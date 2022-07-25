MAK vs PZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Pamir Zalmi, Match 16, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

MAK vs PZ Dream11 Match Preview

Mis-e-Ainak Knights started off their campaign shakily as they lost their first game of this season by 8 wickets against the Speen Ghar Tigers. They defeated the Band-e-Amir Dragons by 6 wickets and lost their last game by 9 wickets against the Kabul Eagles. They are in the 5th position. They need to put in consistent performances like a team if they are to do well in this edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League. They have many big names of Afghanistan cricket in their line-up and they need to take responsibility. Mis-e-Ainak Knights will look to come back on the winning track in this game.

The Pamir Zalmi, on the other hand, are having a horrible tournament. They have lost all the three games they've played in this season and are the only winless team in this edition. They have quality players like Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Dawlat-Zadran and others but their problem is consistency. They have failed to perform consistently as a team and it is reflecting in the results till now. Pami Zalmi will look to regroup as a team and get their first win off this season in this game against the Mis-e-Ainak Knights.

MAK vs PZ Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Mis-e-Ainak Knights vs Pamir Zalmi, Match 16, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul, Afghanistan

Date and Time: 25th July 2022, Monday, 2:40 PM IST

MAK vs PZ Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one for batting. Batters will love playing on this wicket. There is good bounce and the batters can play their shots trusting the wicket. There will be swing on offer for the pacers and the spinners will also get some assistance off the pitch. Teams winning the toss will look to chase.

MAK vs PZ Dream11 Prediction

Based on current form and team composition, the Mis-e-Ainak Knights will be the favorites to win this match.

Probable MAK vs PZ Playing XI

Mis-e-Ainak Knights: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ihsanullah Katwazai, Riaz Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Iftekhar Ahmad, Nangeyalia Kharote, Gulbadin Naib, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza (c), Bilal Sami, Mir Hamza

Pamir Zalmi: Noor Ali Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ghamai Zadran, Amir Zazai, Waheedullah Shafaq (wk), Dawlat Zadran, Mohammadullah, Noorulhaq Sardar, Sayed Shirzad, Shapoor Zadran (c)

Top Captaincy Choices for MAK vs PZ Dream11 Match

Rahmat Shah: Rahmat Shah is one of the best batters in Afghanistan cricket and he will bat at number 3 for the Pamir Zalmi. Rahmat is in good form. He scored 61 runs against the Hindukush Stars and picked up one wicket as well. Rahmat will score big on his day. He may bowl an over or two of his leg-spin bowling. He will be an excellent captaincy option.

Gulbadin Naib: Gulbadin Naib is another top captaincy pick for this game. He will bat at number 4 and will bowl as well. He scored a quickfire 37 in the last game against the Kabul Eagles. Naib is an aggressive batter and he can turn the course of the match in just a few overs. He has been a top all-rounder for Afghanistan as well. He will fetch points from both batting and bowling which makes him a very valuable pick.

Zahir Khan: Zahir Khan is a genuine wicket-taker. He is amongst the wickets more often than not. Zahir has done well in the first three games of this season. He picked up 3 wickets against the Band-e-Amir Dragons. The left-arm chinaman has good variations as well and he’s the lead spinner for his team. Zahir has done well in franchise cricket league around the world. He will be a good captaincy choice.

Budget Picks for MAK vs PZ Dream11 Match

Waheedullah Shafaq (8.5 credits): Waheedullah Shafaq is the best budget pick for this game. He bats in the middle-order for the Pamir Zalmi and is decent with the bat. He will give points from catches and stumpings as well.

Nangyalai Kharote (8.5 credits): Nangyalai Kharote is an excellent budget pick. He will bat in the lower order for the Mis-e-Ainak Knights and will bowl 3-4 overs of his left-arm orthodox as well. He will contribute with both bat and ball. Kharote scored 29 runs and picked up one wicket in the last match.

Differential Pick for MAK vs PZ Dream11 Match

Mir Hamza: Mir Hamza bowled exceptionally well in his first match of the tournament. He picked up 4 wickets and never allowed the Band-e-Amir Dragons to get going. He was wicket-less in the last game but he’ll be an excellent differential pick and he has already shown what he can do once he gets going .

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for MAK vs PZ Dream11 Match

If MAK Bats First: C - Rahmat Shah, VC - Gulbadin Naib

If PZ Bats First: C - Mohammad Shahzad, VC - Noor-Ali-Theory

Mega League Team for MAK vs PZ Dream11 Match

If MAK Bats First: C - Qais Amhad, VC - Shahidullah Kamal

If PZ Bats First: C - Scott Edwards, VC - Azmatullah Omarzai

Which Contests to Join for MAK vs PZ Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.