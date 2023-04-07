MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians will start this game against Chennai Super Kings as favorites. MI batting lineup is much more suited to succeed at Wankhede than CSK batters.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match Preview

Mumbai Indians will host Chennai Super Kings in Match 12 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8th 2023.

Mumbai Indians have played only one game so far and suffered a huge defeat against RCB away from home. Their batting looked vulnerable against the new ball, while Tilak Varma was the only batter who had a major contribution with the bat in the last game. Moreover, their bowling was completely outplayed with the likes of Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff struggling to settle down. Skipper Rohit Sharma will be hoping his side to have a complete turn around in this match and register their first win of the season.

On the other side, Chennai Super Kings are coming on the back of their first win of the season, defeating Lucknow by five runs. It was a comparatively better batting effort from the men in yellow as Ruturaj was not the lone contributor in this match. They will be hoping to continue this form with the bat, followed by constant improvement with the ball.

Mumbai have beaten Chennai three times in the last five outings, including the most recent one last year. MS Dhoni and co will be hoping to make things even and take another 2 points from their trip to Wankhede.

Also Read: RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction and Team

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 12

Date

8th April 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

This will be the first game of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The surface is expected to have good enough help for the seamers initially. It gets better to bat as the game progresses. Spinners might not be the most dangerous weapon on this deck at this moment. Team winning the toss should bowl first to get the most out of the initial offerings from the deck. The first innings total is expected to be around 185.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai looks fine throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No major injury or availability news reported from both sides.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

Impact Players Probables: Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Impact Players Probables: Mitchell Santner, Akash Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction:

Mumbai Indians will start this game against Chennai Super Kings as favorites. MI batting lineup is much more suited to succeed at Wankhede than CSK batters.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali will be a top captaincy pick going forward into this match. His all-round abilities make him a must in your Dream11. He is coming on the back of a brilliant game with the ball, taking four wickets against LKN. However, he will have a bigger role to play with the bat in this match, considering his record at this venue early in the season.

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer did not have the best start to the 2023 season. However, the conditions at the Wankhede against this CHE line-up makes him one of the players to watch out for. In addition, he has seven wickets against Chennai in his short IPL career, at a strike rate of 17.

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes will be a great captaincy choice in this match. He has had a very poor start of the 2023 season. However, his record against Mumbai Indians speaks for himself. In his last outing against the Mumbai franchise, he scored a brilliant century. In addition, Stokes does not seem to have any weakness against the kind of bowling Mumbai going to field in this match. In addition, he is expected to contribute with the ball as well.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Arshad Khan: Arshad Khan is selected only by 16% of the teams as of writing this. He could create much of an impact in the last game against RCB but considering CHE’s record against left-arm seamers, Arshad can be a big difference maker to your points tally.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu will be another great differential pick for this game. He will be playing a crucial role in CHE’s middle order in this match. He is coming on the back of an unbeaten 27 off 14 against Lucknow and on his day can change the game on his head.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently in the middle of a great batting form. He is currently the highest run-scorer with two back to back half centuries. However, it is advisable to avoid picking him in one of your XIs in this match against MI. His record at the Wankhede Stadium, that also at the beginning of the season does not look convincing. In addition, he could manage only seven runs in the last two outings against Rohit Sharma and co.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team