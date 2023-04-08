MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match: MI vs CSK Top Run-scorer, Top Wicket-taker Prediction - Who will win Match 12 of IPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings?

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Ben Stokes scored his second IPL century in his last outing against the Mumbai Indians. He will play a key role in Chennai Super Kings’ middle order if he continues to bat in the middle order. Till he comes to bat, the conditions will become better to bat. In addition, Mumbai Indians does not seem to have any weak link to find against Stokes.

Mumbai Indians are hosting the Chennai Super Kings in Match 12 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8th 2023.

Mumbai Indians started the tournament with a one-sided defeat against RCB away from home. They are now back home playing their first game at the Wankhede this season. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are coming on the back of a win against Lucknow Super Giants at home. MS Dhoni and men started their season with a defeat but bounced back well in their first game at home after four years.

Mumbai Indians have defeated Chennai seven out of ten games played at the Wankhede. They will start this match as favorites, considering them playing at home and having a better bowling attack then the men in yellow.

Here, we shall take a look at the players who have a great chance of emerging as the top scorer and top wicket-taker in this match.

Click Here to get MI vs CSK Dream11 Team

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Run Scorer

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes scored his second IPL century in his last outing against the Mumbai Indians. He will play a key role in Chennai Super Kings’ middle order if he continues to bat in the middle order. Till he comes to bat, the conditions will become better to bat. In addition, Mumbai Indians does not seem to have any weak link to find against Stokes.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is expected to start at three for Chennai in this match. He has looked in good touch on both the occasions he batted this season. In addition, he has a strike rate of almost 150 and average of almost 30 in IPL at the Wankhede.

Tilak Varma: Tilak Varma was the highest run scorer for Mumbai Indians in both the games last season against Chennai Super Kings. In addition, he is in great form as he started the 2023 season in style, scoring a brilliant unbeaten 84 off 46.

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Top Wicket-taker

Arshad Khan: Arshad Khan got only one wicket in the first match but showed a good glimpse of what he is capable of with the ball. Especially with the new ball in Wankhede, Arshad Khan can run through the top order of any batting line-up. If he gets any hell from the surface from a fresh Wankhede wicket, Arshad is expected to outbowl everyone in this Mumbai line-up.

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer is another probable highest wicket taker from MI for this match. He has a good record against Chennai Super Kings in his short IPL career. In addition, it will be a fresh Wankhede wicket which might help Archer bowl to his strength.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar took a wicket at Wankhede every 13 balls back in 2021 IPL. He did not take part in IPL 2022 due to injury but was one of best bowlers at the venue for the first few games of the former season with eight wickets in five games, including a four-wicket haul.