IPL 2022, Match 69: MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Prediction for MI vs DC Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Match 69 of the IPL 2022 season.

MI vs DC Dream11 Match Preview

This will be the last game for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. They have struggled in this season but there also have been quite a few positives for them. They will look to end their campaign with a win and give an opportunity to the youngsters as well. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have been in good form in the last few games while the middle-order which performed well for the whole tournament has struggled in the last 2-3 games. Daniel Sams is batting at 3 for them but has failed to do well. Tristan Stubbs too has failed to get going. Tilak Varma is the only reliable option in the middle-order alongside Tim David. The batters need to do well if MI is to win this game.

Their bowlers have been decent. Daniel Sams has bowled well with the new ball while Jasprit Bumrah is looking in good rhythm as well. Riley Meredith has been a bit expensive. Mayank Markande was average in his first game of this season while Sanjay Yadav was very expensive. Ramandeep Singh has been consistent and will look to continue that. MI bowlers will be eyeing a good performance in this game.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are at the 5th position and must win this game to qualify for the play-offs. They are in good form and have won their last two games. David Warner at the top has been exceptional for them. Mitchell Marsh too has found form at the right time. Rishabh Pant needs to step-up with the bat in this game. Rovman Powell has been in good form as well. The batting unit of the Delhi Capitals needs to be consistent in this game.

Their bowlers have done a great job till now and the team management will expect them to do the same in this game as well. Khaleel Ahmed has been brilliant for them while Anrich Nortje is in good form too. Shardul Thakur was the hero in the last game. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel is in good form as well. DC needs to put in a team performance in this do or die game.

MI vs DC Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Match 69, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date and Time: 21st May 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

MI vs DC Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede will be an excellent one for batting. There will be swing with the new ball and the pacers will get good bounce as well. The pitch will be flat and the boundaries are on the smaller side and the batters will enjoy their time on the crease. Chasing will be easy as the wicket becomes better in the second half. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss. The average first innings score at Wankhede is 166 in T20s.

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians have nothing to lose and they might give chance to their young players while it’s a do or die game for DC and they will be at their best. Delhi Capitals are expected to win this game.

MI vs DC Playing XI

Mumbai Indians may try their bench in this game. Expect a few changes in their line-up.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Daniel Sams, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande/Kumar Kartikeya

Prithvi Shaw will replace Sarfaraz Khan if he’s fit to play.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw/Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Top Captaincy Choices for MI vs DC Dream11 Match

David Warner: David Warner will be an excellent captaincy choice for this game. He got out on a golden duck in the last game but he is in excellent form at the moment. He has 5 half-centuries to his name which is the highest by any batter in this season. He scored 52 in the second last game. Warner is a big match player and will look to do well in this do or die game.

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh has been at his best in the last couple of games and DC will expect him to continue his great form in this game as well. Marsh is contributing with both bat and ball. He scored 63 runs in the last game. He will bowl 2-3 overs as well. Marsh will be a top captaincy pick.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has been very consistent in the last few innings. He is getting off to good starts and needs to convert it into a big score. He scored 43 runs in the last game and has also scored decent points from catches and stumpings. Ishan will be a good captaincy pick.

Budget Picks for MI vs DC Dream11 Match

Rohit Sharma (8.5 Credits): Rohit Sharma will be a good budget pick at 8.5 credits. He has looked in good touch in this season but has failed to score big runs. Rohit scored 48 runs in the last game. He is looking to exploit the field restrictions and can score big if he gets set.

Anrich Nortje (8.5 Credits): Anrich Nortje is another good budget option for this game. Nortje is the lead pacer for DC and is known for his pace. He hasn’t been at his best in IPL 2022 because of injuries but will look to do well in this all important game. He has bowled well in the last 3 games.

Differential Pick for MI vs DC Dream11 Match

Tim David: Tim David has finally arrived in the IPL. He has been in excellent form and is hitting sixes for fun at the moment. He scored 46 runs in just 18 balls in the last game against SRH. Tim David can change the course of the match in just few balls and will be a top differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for MI vs DC Dream11 Match

If MI Bats First: C - Mitchell Marsh , VC - Ishan Kishan

If DC Bats First: C - Rovman Powell, VC - Rohit Sharma

Mega League Team for MI vs DC Dream11 Match

If MI Bats First: C - David Warner, VC - Tim David

If DC Bats First: C - Axar Patel, VC - Tilak Varma

Which Contests to Join for MI vs DC Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.