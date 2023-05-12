MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians are expected to win this match as they are in form and they have the batting unit to tackle the Titans' bowling unit.

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match Preview

Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans in match 57 of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 12th, 2023.

Mumbai Indians are coming on the back of a huge win against RCB at home, chasing 200 with more than three overs in hand. They have won three of their last four outings and are currently sitting third in the points table. Their bowling looks just fine but it's their batting which has done the major damage to their oppositions. Skipper Rohit Sharma is the only weak link in their batting and he would be keen to get back amongst the runs. Mumbai will be hoping to keep the winning momentum going and get another crucial two points to sustain their top four spot.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have been easily the best team of the tournament as they have lost only three games out of the eleven outings so far. They have won four of their last five games including one against the Mumbai Indians. As a result they are currently sitting at the top of the table and in a very strong contender to finish the league stage at the top of the table. Skipper Hardik Pandya will be hoping to see his team make it two in a row against Mumbai and get another two points from this match.

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Match 57

Date

May 12th 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface in the Wankhede Stadium has been a graveyard for the bowlers. Seam bowlers do get a bit of movement with the new ball but that hardly lasts till the first two overs. Overall, completely favorable conditions for batting. The first innings total is expected to be over 200 once again. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather looks fine throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Karthikeya, Jason Behrendorff.

Impact Players Probables: Vishnu Vinod

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Players Probables: Alzarri Joseph

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction:

Mumbai Indians are expected to win this match as they are in form and they have the batting unit to tackle the Titans' bowling unit.

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is the best captaincy choice coming into this match. The MI batter started the tournament poorly but has been the best batter of the tournament in the second half. He has 239 runs at a strike rate of 204.3 at the Wankhede Stadium this season, including three half centuries and a 83 in the last game against RCB here.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is coming on the back of a brilliant unbeaten 94 in the last game. He is currently the third highest run-getter in the tournament with 469 runs at an average of 46.90. He scored a half century when these two sides met each other in the previous fixture earlier this season.

Mohammed Shami: Mohammed Shami will be another great captaincy pick from the Gujarat's unit. Especially, if Gujarat bowls first. Overall, Shami has been one of the best bowlers this season, taking 19 wickets this season at an average of 16.37. In addition, Shami took a wicket every 10.5 balls at the Wankhede last season, taking 8 wickets in 4 games.

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar has done well for Gujarat whenever he got time to bat. He has not been picked not even by 20% of the teams as of writing this, making him one of the best differential picks ahead of this match.

Tim David: Tim David has been a completely different player at MI's home ground. He is not even selected by 10% of the teams as of writing this but will be a worthy pick for this game due to his excellent finishing form this season. He has 125 runs down the order at a strike rate of almost 200 at Wankhede this season and can be a huge difference maker to your points tally.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will be a risky pick for this match. Gujarat has been a top team with the ball this season and considering Rohit's horrible form with the bat this season it will be a big risk picking the Mumbai skipper in

