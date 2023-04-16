Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for MI vs KKR | IPL 2023 — Match 22 | D3 Guide

Date: 16th April 2023

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Nitish Rana (KKR) [Captain]: The KKR skipper for this season has been in outstanding form with the bat. Rana has scored 145 runs in four innings so far at an average of 36 while striking at a superb rate of 157. Rana is an important part of the KKR middle order and could play a big role against MI. He will be our captain for this game.

Tim David (MI): Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season with Tim David and Cameron Green holding their nerves in the final overs. David has a superb record in T20 cricket, averaging 32 at a strike rate of 162. He remains a key figure for MI in death overs. Buy his Rario card and you could earn big bucks on D3.