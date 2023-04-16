Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for MI vs KKR | IPL 2023 — Match 22 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 16th April 2023
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Time: 3:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
Nitish Rana (KKR) [Captain]: The KKR skipper for this season has been in outstanding form with the bat. Rana has scored 145 runs in four innings so far at an average of 36 while striking at a superb rate of 157. Rana is an important part of the KKR middle order and could play a big role against MI. He will be our captain for this game.
Tim David (MI): Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season with Tim David and Cameron Green holding their nerves in the final overs. David has a superb record in T20 cricket, averaging 32 at a strike rate of 162. He remains a key figure for MI in death overs. Buy his Rario card and you could earn big bucks on D3.
Sunil Narine (KKR): One of the greatest players in T20 cricket, Sunil Narine is still effective with the ball. He has picked six wickets from four innings in this season at an economy of 7.31. Narine didn't get a wicket in the previous game but conceded only 27 runs in a high-scoring contest. Get his Rario card and stand a chance to win on D3.
Marketplace Watch
Nitish Rana (Batter) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $55
Tim David (Batter) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $12
Probable Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy