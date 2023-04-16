MI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction Today Match 22, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to win this match against Mumbai Indians. KKR's spin attack is formidable and MI batters are expected to have a tough time facing them.

MI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Preview

Mumbai Indians will host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 22 of the IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 16th, 2023.

Mumbai Indians started the tournament poorly, losing two back to back games but finally opened their account against Delhi Capitals in their last match. Their batting is starting to flourish with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan getting amongst the runs. With the ball, Piyush Chawla will once again have a huge role through the middle overs. Mumbai generally have a dominating record against Kolkata but have been poor in the recent past against them. They will be keen to improve their recent record against Kolkata and bag another two points from this game.

On the other side, Kolkata Knight Riders are coming on the back of a defeat against Sunrisers at home and now have two wins after the first four games. They are placed at fourth position at the time of writing this and will be hoping to sustain their top four spot in this match. Their batting looks fine with the likes of Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh making a major contribution. However, they will be keen to make improvement in their bowling and make sure the batters do not have everything to do. Skipper Nitish Rana and men will be hoping to continue their good momentum and take another two points from their trip to Mumbai.

MI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

Indian Premier League 2023

Match

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 22

Date

16th April 2023

Time

3:30 PM IST

MI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to be a balanced one. Seamers might get some help initially with spinners taking control from the middle overs. However, batters with time will be able to score big on this surface. The first innings score is expected to be around 180. Team winning the toss should bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

No major injury or availability news reported from both sides.

MI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla

Impact Players Probables: Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Karthikeyan

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Players Probables: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy

MI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction:

MI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma has found his form back as he is coming on the back of a brilliant half century against Delhi Capitals. He will be a brilliant captaincy pick. Moreover, Rohit Sharma's record against the Kolkata franchise only makes his case stronger. He has over 1000 runs against Kolkata at an average of 42.5 in his IPL career.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will be another top captaincy choice for this match. He is coming on the back of a three wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, his form has not been that good this season with the bat but is expected to come good in this match at the Wankhede. His batting record was phenomenal in the last two seasons at the venue as he scored at an average around 43 with a strike rate of more than 211.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana is another great captaincy choice for this match. He has been in great batting form lately and also was Kolkata's top scorer in the previous game against Sunrisers. He will be once again playing a key role in Kolkata's middle order against this Mumbai attack.

MI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer is not amongst the first names in most of the XIs as of writing this. Considering his record against Mumbai Indians in his short IPL career, he will be a great differential pick. In three games, Iyer has 146 runs against MI at an average of 73, including two half centuries and a strike rate of 153.7.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is too good a player to stay quiet for this long. He will be another very safe differential pick for this match. He has two half centuries in his last three innings against Kolkata, including a 52 in the last match between these two sides last season.

Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Cameron Green: Cameron Green is there in most of the XIs ahead of this game. It is advisable to avoid picking him in this XI, considering his batting position down the order from the last game and his shortcomings with the bat till now. In addition, Kolkata’s quality spin attack will be a tricky face off for the Australian.

MI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team