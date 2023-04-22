MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians are in-form and they will start as the favourites to win this game. Punjab is struggling with the bat which goes against them.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match Preview

Mumbai Indians have won three matches on a trot and are looking in good form as a team. They are in the 6th position with 3 wins in 5 matches. They started off badly but they’ve picked up the pace and will look to continue that as they move forward. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma and the others batters are in good form while the bowlers have also done well. They will expect the likes of Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla and Riley Meredith to continue their current form.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have lost 3 of their last 4 games and are in the 7th position with 3 wins in 6 matches. They have lost track after winning their first two games and that’s because of Shikhar Dhawan’s absence. The batting unit is looking vulnerable, especially the fragile top order. The likes of Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone and Prabhsimran Singh must perform consistently if Dhawan is for a few more games. The bowlers also need to up their games, especially the spinners. Punjab will be eyeing a comeback in this match.

Also Read:

Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for MI vs PBKS | IPL 2023 — Match 31 | D3 Guide

LKN vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League IPL 2023 Match Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Date 22nd April 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede is an excellent one for batting with some help for the pacers in the initial overs. The average first innings score here is 172 runs but it has been 195 this season. There will be dew in the latter half which will tempt teams to chase after winning the toss. Chasing sides have won 60% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

There’s no update about Shikhar Dhawan. Kagiso Rabada may replace Nathan Ellis in this match.

Mumbai is expected to field the same eleven from the last game.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hritik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction:

Mumbai Indians are in-form and they will start as the favourites to win this game. Punjab is struggling with the bat which goes against them.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Cameron Green: Cameron Green scored 64* runs and picked up 1 wicket in the last game. He bowled the crucial overs which ups his fantasy value. Green will be the best captaincy pick for this game.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will bowl 2 overs in the death and he will bat in the middle order. He can easily score 20-25 runs and pick up one or two wickets with the ball. Curran will be a good player to bank on in fantasy cricket.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has been in good form at the top and is scoring 30-35 runs very consistently. He can fetch plenty of points once he converts his starts into big scores. Kishan will be a top captaincy option.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Riley Meredith: Riley Meredith will bowl mainly in the middle and death overs. He will get good bounce at Wankhede and he can pick up a few wickets in this game. He picked up 2 wickets in the last match.

Prabhsimran Singh: Prabhsimran Singh attacks from the first ball and he can trouble the bowlers when he gets going. He scored a quickfire 41 in the last match. He can exploit the short dimensions at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team