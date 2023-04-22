Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for MI vs PBKS | IPL 2023 — Match 31 | D3 Guide

Date: 22nd April 2023

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) [Captain]: The England star finally made an appearance for Punjab Kings this season in their previous game. Livingstone is a key player for the franchise with his batting ability and experience in the middle order. Last IPL edition, he had blasted 437 runs at a strike rate of 182 while averaging 36. He should enjoy playing at Wankhede where the ball comes on nicely. Livingstone will be our captain for this contest on D3.

Ishan Kishan (MI): The Mumbai Indians opener has been in terrific form in the ongoing IPL edition. Kishan has scored 169 runs from five innings at an average of 34 while striking at 146, including a fifty. The left hand batter has especially been very aggressive in the powerplay. Buy Ishan Kishan's Rario card and stand a chance to win big rewards on D3.