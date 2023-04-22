Which Rario Player Cards you should pick for MI vs PBKS | IPL 2023 — Match 31 | D3 Guide
Match Details
Date: 22nd April 2023
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Dependable Trio for D3
-
Liam Livingstone (PBKS) [Captain]: The England star finally made an appearance for Punjab Kings this season in their previous game. Livingstone is a key player for the franchise with his batting ability and experience in the middle order. Last IPL edition, he had blasted 437 runs at a strike rate of 182 while averaging 36. He should enjoy playing at Wankhede where the ball comes on nicely. Livingstone will be our captain for this contest on D3.
-
Ishan Kishan (MI): The Mumbai Indians opener has been in terrific form in the ongoing IPL edition. Kishan has scored 169 runs from five innings at an average of 34 while striking at 146, including a fifty. The left hand batter has especially been very aggressive in the powerplay. Buy Ishan Kishan's Rario card and stand a chance to win big rewards on D3.
-
Arshdeep Singh (PBKS): The leading left arm pacer in India, Arshdeep Singh has done an excellent job for Punjab Kings this season. He has taken nine wickets from six games at an economy of 8.33. He bowls with the new ball and in death overs, giving him a great chance of picking up wickets. Wankhede stadium does provide assistance for pacers up front and Arshdeep can exploit that. Get his Rario card on D3 now.
Marketplace Watch
-
Liam Livingstone (All-rounder) (Gold Tier) - Ask Price $58
-
Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper) (Silver Tier) - Ask Price $12
Probable Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley MeredithPunjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh