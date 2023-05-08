MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: There is not much difference between these two sides considering their form and place in the points table. However, RCB should still start this game as favorites due to a superior bowling unit in comparison to MI.

Match information: MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 54

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Both Mumbai and RCB are coming on the back of a defeat.

Last two games at the Wankhede saw teams scoring 200+ in all four innings.

And the last game here saw Mumbai chasing down 213 against Rajasthan.

RCB have won four of the last five matches against Mumbai, including the one earlier this season at their home.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have five 50+ runs opening partnership this season, including having scored 148 runs for the first wicket last time they faced MI.

Faf du Plessis is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament with over 500 runs and five half centuries. He was the player of the match against MI last time for his 43-ball 73.

Kohli also scored an unbeaten 82 off 49 in that match.

Suryakumar Yadav has found his form and is clearly one of the best batters in the second half of the season.

In the last five games, Surya has 227 runs at a strike rate of almost 190 and three half centuries as well.

Piyush Chawla is easily the bowler to watch out for from the MI camp. The veteran spinner has 17 wickets in 10 games at an average of 16.47.

RCB has the worst average (14.15) against leg spinners this season and 20 dismissals as well, making Chawla’s case even more stronger.

Josh Hazlewood took a wicket at the Wankhede last year every 10 balls. In three games, the ace pacer took 3 wickets at the Wankhede.

Mahipal Lomror scored a brilliant half century in the last match and will be crucial in the RCB middle order for this game as well.

Cameron Green is another batter in the MI unit who has been doing well since moving his batting position to top of the order.

RCB might make a couple of changes, including Shahbaz to counter the likes of Suryakumar Yadav in the middle overs.

Tim David has been a completely different beast doing the finishing role at the Wankhede Stadium. He has a strike rate of over 201 and got out only once this season at the venue.

Venue pointers

Average 1st innings score: 192 (IPL 2023)

Highest run-chase in last three years: 227

Average 1st innings: wickets: 7

Average 2nd innings wickets: 4

Win % of team batting first: 53.6%

Win % of team batting second: 46.3%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023

Most runs: Surya (156 runs), Green (138 runs), Tim David (107 runs)

Most wickets: Chawla (6), Arshad (3), Green (3)

Poor with bat: NA

Poor with ball: Archer (2 wickets in 2 inns)

Phase-wise alerts at venue in IPL 2023 (4 Matches)

Powerplay:

1st inns: 4 wickets lost

2nd inns: 4 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 14 wickets lost

2nd inns: 7 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 11 wickets lost

2nd inns: 7 wickets lost

Innings record

MI (bat first 4 games, bowl first 6 games)

Bat first runs: Tilak (143), Ishan (87), Green (87)

Bat second runs: Surya (244), Ishan (207), Green (185)

Bowl first wickets: Chawla (12), Behrendorff (5), Meredith (5)

Bowl second wickets: Chawla (5), Behrendorff (3),Meredith (2)

RCB (bat first 6 games, bowl first 4 games)

Bat first runs: Faf (336), Virat (256), Maxwell (164)

Bat second runs: Faf (175), Virat (165), Maxwell (98)

Bowl first wickets: Karn (4), Siraj (4), Harshal (3)

Bowl second wickets: Siraj (11), Harshal (9), Parnell (5)

Form alert (last 4 games)

MI

Most runs: Surya (170), Ishan (123), Green (106), Tim David (66 with 220 strike rate)

Most wickets: Chawla (8), Arshad (4), Meredith (2)

RCB

Most runs: Faf (168), Virat (140), Lomror (99)

Most wickets: Harshal (5), Hazlewood (3 in 6 overs), Karn (3 in last 2 inns)

Poor form alert (MI)

Archer has taken only one wicket in the last 12 overs.

Rohit Sharma got out for a duck in the last two innings and has just 5 runs in total in the last four innings.

Poor form alert (RCB)

Maxwell has 9 runs in the last three outings including a golden duck in the last game against DC.

Dinesh Karthick has 16.25 average with the bat in the last four games at a strike rate around 127 as a finisher.

Siraj has only 3 wickets in the last 13 overs.

Hasarange has only 3 wickets in the last 16 overs.

Risk-Reward alert

Mohammed Siraj is having a very poor second half of the tournament, taking just 3 wickets in the last 4 matches.

However, he is too good a bowler to stay quiet for this long especially with the new ball.

Hasaranga is another risky pick but might be worth picking considering his numbers last year’s numbers at this venue where he took eight wickets in four matches.

Arshad Khan will be another player from the MI unit worth taking the risk. RCB has done well against left arm seamers this season but still Arshad might have a chance against a right handers dominated batting of the Bangalore franchise.

Harshal Patel has a brilliant record against MI but still will be a risky pick at the Wankhede where he could manage only 2 wickets in four games last year.

Ishan Kishan is currently the joint highest run-scorer for MI this season. However, considering RCB being the best team this season with the ball in the powerplay, the southpaw might not be a sure option, especially if MI bats first.

Glenn Maxwell has a strike rate of 146+ and is the best spin player in this RCB unit but also got out 3 times against them this season.

Probable MI Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Nehal Wadhera, Tristan Stubbs/Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal

Probable Impact Sub: Kumar Karthikeya

Probable RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat/Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Probable Impact Sub: Harshal Patel

Low to medium risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots left: 3

Highest ownerships from outside base team: Maxwell, Hasaranga, Harshal, Tilak, Rohit, Lomror

Rohit vs Maxwell

Rohit has 5 runs in the last four innings.

Maxwell has 9 runs in the last three innings, including a golden duck in the last game.

Hasaranga vs Harshal

Hasaranga has been below average this season as per his standard, taking only 7 wickets in 7 games he has played so far.

Harshal on the other side has taken wickets mostly in the second innings.



Lomror vs Tilak

Mahipal Lomror has been RCB’s third best batter in the second half of the season. He will be a crucial player to tackle Piyush Chawla in the middle overs.

Tilak has been MI’s best batter whenever they batted first. He scored an unbeaten 84 against RCB in the earlier fixture this season.



If MI bat first

Complete team with inclusion of Tilak, Lomror, Hasaranga

Captaincy choices: Virat, Hazlewood, Chawla

Do not captain: Siraj

If RCB bat first

Complete team with three of Lomror, Tilak, Harshal, Maxwell

Captaincy choices: Faf, Suryakumar, Ishan

Do not captain: Green

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots left: 3

MI bat first

Avoid picking Surya

Pick three of Karn, Siraj, Green, Tilak

Captaincy picks: Virat, Chawla, Hazlewood

RCB bat first

Pick three of Siraj, Madhwal, Maxwell, Green

Avoid picking Hasaranga

Captaincy picks: Surya, Faf, Siraj, Chawla

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%

Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

Pick one player who was brought in for this game

Choices for this game

Leave Hasaranga out in T1-T5, pick him from T6 onwards

Make Hazlewood c/vc in at least one team.

Make Faf and Virat c/vc in 2 teams

Surya and Ishan c/vc in 1 team if MI batting 2nd.

Make Maxwell captain in 1 team.

Have a team mostly with MI batters if they are chasing.

Captain Faf and Maxwell c/vc in 1 team.

Avoid picking bowlers from the team batting 1st in 1 team.

Base team for T1-T5

Ishan, Faf, Virat, Surya, Green, Chawla, Hazlewood

Other picks in order: Siraj (3 teams) Harshal (2 teams), Tilak (in 3 teams), Tim David (in 3 teams if MI batting 2nd), Karthikeya (in 2 teams if MI bowling 1st), Hasaranga (2 teams), Lomror (3 teams), Karn (3 teams), Rohit (2 teams), Wadhera (in 2 teams if plays)

One major differential pick: Kedar (2 teams), Madhwal (in 3 teams if MI bowling 1st), Arshad (in 2 teams), Shahbaz (2 teams if plays), Archer (2 teams)

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore ?

