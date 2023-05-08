MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: There is not much difference between these two sides considering their form and place in the points table. However, RCB should still start this game as favorites due to a superior bowling unit in comparison to MI.

 By Kaushik Kashyap Mon, 8 May 2023
MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023 Fantasy cricket tips match 54

Match information: MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

 

  • Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 54

  • Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

 

Key fantasy pointers

 

  • Both Mumbai and RCB are coming on the back of a defeat.

  • Last two games at the Wankhede saw teams scoring 200+ in all four innings. 

  • And the last game here saw Mumbai chasing down 213 against Rajasthan.

  • RCB have won four of the last five matches against Mumbai, including the one earlier this season at their home.

  • Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have five 50+ runs opening partnership this season, including having scored 148 runs for the first wicket last time they faced MI.

  • Faf du Plessis is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament with over 500 runs and five half centuries. He was the player of the match against MI last time for his 43-ball 73.

  • Kohli also scored an unbeaten 82 off 49 in that match. 

  • Suryakumar Yadav has found his form and is clearly one of the best batters in the second half of the season. 

  • In the last five games, Surya has 227 runs at a strike rate of almost 190 and three half centuries as well.

  • Piyush Chawla is easily the bowler to watch out for from the MI camp. The veteran spinner has 17 wickets in 10 games at an average of 16.47.

  • RCB has the worst average (14.15) against leg spinners this season and 20 dismissals as well, making Chawla’s case even more stronger.

  • Josh Hazlewood took a wicket at the Wankhede last year every 10 balls. In three games, the ace pacer took 3 wickets at the Wankhede. 

  • Mahipal Lomror scored a brilliant half century in the last match and will be crucial in the RCB middle order for this game as well.

  • Cameron Green is another batter in the MI unit who has been doing well since moving his batting position to top of the order. 

  • RCB might make a couple of changes, including Shahbaz to counter the likes of Suryakumar Yadav in the middle overs. 

  • Tim David has been a completely different beast doing the finishing role at the Wankhede Stadium. He has a strike rate of over 201 and got out only once this season at the venue.

Venue pointers

 

  • Average 1st innings score: 192 (IPL 2023)

  • Highest run-chase in last three years: 227

  • Average 1st innings: wickets: 7

  • Average 2nd innings wickets: 4

  • Win % of team batting first: 53.6%

  • Win % of team batting second: 46.3%

 

Last three matches at the venue: 

   

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023 

 

Most runs: Surya (156 runs), Green (138 runs), Tim David (107 runs)

Most wickets: Chawla (6), Arshad (3), Green (3)

Poor with bat: NA

Poor with ball: Archer (2 wickets in 2 inns)

 

Phase-wise alerts at venue in IPL 2023 (4 Matches)

 

Powerplay:

 

  • 1st inns: 4 wickets lost 

  • 2nd inns: 4 wickets lost

 

Middle overs:

 

  • 1st inns: 14 wickets lost

  • 2nd inns: 7 wickets lost

 

Death overs: 

 

  • 1st inns: 11 wickets lost 

  • 2nd inns: 7 wickets lost

Innings record

MI (bat first 4 games, bowl first 6 games)

 

Bat first runs: Tilak (143), Ishan (87), Green (87)

Bat second runs: Surya (244), Ishan (207), Green (185)

Bowl first wickets: Chawla (12), Behrendorff (5), Meredith (5)

Bowl second wickets: Chawla (5), Behrendorff (3),Meredith (2)

 

RCB (bat first 6 games, bowl first 4 games)

 

Bat first runs: Faf (336), Virat (256), Maxwell (164)

Bat second runs: Faf (175), Virat (165), Maxwell (98)

Bowl first wickets: Karn (4), Siraj (4), Harshal (3)

Bowl second wickets: Siraj (11), Harshal (9), Parnell (5)

Form alert (last 4 games)

MI

 

Most runs: Surya (170), Ishan (123), Green (106), Tim David (66 with 220 strike rate)

Most wickets: Chawla (8), Arshad (4), Meredith (2)

 

RCB

 

Most runs: Faf (168), Virat (140), Lomror (99)

Most wickets: Harshal (5), Hazlewood (3 in 6 overs), Karn (3 in last 2 inns)

 

Poor form alert (MI)

 

  • Archer has taken only one wicket in the last 12 overs.

  • Rohit Sharma got out for a duck in the last two innings and has just 5 runs in total in the last four innings.

 

Poor form alert (RCB)

 

  • Maxwell has 9 runs in the last three outings including a golden duck in the last game against DC.

  • Dinesh Karthick has 16.25 average with the bat in the last four games at a strike rate around 127 as a finisher.

  • Siraj has only 3 wickets in the last 13 overs.

  • Hasarange has only 3 wickets in the last 16 overs.

 

Risk-Reward alert

  • Mohammed Siraj is having a very poor second half of the tournament, taking just 3 wickets in the last 4 matches.

  • However, he is too good a bowler to stay quiet for this long especially with the new ball. 

  • Hasaranga is another risky pick but might be worth picking considering his numbers last year’s numbers at this venue where he took eight wickets in four matches.

  • Arshad Khan will be another player from the MI unit worth taking the risk. RCB has done well against left arm seamers this season but still Arshad might have a chance against a right handers dominated batting of the Bangalore franchise.

  • Harshal Patel has a brilliant record against MI but still will be a risky pick at the Wankhede where he could manage only 2 wickets in four games last year.

  • Ishan Kishan is currently the joint highest run-scorer for MI this season. However, considering RCB being the best team this season with the ball in the powerplay, the southpaw might not be a sure option, especially if MI bats first. 

  • Glenn Maxwell has a strike rate of 146+ and is the best spin player in this RCB unit but also got out 3 times against them this season. 

Probable MI Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Nehal Wadhera, Tristan Stubbs/Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal

 

Probable Impact Sub: Kumar Karthikeya 

 

Probable RCB Playing XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat/Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Probable Impact Sub: Harshal Patel

 

Low to medium risk small leagues

  • High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

 

Best leagues for safe play

 

  • Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

  • Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

  • Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

  • Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

  • Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

 

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)


 

Spots left: 3

 

Highest ownerships from outside base team: Maxwell, Hasaranga, Harshal, Tilak, Rohit, Lomror

 

Rohit vs Maxwell

  • Rohit has 5 runs in the last four innings.

  • Maxwell has 9 runs in the last three innings, including a golden duck in the last game.

 

Hasaranga vs Harshal

  • Hasaranga has been below average this season as per his standard, taking only 7 wickets in 7 games he has played so far.

  • Harshal on the other side has taken wickets mostly in the second innings.


Lomror vs Tilak

  • Mahipal Lomror has been RCB’s third best batter in the second half of the season. He will be a crucial player to tackle Piyush Chawla in the middle overs.

  • Tilak has been MI’s best batter whenever they batted first. He scored an unbeaten 84 against RCB in the earlier fixture this season.

If MI bat first

 

  • Complete team with inclusion of Tilak, Lomror, Hasaranga

  • Captaincy choices: Virat, Hazlewood, Chawla

  • Do not captain: Siraj

 

If RCB bat first

 

  • Complete team with three of Lomror, Tilak, Harshal, Maxwell

  • Captaincy choices: Faf, Suryakumar, Ishan

  • Do not captain: Green

 

Medium-risk leagues to join

 

  • Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

  • Rs 75 - 50 spots 

  • Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

  • Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

  • Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

  • Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

  • Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

 

High-risk small leagues

 

Best leagues to join

 

  • Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

  • Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team





 

Spots left: 3

 

MI bat first

 

  • Avoid picking Surya

  • Pick three of Karn, Siraj, Green, Tilak

  • Captaincy picks: Virat, Chawla, Hazlewood

 

RCB bat first

 

  • Pick three of Siraj, Madhwal, Maxwell, Green

  • Avoid picking Hasaranga

  • Captaincy picks: Surya, Faf, Siraj, Chawla

Grand league Tips

 

  • Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks

  • Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25% 

  • Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials 

  • Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)

  • Pick one player who was brought in for this game

 

Choices for this game

 

  • Leave Hasaranga out in T1-T5, pick him from T6 onwards

  • Make Hazlewood c/vc in at least one team.

  • Make Faf and Virat c/vc in 2 teams

  • Surya and Ishan c/vc in 1 team if MI batting 2nd.

  • Make Maxwell captain in 1 team.

  • Have a team mostly with MI batters if they are chasing. 

  • Captain Faf and Maxwell c/vc in 1 team.

  • Avoid picking bowlers from the team batting 1st in 1 team.



 

Base team for T1-T5

 

Ishan, Faf, Virat, Surya, Green, Chawla, Hazlewood

 

Other picks in order: Siraj (3 teams) Harshal (2 teams), Tilak (in 3 teams), Tim David (in 3 teams if MI batting 2nd), Karthikeya (in 2 teams if MI bowling 1st), Hasaranga (2 teams), Lomror (3 teams), Karn (3 teams), Rohit (2 teams), Wadhera (in 2 teams if plays)

 

One major differential pick: Kedar (2 teams), Madhwal (in 3 teams if MI bowling 1st), Arshad (in 2 teams), Shahbaz (2 teams if plays), Archer (2 teams)

 

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore ?

