MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: There is not much difference between these two sides considering their form and place in the points table. However, RCB should still start this game as favorites due to a superior bowling unit in comparison to MI.
Match information: MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
-
Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 54
-
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Key fantasy pointers
-
Both Mumbai and RCB are coming on the back of a defeat.
-
Last two games at the Wankhede saw teams scoring 200+ in all four innings.
-
And the last game here saw Mumbai chasing down 213 against Rajasthan.
-
RCB have won four of the last five matches against Mumbai, including the one earlier this season at their home.
-
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have five 50+ runs opening partnership this season, including having scored 148 runs for the first wicket last time they faced MI.
-
Faf du Plessis is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament with over 500 runs and five half centuries. He was the player of the match against MI last time for his 43-ball 73.
-
Kohli also scored an unbeaten 82 off 49 in that match.
-
Suryakumar Yadav has found his form and is clearly one of the best batters in the second half of the season.
-
In the last five games, Surya has 227 runs at a strike rate of almost 190 and three half centuries as well.
-
Piyush Chawla is easily the bowler to watch out for from the MI camp. The veteran spinner has 17 wickets in 10 games at an average of 16.47.
-
RCB has the worst average (14.15) against leg spinners this season and 20 dismissals as well, making Chawla’s case even more stronger.
-
Josh Hazlewood took a wicket at the Wankhede last year every 10 balls. In three games, the ace pacer took 3 wickets at the Wankhede.
-
Mahipal Lomror scored a brilliant half century in the last match and will be crucial in the RCB middle order for this game as well.
-
Cameron Green is another batter in the MI unit who has been doing well since moving his batting position to top of the order.
-
RCB might make a couple of changes, including Shahbaz to counter the likes of Suryakumar Yadav in the middle overs.
-
Tim David has been a completely different beast doing the finishing role at the Wankhede Stadium. He has a strike rate of over 201 and got out only once this season at the venue.
Venue pointers
-
Average 1st innings score: 192 (IPL 2023)
-
Highest run-chase in last three years: 227
-
Average 1st innings: wickets: 7
-
Average 2nd innings wickets: 4
-
Win % of team batting first: 53.6%
-
Win % of team batting second: 46.3%
Last three matches at the venue:
Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023
Most runs: Surya (156 runs), Green (138 runs), Tim David (107 runs)
Most wickets: Chawla (6), Arshad (3), Green (3)
Poor with bat: NA
Poor with ball: Archer (2 wickets in 2 inns)
Phase-wise alerts at venue in IPL 2023 (4 Matches)
Powerplay:
-
1st inns: 4 wickets lost
-
2nd inns: 4 wickets lost
Middle overs:
-
1st inns: 14 wickets lost
-
2nd inns: 7 wickets lost
Death overs:
-
1st inns: 11 wickets lost
-
2nd inns: 7 wickets lost
Innings record
MI (bat first 4 games, bowl first 6 games)
Bat first runs: Tilak (143), Ishan (87), Green (87)
Bat second runs: Surya (244), Ishan (207), Green (185)
Bowl first wickets: Chawla (12), Behrendorff (5), Meredith (5)
Bowl second wickets: Chawla (5), Behrendorff (3),Meredith (2)
RCB (bat first 6 games, bowl first 4 games)
Bat first runs: Faf (336), Virat (256), Maxwell (164)
Bat second runs: Faf (175), Virat (165), Maxwell (98)
Bowl first wickets: Karn (4), Siraj (4), Harshal (3)
Bowl second wickets: Siraj (11), Harshal (9), Parnell (5)
Form alert (last 4 games)
MI
Most runs: Surya (170), Ishan (123), Green (106), Tim David (66 with 220 strike rate)
Most wickets: Chawla (8), Arshad (4), Meredith (2)
RCB
Most runs: Faf (168), Virat (140), Lomror (99)
Most wickets: Harshal (5), Hazlewood (3 in 6 overs), Karn (3 in last 2 inns)
Poor form alert (MI)
-
Archer has taken only one wicket in the last 12 overs.
-
Rohit Sharma got out for a duck in the last two innings and has just 5 runs in total in the last four innings.
Poor form alert (RCB)
-
Maxwell has 9 runs in the last three outings including a golden duck in the last game against DC.
-
Dinesh Karthick has 16.25 average with the bat in the last four games at a strike rate around 127 as a finisher.
-
Siraj has only 3 wickets in the last 13 overs.
-
Hasarange has only 3 wickets in the last 16 overs.
Risk-Reward alert
-
Mohammed Siraj is having a very poor second half of the tournament, taking just 3 wickets in the last 4 matches.
-
However, he is too good a bowler to stay quiet for this long especially with the new ball.
-
Hasaranga is another risky pick but might be worth picking considering his numbers last year’s numbers at this venue where he took eight wickets in four matches.
-
Arshad Khan will be another player from the MI unit worth taking the risk. RCB has done well against left arm seamers this season but still Arshad might have a chance against a right handers dominated batting of the Bangalore franchise.
-
Harshal Patel has a brilliant record against MI but still will be a risky pick at the Wankhede where he could manage only 2 wickets in four games last year.
-
Ishan Kishan is currently the joint highest run-scorer for MI this season. However, considering RCB being the best team this season with the ball in the powerplay, the southpaw might not be a sure option, especially if MI bats first.
-
Glenn Maxwell has a strike rate of 146+ and is the best spin player in this RCB unit but also got out 3 times against them this season.
Probable MI Playing XI
Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Nehal Wadhera, Tristan Stubbs/Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal
Probable Impact Sub: Kumar Karthikeya
Probable RCB Playing XI:
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat/Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
Probable Impact Sub: Harshal Patel
Low to medium risk small leagues
-
High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 60% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)
Best leagues for safe play
-
Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)
-
Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)
-
Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)
-
Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)
-
Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)
*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues
*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads
MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)
Spots left: 3
Highest ownerships from outside base team: Maxwell, Hasaranga, Harshal, Tilak, Rohit, Lomror
Rohit vs Maxwell
-
Rohit has 5 runs in the last four innings.
-
Maxwell has 9 runs in the last three innings, including a golden duck in the last game.
Hasaranga vs Harshal
-
Hasaranga has been below average this season as per his standard, taking only 7 wickets in 7 games he has played so far.
-
Harshal on the other side has taken wickets mostly in the second innings.
Lomror vs Tilak
-
Mahipal Lomror has been RCB’s third best batter in the second half of the season. He will be a crucial player to tackle Piyush Chawla in the middle overs.
-
Tilak has been MI’s best batter whenever they batted first. He scored an unbeaten 84 against RCB in the earlier fixture this season.
If MI bat first
-
Complete team with inclusion of Tilak, Lomror, Hasaranga
-
Captaincy choices: Virat, Hazlewood, Chawla
-
Do not captain: Siraj
If RCB bat first
-
Complete team with three of Lomror, Tilak, Harshal, Maxwell
-
Captaincy choices: Faf, Suryakumar, Ishan
-
Do not captain: Green
Medium-risk leagues to join
-
Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)
-
Rs 75 - 50 spots
-
Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)
-
Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)
-
Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)
-
Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)
-
Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)
High-risk small leagues
Best leagues to join
-
Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)
-
Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)
Base fantasy team
Spots left: 3
MI bat first
-
Avoid picking Surya
-
Pick three of Karn, Siraj, Green, Tilak
-
Captaincy picks: Virat, Chawla, Hazlewood
RCB bat first
-
Pick three of Siraj, Madhwal, Maxwell, Green
-
Avoid picking Hasaranga
-
Captaincy picks: Surya, Faf, Siraj, Chawla
Grand league Tips
-
Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks
-
Have three differential picks with ownership less than 25%
-
Join with more than 5 teams and alternate differentials
-
Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards)
-
Pick one player who was brought in for this game
Choices for this game
-
Leave Hasaranga out in T1-T5, pick him from T6 onwards
-
Make Hazlewood c/vc in at least one team.
-
Make Faf and Virat c/vc in 2 teams
-
Surya and Ishan c/vc in 1 team if MI batting 2nd.
-
Make Maxwell captain in 1 team.
-
Have a team mostly with MI batters if they are chasing.
-
Captain Faf and Maxwell c/vc in 1 team.
-
Avoid picking bowlers from the team batting 1st in 1 team.
Base team for T1-T5
Ishan, Faf, Virat, Surya, Green, Chawla, Hazlewood
Other picks in order: Siraj (3 teams) Harshal (2 teams), Tilak (in 3 teams), Tim David (in 3 teams if MI batting 2nd), Karthikeya (in 2 teams if MI bowling 1st), Hasaranga (2 teams), Lomror (3 teams), Karn (3 teams), Rohit (2 teams), Wadhera (in 2 teams if plays)
One major differential pick: Kedar (2 teams), Madhwal (in 3 teams if MI bowling 1st), Arshad (in 2 teams), Shahbaz (2 teams if plays), Archer (2 teams)
MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore ?
There is not much difference between these two sides considering their form and place in the points table. However, RCB should still start this game as favorites due to a superior bowling unit in comparison to MI.