MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals have a more balanced squad compared to the Mumbai Indians and they are expected to win this game. RR's bowling is well-rounded and their batting is also quite formidable.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match Preview

After winning 3 matches in a row, Mumbai Indians are in a spot of bother at the moment in IPL 2023. They are in the 8th position with 3 wins in 7 games. They need to be consistent as a team if they are to qualify for the playoffs. Their bowlers have been pretty inconsistent in the last couple of games as they’ve conceded 200+ runs in both matches. The batters are in good form but there is room for improvement. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan need to convert their starts into big scores.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are in the 2nd position with 5 wins in 8 matches. They registered their second win over CSK in the last game and will be a very confident side coming into this game. The batters are in great form and the bowlers are also bowling well. The Royals will look to continue their good form in this game.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League IPL 2023 Match Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Date 30th April 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede is an excellent one for batting with some help for the pacers in the initial overs. The average first innings score here is 172 runs but it has been 195 this season. There will be dew in the latter half which will tempt teams to chase after winning the toss. Chasing sides have won 60% of the games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

There’s no update about Jofra Archer’s fitness at the moment.

Trent Boult is expected to be back for the Royals.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hritik Shokeen/Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanu Samson (c & wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction:

Rajasthan Royals have a more balanced squad compared to the Mumbai Indians and they are expected to win this game. RR's bowling is well-rounded and their batting is also quite formidable.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Cameron Green: Cameron Green has 33, 67 and 64* in the last 3 games and he is bowling 3-4 overs as well. Green will fetch points from both bat and ball which makes him an excellent captaincy pick.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has a phenomenal record against the Mumbai Indians. He looked in good touch against CSK in the last match. Buttler will enjoy the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium and he will be an ideal captaincy option.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has looked in decent form in the last few matches. He batted brilliantly against the Punjab Kings and will be an excellent captaincy pick. Surya is a great player of spin bowling and he will be a key batter for his team in the middle overs.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Riley Meredith: Riley Meredith will bowl mainly in the middle and death overs. He will get good bounce at Wankhede and he can pick up a few wickets in this game. He picked up 1 wicket in the last match.

Dhruv Jurel: Dhruv Jurel played an excellent cameo in the last game. He scored 34 runs in just 15 balls and helped his side to a winning total. Jurel will be an excellent differential pick, especially when RR is batting first.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team