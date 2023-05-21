MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team, Pitch Report and Team News

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be desperate for a win, as only victory can help them qualify for the playoffs. Moreover, they are playing at home, which will be an advantage for them. Hence, MI might register a victory.

Match information: MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

MI vs SRH, Match 69

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Day game, 3:30 PM IST

Key fantasy pointers

Mumbai Indians have played four of their last five games on good batting decks. Sunrisers Hyderabad have played all their past six matches on batting surfaces.

Mumbai Indians lost their previous game by 5 runs against Lucknow Super Giants. Sunrisers Hyderabad were handed a defeat by Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets.

Rohit Sharma has been dismissed five times in 23 balls against the leg-spinners in IPL 2023. He has a strike rate of 156.52 against them.

Ishan Kishan has also been dismissed five times in 45 balls against the leg spinners in IPL 2023. He has a strike rate of 133.33 against this bowling type.

Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed twice in 17 balls against the left-arm orthodox in IPL 2023. SRH can attack him with Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Dagar.

The right-arm pacers have troubled Cameron Green consistently in IPL 2023. The off-pace deliveries can be a good option against Green.

Jason Behrendorff can be a threatening option in the powerplay at Wankhede Stadium. Jason has 8 wickets at a strike rate of 15 in the powerplay this season.

6 out of eight wickets by Jason Behrendorff have come against the RHBs in the powerplay.

Piyush Chawla has been might effective against the RHBs in IPL 2023. 70% of his total wickets have been against the RHBs at a strike rate of 14.14 and an economy rate of 7.33. Piyush has a strike rate of 17 and an economy rate of 8.29 against the LHBs.

Chris Jordan has an economy rate of 11 in IPL 2023.

Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 153.03 but has been dismissed six times against the spinners in IPL 2023.

If Abhishek Sharma opens, the left-arm pacer can be a good option early on. Abhishek has been dismissed twice in 20 balls against the left-arm pacers in the powerplay in IPL 2023.

MI should attack Rahul Tripathi with their pace bowling options. 9 of his twelve dismissals have been against the pacers in IPL 2023. The right-arm speedsters have got him out 7 times.

Aiden Markram has been dismissed 4 times in 23 balls against the left-arm orthodox spinners in IPL 2023. However, MI don’t play such a bowling type, which can make life easier for the SRH captain.

Markram will look to take on Piyush Chawla, as Markram is a terrific player of leg spin. In IPL 2023, Markram has an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 168.51 against them.

Heinrich Klaasen is also a terrific player of spin. Klaasen, along with Markram, will look to counter Piyush Chawla.

73.34% of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wickets have come against the RHBs in IPL 2023. He has a strike rate of 14 and an economy rate of 8.45 against the RHBs, compared to a strike rate of 32 and an economy rate of 8.53 against the LHBs this season.

83.34% of Mayank Markande’s wickets have come against the RHBs in IPL 2023. He has a strike rate of 12.30 and an economy rate of 7.56 against the RHBs, compared to a strike rate of 52.50 and an economy rate of 8.29 against the LHBs.

Venue pointers

Average 1st inns score in the last three years: 174

Highest run-chase in the last three years: 228

Average 1st inns wickets in IPL 2023: 7

Average 2nd inns wickets in IPL 2023: 5

Win % of the team batting first in the last three years: 34.04%

Win % of the team batting second in the last three years: 65.96%

Last three matches at the venue:

Best and worst at the venue in IPL 2023 (use as a hint for the home team)

Most runs: Suryakumar Yadav (342), Ishan Kishan (192), Tim David (130)

Most wickets: Piyush Chawla (8), Jason Behrendorff (6), Cameron Green (4), Kumar Kartikeya (4)

Poor with the bat: Rohit Sharma (124 runs in 6 innings), Tilak Varma (84 runs in 4 innings)

Poor with the ball: Hrithik Shokeen (2 wickets in 3 innings), Chris Jordan (1 wicket in 2 innings)

Phase-wise alerts at the venue in IPL 2023

Powerplay:

1st inns: 6 wickets lost

2nd inns: 9 wickets lost

Middle overs:

1st inns: 20 wickets lost

2nd inns: 12 wickets lost

Death overs:

1st inns: 14 wickets lost

2nd inns: 9 wickets lost

Innings record

Mumbai Indians (bat first 5 games, bowl first 8 games)

Bat first runs: Suryakumar Yadav (152), Tilak Varma (143), Ishan Kishan (118), Nehal Wadhera (100)

Bat second runs: Suryakumar Yadav (334), Ishan Kishan (307), Cameron Green (191)

Bowl first wickets: Piyush Chawla (13), Jason Behrendorff (10), Cameron Green (5), Riley Meredith (5)

Bowl second wickets: Piyush Chawla (7), Akash Madhwal (4), Jason Behrendorff (4)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (bat first 6 games, bowl first 7 games)

Bat first runs: Heinrich Klaasen (237), Abhishek Sharma (151), Harry Brook (148)

Bat second runs: Heinrich Klaasen (193), Rahul Tripathi (164), Mayank Agarwal (163)

Bowl first wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (11), Marco Jansen (8), T Natarajan (7)

Bowl second wickets: Mayank Markande (7), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4), T Natarajan (3)

Form alert (last 4 games)

MI

Most runs: Suryakumar Yadav (219), Nehal Wadhera (147), Ishan Kishan (139)

Most wickets: Jason Behrendorff (6), Piyush Chawla (5), Akash Madhwal (4)

SRH

Most runs: Heinrich Klaasen (241), Rahul Tripathi (83), Abhishek Sharma (78)

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (7), Marco Jansen (2), T Natarajan (2)

Poor form alert (MI)

Cameron Green has scored only 15 runs in the last four innings.

Chris Jordan has only one wicket in the last three innings.

Poor form alert (SRH)

Aiden Markram has only 62 runs in the last four innings.

Abhishek Sharma has only 87 runs in the last five innings.

Mayank Markande has only one wicket in his last three innings.

Abhishek Sharma has only one wicket in the last four innings.

Risk-Reward alert

Abhishek Sharma will have a major threat against Jason Behrendorff in the powerplay.

Abhishek Sharma’s recent form has also been mediocre, as mentioned above.

Cameron Green’s batting position is quite low, which reduces his overall value.

Green hasn’t bowled much either in the past few games.

Aiden Markram hasn’t been in good form, but his value increases a lot in Wankhede. There will be ample bounce on the surface, and Markram can use it well.

Markram’s superior record against the leg spinners also makes him a worthy pick for the game against Mumbai Indians.

Probable MI Playing XI:

Ishan Kishan Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Nehal Wadhera Vishnu Vinod Cameron Green Tim David Chris Jordan Piyush Chawla Jason Behrendorff Kumar Kartikeya

Probable Impact Substitute: Akash Madhwal

Probable SRH Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma Rahul Tripathi Aiden Markram Heinrich Klaasen Harry Brook Glenn Phillips Abdul Samad Kartik Tyagi Mayank Dagar Bhuvneshwar Kumar Mayank Markande

Probable Impact Substitute: T Natarajan

Low to medium-risk small leagues

High risk to avoid players with high ownership (try to fit in most players with more than 70% ownership with not more than 2 differentials)

Best leagues for safe play

Rs 36 - 10 spots (top 5 get 60)

Rs 60 - 10 spots (top 5 get 100)

Rs 119 - 10 spots (top 5 get 200)

Rs 590 - 10 spots (top 5 get 1000)

Rs 7777 - 7 spots (top 4 get 10k, 5th gets 7777)

*Same team can be used for other multiplier leagues

*Same team can be used for multiple joins in three-team leagues or head-to-heads

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Base fantasy team safe + medium risk (irrespective of toss)

Spots Left: 3

Highest ownerships outside the base team: Abhishek Sharma, Nehal Wadhera, Harry Brook, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Mayank Markande.

Abhishek Sharma vs Nehal Wadhera

Abhishek Sharma will find it tough in the powerplay if he comes to open. However, if he somehow manages to get past the starting few overs, Abhishek can play a big knock. He can also be used as a matchup bowler.

Nehal Wadhera has been in good touch this season. However, barring one innings, he hasn’t done anything significant at Wankhede Stadium.

Harry Brook vs Cameron Green

Harry Brook will enjoy batting at Wankhede. There is a huge possibility of him making an impact in the game.

Cameron Green’s batting position is unsettled. However, the track in Wankhede is exactly what Green wants. The ball comes nicely on a good height, which will favour Green. Moreover, Green can also bounce out a few batters with the ball.

Piyush Chawla vs Mayank Markande

Piyush Chawla is the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. However, he will have to bowl against Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, who are world-class players of leg-spinners.

Mayank Markande has some knowledge of playing at Wankhede. The MI openers have struggled against the leg spinners, and Markande might bowl early in the innings.

If MI bat first

Complete the team with three of Nehal Wadhera, Harry Brook, Cameron Green and Piyush Chawla.

Captaincy choices: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Heinrich Klaasen.

Do not captain: Ishan Kishan.

If SRH bat first

Complete the team with three of Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Piyush Chawla and Mayank Markande.

Captaincy choices: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi and Heinrich Klaasen.

Do not captain: Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Medium-risk leagues to join

Rs 72 - 20 spots (top prize 300)

Rs 75 - 50 spots

Rs 165 - 11 spots (top prize 500)

Rs 329 - 35 spots (top prize 2.7k)

Rs 777 - 11 spots (top prize 3k)

Rs 1999 - 11 spots (top prize 7.5k)

Rs 2477 - 7 spots (top prize 7k)

High-risk small leagues

Best leagues to join

Rs 1390 - 25 spots (top prize 10k)

Rs 3999 - 30 spots (top 10 get 10k each)

Base fantasy team

Spots Left: 4

If MI bat first

Leave Abhishek Sharma out.

Pick two of Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Piyush Chawla.

Pick two of Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips and Bhuvenshwar Kumar.

Captaincy Picks: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Heinrich Klaasen.

If SRH bat first

Leave Bhuvneshwar Kumar out.

Pick two of Ishan Kishan, Nehal Wadhera and Piyush Chawla.

Pick two of Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook and T Natarajan.

Captaincy Picks: Suryakumar Yadav, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen.

Grand league Tips

Try to fit in 7 players with more than 70% ownership leaving 2 big players out who have potential risks.

Have three differential picks with ownership of less than 25%.

Join more than 5 teams and alternate differentials.

Change 2 out of the 7 players with 70% ownership (in team 6 onwards).

Pick one player who was brought in for this game.

Choices for this game

Drop Cameron Green from T1-T5, and pick him up from T6 onwards.

Make Rohit Sharma c/vc in at least three teams.

Make Suryakumar Yadav c/vc in at least three teams.

Make Heinrich Klaasen c/vc in at least two teams.

Make Rahul Tripathi + Aiden Markram c/vc in at least two teams.

Make Jason Behrendorff c/vc in at least one team.

Make Harry Brook c/vc in at least one team if SRH bat first.

Make Piyush Chawla c/vc in at least two teams if MI bowl first.

Base team for T1-T5

Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Piyush Chawla

Other picks in order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3 teams at least), Jason Behrendorff (3 teams at least), Mayank Markande (3 teams at least), Cameron Green (2 teams at least), Nehal Wadhera (2 teams at least), Abhishek Sharma (2 teams at least), T Natarajan (2 teams at least).

One major differential pick: Glenn Phillips (2 teams at least), Tim David (2 teams at least if MI bat second), Kartik Tyagi (2 teams at least if SRH bowl second).

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the battle between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

