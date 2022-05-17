IPL 2022, Match 65: MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury And Weather Updates – Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Prediction for MI vs SRH Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of the IPL 2022 season.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Match Preview

Mumbai Indians have played the brand of cricket they are known for in the last few games. They defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in their last game and have won 3 out of their last 4 games. Opening is still a matter of concern for them but the middle-order has done well. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan need to give them a good start while Tilak Varma, Tim David and others have done well in the middle-order. Mumbai needs a little improvement in their batting, especially in the top order.

The bowlers have been excellent in the last few games. Daniel Sams has been phenomenal with the new ball while Jasprit Bumrah has been amongst wickets as well in the last two games. RIley Meredith has also bowled well while Kumar Kartikeya and Hritik Shokeen have been brilliant in the spin department.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are struggling at the moment and they need to be at their best to win the remaining matches and give themselves a chance to qualify for the next round. Kane Williamson continues to be below average and that’s a major reason for their poor performance. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran are the only consistent batters for them. Rahul Tripathi needs to be consistent and score big in this game.

Bowling is their strength but the bowlers have been off color in the last few games. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been brilliant with the new ball and in the death overs. Marco Jansen too bowled well in the last game. Umran Malik bounced back strongly in the last game after a couple of poor performances. T Natarajan has been excellent throughout this season and he will look to bowl well in this game too. SRH must win this game to stay in the play-offs race.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 65, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date and Time: 17th May 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

MI vs SRH Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Sports Academy has slowed down a bit in the second innings. This may tempt the teams to bat first after winning the toss. There will be some help for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners will get good assistance off the pitch. The average first innings score here is 170 runs in IPL 2022. Chasing sides 10 out of 19 games played here till now.

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians have nothing to lose and they will play freely. Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win this game to keep their play-offs hopes alive but they’ve struggled in the last few games. Mumbai Indians are expected to win this game.

MI vs SRH Playing XI

Mumbai Indians may bring in Dewald Brevis for Tristan Stubbs.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs/Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Hritik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be unchanged for this game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Jagadeesa Suchith, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

Top Captaincy Choices for MI vs SRH Dream11 Match

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will be an excellent captaincy choice for your fantasy teams. Markram is in excellent form in IPL 2022 as he has 358 runs to his name at an average of 59.66 and striking at 141.50. He scored 32 runs in the last game. Markram has been super consistent and will be a no brainer pick for this match.

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan will be another top captaincy pick. He hasn’t been at his best in this season but has played a few good knocks in the last few matches. He scored 51 runs against KKR. Ishan can fetch a lot of points once he gets going.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is in great form but has failed to score big in the last two games. Pooran will be a key player for SRH in the middle-overs as he is a good player spin as well. Pooran will get points from catches and stumpings as well which makes him a good captaincy pick.

Budget Picks for MI vs SRH Dream11 Match

Rohit Sharma (8.5 Credits): Rohit Sharma will be a good budget pick at 8.5 credits. Rohit hasn’t been at his best in this season but he has looked in good touch. He has played aggressively in the power play and can score 30-40 quick runs in the first 6 overs.

Riley Meredith (8 Credits): RIley Meredith has done well for MI in the last few games. He bowls at a good pace and can make it tough for the batters with his high pace. Meredith picked 2 wickets in the last game and will be an excellent budget pick at just 8 credits.

Differential Pick for MI vs SRH Dream11 Match

Tim David: Tim David will be the best differential option for this match. David has been in great touch since his return in the XI. He will play the finisher’s role for MI and can change the game on his own if he gets to play a few overs.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for MI vs SRH Dream11 Match

If MI Bats First: C - Ishan Kishan , VC - Nicholas Pooran

If SRH Bats First: C - Rahul Tripathi, VC - Tilak Varma

Mega League Team for MI vs SRH Dream11 Match

If MI Bats First: C - Aiden Markram, VC - Daniel Sams

If SRH Bats First: C - Riley Meredith, VC - Kane Williamson

Which Contests to Join for MI vs SRH Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.