MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Match 18

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Preview

The top 2 teams of the Women’s Premier League will lock horns when the MI women will take on the Delhi Capitals women.

MI Women are at the top of the points table with 5 wins in 6 games. They have already qualified for the playoffs but they’ll look to win this game to confirm their place in the finals of the tournament. They have plenty of match-winners in their ranks. The likes of Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Issy Wong are proven performers with both bat and ball. Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia are in top form as well. They tasted defeat for the first time this season in their last match and will look to bounce back strongly.

Delhi Capitals women are in the 2nd position with 4 wins in 6 games. They lost their last game by 11 runs against the Gujarat Giants. Delhi depends on their explosive batting unit to win games for them. Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen are proven performers with the bat. Their bowlers have been in good form as well. Delhi lost in the first meeting against Mumbai and they’ll look to settle the score in this game.

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League WPL 2023 Match Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Date 20th March 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Sports Academy has helped the pacers with the new ball and batting has been easy at this venue. The spinners will get some purchase as well since the pitches are getting tired. But overall, the batters will dominate the game. The average first innings score here is 157 runs. Chasing sides have won 4 out of the 6 games played at the venue.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Delhi Capitals women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians are in great form as a team and they’ll start as the favourites but Delhi has more depth with the bat and they are not to be taken lightly.

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews will be the best captaincy pick for this game. She has scored 203 runs at an average of 40.60 and is the 3rd highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets to her name in 6 matches. Matthews is performing consistently and can fetch plenty of points in this game.

Marizanne Kapp: Marizanne Kapp will bowl 4 overs and she’ll bat in the middle order. Kapp has been in good form and will be a key player for the Capitals. She has 7 wickets and has scored 125 runs at an average of 41.67. Kapp will be an ideal captaincy option in fantasy cricket.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt: Nat Sciver-Brunt has 187 runs to her name at an average of 62.33 and she has picked 7 wickets as well. She will fetch points from both bat and ball which makes her an excellent captaincy choice.

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Arundhati Reddy: Arundhati Reddy will be the best differential pick for this game. She will bowl in the death overs and is capable with the bat as well. She picked up 1 wicket and scored 25 runs in the last game.

Jemimah Rodrigues: Jemimah Rodrigues will be a great differential pick. She will bat in the middle order and can score big once she gets going. Jemimah scored 25 in the first game against MI. She can help you win one-sided in this game.

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Dhara Gujjar: Dhara Gujjar will bat too low in the order and she is not contributing with the ball as well. She won’t contribute in any way in fantasy cricket and she’ll be our player to avoid in this game.

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MI-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team