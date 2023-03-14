MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 12, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Preview

Mumbai Indians Women will take on the Gujarat Giants in Match 12 of the ongoing Women's Premier League.

Mumbai Indians have been incredible, both with the ball and bat. Everyone in the team has given a match winning contribution at some stage. They are currently unbeaten in the tournament and sitting at the top of the table. Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping her side can continue the winning momentum and make it two in a row against Gujarat.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have won only one of the four games they have played so far. They faced a humiliating defeat against MI in their last meeting earlier in the tournament. Sneh Rana and team will be looking to get back into winning ways, making things even and keep themselves alive in the knockout race.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Women's Premier League 2023

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Match 12

Date: 14th March 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the has slowed down significantly in the last couple of games. However, chasing is still an easier job on this surface. Seamers get early movements with spinners keeping it tight in the middle overs. Batters can score big once they are settled. The first innings score is expected to be around 150

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability news reported from both sides.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Dhara Gujjar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants Women Playing XI: Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the team on paper and the form of both the sides, Mumbai Indians Women is expected to win this match against Gujarat Giants Women.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews will be a top captaincy pick for this match. The star all-rounder is in great form, both with bat and ball. She is currently the highest run scorer for MI with 168 runs and also the second highest wicket taker with 7 wickets.

Saika Ishaque: Saika Ishaque will be another top captaincy pick for this match. She is currently the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 12 wickets in four games. She took a brilliant match winning 4 wicket haul in the last game these two sides played earlier in the tournament.

Harleen Deol: Harleen Deol will be a safe captaincy choice from the Gujarat unit. She is their best batter of the tournament with 133 runs in four games, including two half centuries.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dayalan Hemalatha: Hemalatha will be a top differential pick for this game. She had a brilliant start to the tournament, including scoring runs against MI Womens in the first game. She is selected by only 23% of the teams as of writing. If opportunity arrives she can be a big difference maker.

Sneh Rana: Sneh Rana will be another top differential pick. She is selected in only 9 % of the teams. She took two wickets in her last meeting against MI. Considering, MI's quality with the ball, Rana will have to play a crucial with the bat as well.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sabbhineni Meghana: The Gujarat Giants opener has been very poor in the tournament so far. In four games she has earned only 59 fantasy points so far. It is advisable to not pick her in your XI for this game.

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team