MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 4, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Women's Premier League

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Preview

Mumbai Indians Women started their campaign with a thumping win over Gujarat Giants. They had a dominating day with the bat, followed by some demolition job with the ball. They are now up against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their second match of their campaign. Harmanpreet Kaur will be hoping her side will keep up with the good shape and continue the winning momentum to make it two in two.

On the other side, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women are coming on the back of a huge defeat in their first game against Delhi Capitals. Their bowling has a lot of areas to improve, while batters were just fine against a mammoth score. They will be hoping to bounce back in this match and open their account with the first win of their campaign.

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Women's Premier League 2023

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Match 4

Date: 6th March 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Brabourne Stadium is a balanced one. Seamers get early movements, with spinners taking the hold in the middle overs. Batters too can go for big shots as the game progresses. The first innings total is expected to be around 175. The team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability news reported from both sides.

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Jintimani Kalita, Humaira Kazi, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Playing XI: : Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar, Renuka Thakur, Komal Zanzad.

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the team on paper and current form Mumbai Indians Women is expected to win this match against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur will be a top captaincy choice ahead of this match. She scored a brilliant half century in the previous game and is in great touch lately.

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana looked in great touch in the first match but couldn't not carry the momentum. It is advisable to keep her as one of the captaincy choices as on her day she can win a game for her team single-handedly.

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr had a very good first game, scoring runs with the bat and took a couple of wickets as well. Her all-round abilities in these conditions makes her one of the best captaincy picks for this match.

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Komal Zanzad: Komal Zanzad didn't play the previous game but is expected to start in this match. If opportunity arrives she will be a top differential pick for this game.

Pooja Vastrakar: Pooja Vastrakar had an off day last time, making her one of the best differential picks for this game. She is selected in only 25% of the teams as of writing.

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Yastika Bhatia: Yastika Bhatia is having a very poor form with the bat in the recent past. It is advisable to avoid picking her in your XI ahead of this match.

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MI-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team