MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction, Eliminator, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Women's Premier League 2023

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction:

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Preview

Mumbai Indians Women are taking on UP Warriorz Women in the Eliminator of the Women's Premier League at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur led MI started the tournament very well, winning each of their first five games but lost the momentum as they finished with two defeats and only one win in the last three league games. However, they are coming on the back of a win against RCB and will be looking to continue the momentum in this match. The batting and bowling looks solid on paper, leaving everything now on the execution against an in-form UP.

On the other side, UP Warriorz had a shaky start to their campaign, but managed to sustain their winning form at the right time and qualified for the playoffs. They won two of their last three league games, including one against Mumbai Indians which must have done a world of good to their confidence. Their strength in the spin attack will be the biggest deciding factor on this surface at this stage of the tournament. Alyssa Healy will be hoping her side to keep things simple, making important moments of the game to their and beat a strong MI side to go through to the Final.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Women's Premier League 2023

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women, Eliminator

Date: 24th March 2023

Time: 7:30 PM IST

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium has gotten massively slower for the batters in the last few games of the league stage. The average first innings score in the last five games is around 130. Team winning the toss should bowl first as batting with a target in mind will be easier than setting up a target on this surface. Spin bowlers are going to play a crucial role throughout the game.

Weather Report

The weather in Navi Mumbai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability news reported from both sides.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, and Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Both the sides are looking even, considering the condition of the surface at the venue. However, Mumbai Indians should start as favorites considering their team on paper.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews will be a top captaincy choice ahead of this game. She is currently MI's highest run scorer with 232 runs in eight games. In addition, she has 12 wickets with the ball as well. In her last outing against UP, Matthews was MI's highest run scorer with the bat and also took a wicket with the ball.

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr will be another top captaincy choice from MI unit. She is currently the second highest wicket taker in the tournament with 13 wickets at an average of 12.92. In addition, her all-round abilities will only possibly earn you more points than most of the other players.

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone is currently the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 14 wickets in eight games at an amazing average of 14. It is advisable to keep her as one of the top captaincy choices for this match. She took 3 wickets in her last game against Mumbai in the league stage.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Rajeshwari Gayakwad will be a great differential pick for this match. She has been selected only by 25% of the teams. The conditions of the pitch in the later half of the tournament made her one of the players to watch out for in every game. In addition, she took two wickets when these two sides met last time.

Parshavi Chopra: The 16-year-old will be another great differential pick for this game. Parshavi is selected by only 2% of the teams as of writing, making her one of the best differential picks for this game. Leg spinners are always a genuine wicket taker which can earn you points at a good rate.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kiran Navgire: Kiran Navgire is one of the first names in this UP line-up. However, the hard hitting batter has not done justice to her potential and performed way below expectations throughout this tournament. Looking at the conditions becoming difficult to bat, it is advisable to keep Navgire out of your XI for this match.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team