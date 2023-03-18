MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match Preview

Mumbai Indians Women will take on UP Warriorz Women in Match 15 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League.

Mumbai is yet to face defeat in the tournament as Harmanpreet Kaur and co have won each of their first five games. As a result, Mumbai are sitting at the top of the table, and are the only team which have qualified for the knockouts with three league games remaining. They defeated UP earlier in the tournament and will be hoping to make it two in a row against them in this match.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, need to win this game to assure they are alive in the knockout race. They are currently placed third in the points table with two wins out of five games. They had a decent start to their campaign, winning two of their first three games but have lost two games consecutively, including one against Mumbai Indians. Alyssa Healy will be hoping her side will bounce back in time before it is too late and get back to winning ways.

Also Read:

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 16, WPL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants

WPL 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Women's Premier League LIVE on TV in India and rest of the world, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Women's Premier League 2023

Match: Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women, Match 15

Date: 18th March 2023

Time: 3:30 PM IST

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium has got slower as the tournament is progressing. Spinners are getting a good hold from the surface, with batters scoring big once they are settled. The average first innings score in the last four games have been around 130. Team winning the toss should bat first. However, anything around 150 will be a difficult total to chase.

Weather Report

The weather in Navi Mumbai is clear throughout the day. There is no rain predicted during this match time.

Team News

No injury and availability news reported from both sides.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Women Playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Pooja Vastrakar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction

Considering the current form and the teams on paper, Mumbai Indians Women is expected to win this match against UP Warriorz Women.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Harmanpreet Kaur: Harmanpreet Kaur scored two half centuries in her last two outings, including one against UP Warriorz. She will be a top captaincy pick for this match. The Mumbai Indians skipper is currently the second highest run scorer for her side, scoring 180 runs at an average of 90 in four innings.

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews has been one of the most valuable players and easily the best all-rounder of the tournament so far. Her all-round abilities makes her one of the top captaincy choices for this match. She has scored 168 runs with the bat, while taking ten wickets with the ball as well which is second highest in the tournament.

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone will be a safe captaincy choice from the UP unit. The star spinner is currently the third highest wicket taker in the tournament with nine wickets in five games at an average of 14.33. Considering the conditions of wicket as the tournament is progressing, Ecclestone is definitely one of the players to watch out for.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Issy Wong: Issy Wong has not got wickets in bunches but has maintained terrific discipline with the ball. In five games, Wong has five wickets at an average of 16.60. A big game is due for the English international, making her one of the best differential picks for this match.

Kiran Navgire: Kiran Navgire will be another great differential pick for this match. She is expected to continue batting at the top of the order. With the pitches becoming difficult to bat, Navgire experience might make a huge difference to your points tally.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: Gayakwad is one of the first names for UP in their bowling attack. Yes, the conditions are getting better for the spinners but Gayakwad’s lack of form to take wickets makes her a player to be avoided from picking for this game.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team