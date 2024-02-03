MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 28 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction: MI Cape Town are a strong team and should win the contest.

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals

Date

3 February 2024

Time

5:00 PM IST

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rassie van der Dussen has 686 runs at an average of 27.44 and a strike rate of 134.77 in 27 T20 innings since 2023. He also has one fifty and a century.

Ryan Rickelton has 641 runs at an average of 42.73 and a strike rate of 156.34 in 16 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties.

Liam Livingstone has 947 runs at an average of 24.28 and a strike rate of 137.24 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 17 wickets in this timeframe.

Sam Curran has 1122 runs at an average of 20.40 and a strike rate of 130.46 in 62 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 53 wickets at an average of 37.71 and a strike rate of 24.16 in 68 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Kagiso Rabada has 28 wickets at an average of 29.25 and a strike rate of 19.50 in 25 T20 innings since 2023.

Phil Salt has 1428 runs at an average of 27.46 and a strike rate of 160.08 in 57 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Will Jacks has 1440 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 166.47 in 49 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 25 wickets at an average of 15.52 and a strike rate of 12.56 in 24 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Rilee Rossouw has 1078 runs at an average of 26.95 and a strike rate of 152.90 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Adil Rashid has 47 wickets at an average of 22.65 and a strike rate of 17.87 in 39 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Wayne Parnell has 54 wickets at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 14.79 in 41 T20 innings since 2023.

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Cape Town has been 151, with the pacers snaring 63.92% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the spinners. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with cloudy weather, is forecast.

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

MI Cape Town: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Liam Livingstone, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard (c), George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Nealan van Heerden, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara.

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ackermann, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon.

MICT vs PC Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The MICT vs PC live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Ryan Rickelton: Ryan Rickelton is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Rickelton will open the innings and has been in sensational form. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Curran has been batting up in the order, increasing his value as a batter. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been top-notch. Jacks’ bowling value will increase in Cape Town.

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone’s selection % is 34 as of now. Livingstone will bat in the top order and can score valuable runs. His bowling will also be handy in Cape Town.

Eathan Bosch: Eathan Bosch’s selection % is less than 7 as of now. Bosch will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. There will be some help with the new ball as well.

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Shane Dadswell: Shane Dadswell might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Colin Ackermann, Daryn Dupavillon, and Kagiso Rabada.

If PC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Kieron Pollard, Nuwan Thushara, George Linde, and Wayne Parnell.

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MICT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Liam Livingstone, Kyle Verreynne, Eathan Bosch, and Thomas Kaber

If PC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Theunis de Bryun, Dewald Brevis, Nuwan Thushara, and Adil Rashid.

MICT vs PC Dream11 Prediction

MI Cape Town are a strong team and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.