MID vs GLO Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, Vitality T20 Blast 2022

Prediction for MID vs GLO Dream11 Contest - Playing XI, Injury Updates, Pitch Report and Weather report for the clash between Middlesex and Gloucestershire in Vitality T20 Blast 2022 season.

The T20 Blast has already started. Middlesex will take on Gloucestershire at the Radlett Cricket Club from 9 pm. The game will be played at the Radlett Cricket Club starting at 16:30 local time on Thursday May 26th. Both teams will be playing their first game of the season.

Middlesex’s last season started pretty badly. The Steven Finn led side lost their 6 games in the first seven games. Overall, they had a disappointing campaign in 2021 and picked up only four wins across their group league fixtures to finish above only Glamorgan. Middlesex will be hoping to continue their form in this year's County Championship. But the format is different and challenges will be more due to the unavailability of premier left arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has returned to Pakistan to prepare for international commitments. Jason Behrendorff has signed alongside countryman Chris Green and Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Mujeeb Ur Rehman will be Middlesex’s lead spinner for this game.

Like Middlesex, Gloucestershire too missed out on qualifications for the quarter final stage by only one point last year and will be looking to make subtle improvements this time around.

Miles Hammond and Benny Howell are expected to open the innings for Gloucestershire. Howell was Gloucs' standout player last season with 246 runs by the bat and 15 wickets by the ball. Marcus Harris will be another overseas opening option added to the Gloucs roaster. Ian Cockbain will be taking the third spot in the batting lineup. Josh Shaw, David Payne and Naseem Shah will look after the fast bowling department. While

left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar can be seen in the playing eleven.

MID vs GLO Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Middlesex vs Gloucestershire

Venue: Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett, England

Date and Time: 26 May 2022, Thursday, 21:00 PM IST.

MID vs GLO Pitch Report

The match will be played at the Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett. Last year the ground delivered an aggregate total of 432 runs in one game and we expect another high scoring thriller in this match.

MID vs GLO Dream11 Prediction

Although Middlesex’s record against Gloucestershire is very poor. But Middlesex have won three of their 4 games played at this venue. So they're favourites to win this game.

MID vs GLO Playing XI

Middlesex: Robbie White, Eoin Morgan, Mark Stoneman, Peter Handscomb, Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Jack Davies, Chris Green, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jason Behrendorff

Gloucestershire: Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips (wk), Jack Taylor (C), Ryan Higgins, George Scott, Tom Smith, Naseem Shah, David Payne, Josh Shaw

Top Captaincy Choices for MID vs GLO Dream11 Match

Glenn Phillips (8.5 Cr): Glenn Phillips was consistent during his stint with Auckland which should be channeled into a similar performance for this series added with his performance with the gloves which can play an essential role.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (9.0 Cr): Mujeeb can be a very good option as he was Middlesex's most economical bowler with an economy of 6.91 while taking 10 wickets in 6 games last season. He has also managed to maintain a consistent form which has resulted in several wickets that could be channeled into a stronger performance for this match.

Benny Howell (9.0 Cr): Benny Howell was the best bowler for Gloucestershire and picked up 15 wickets while bowling at an average of 23 and an economy rate of 8.10. His all round ability makes him a top choice for the game.

Budget Picks for MDX vs GLOUCS Dream11 Match

Naseem Shah (8.5 CR): The Pakistan pacer had a great series against Australia. Although the format was different, he looked penetrative and Gloucestershire would be expecting high returns from their overseas signing.

Josh Shaw (8.0 Cr): Josh Shaw was able to score decent runs in the tail end of the batting order followed by 21 wickets in 17 T20 matches which makes him a crucial contributor for this contest.

Differential Pick for MDX vs GLOUCS Dream11 Match

Chris Green: was impressive with both bat and ball for Middlesex in last summer’s T20 Blast campaign, playing in seven of the Club’s South Group matches. He'll be an excellent differential pick for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for MDX vs GLOUCS Dream11 Match

If MID Bats First: C- Eoin Morgan , VC - Robbie White

If GLO Bats First: C -Benny Howell, VC - I.Cockbain.

Mega League Team for MID vs GLO Dream11 Match

If MID Bats First: C - Stephen Eskinazi, VC - Max Holden

If GLO Bats First: C - Glenn Phillips, VC- Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Which Contests to Join for MID vs GLO Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 8 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.