MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix

Date

07 August 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

Phil Salt at Manchester in The Hundred: 182 runs, 30.33 avg, 158.26 SR & 4.25 BpB. He made 21 runs off nine deliveries in the previous game.

Phil Salt made 58 in 39 balls in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Phil Salt vs Kane Richardson in the T20s: 16 runs, 18 balls, 88.88 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler at Manchester in The Hundred: 191 runs, 47.75 avg, 160.50 SR & 4.76 BpB. He has two fifties in four innings at this venue.

Jos Buttler vs Shadab Khan in the T20s: 21 runs, 21 balls, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Laurie Evans’ last five scores: 1, 0, 0, 70, 9. His form has been below-par lately. His record at Manchester is not great either in The Hundred. In the five innings, Evans has made only 37 runs here.

Laurie Evans vs Tom Helm in the T20s: 22 runs, 17 balls, 129.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Laurie Evans vs Kane Richardson in the T20s: 35 runs, 20 balls, 175 SR & 2 dismissals.

Laurie Evans vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 37 runs, 37 balls, 100 SR & 5 dismissals. Shadab Khan has also dismissed him twice in the T20s.

Max Holden’s last five scores: 24, 37, 5, 15 & 11. He has looked solid in the two games this season.

Paul Walter’s last five scores: 2, 6, 26, 1, 27. His batting form has not been great lately.

Paul Walter vs LHBs in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 9.42 avg, 7.28 SR & 7.76 economy rate.

Paul Walter vs RHBs in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 15.28 avg, 12.71 SR & 7.21 economy rate.

Ashton Turner’s last five scores: 16*, 1*, 32, 8, 0. He has batted at No. 6 in both games this season.

Ashton Turner vs Kane Richardson in the T20s: 66 runs, 38 balls, 173.68 SR & 4 dismissals.

Jamie Overton’s last five scores: 2*, 11, 21, 23, 30.

Usama Mir’s last five bowling figures: 0/22, 2/20, 3/38, 1/47 & 0/44.

Usama Mir vs LHBs in the T20s in 2023: 15 wickets, 11.20 avg, 10.13 SR & 6.63 economy rate.

Usama Mir vs RHBs in the T20s in 2023: 21 wickets, 24.57 avg, 18.09 SR & 8.14 economy rate.

Tom Hartley snared 4 wickets in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.

Tom Hartley vs LHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 20.67 avg, 13.33 SR & 9.30 economy rate.

Tom Hartley vs RHBs in The Hundred: 13 wickets, 15.15 avg, 11.92 SR & 7.63 economy rate.

Tom Hartley at Manchester in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 25.80 avg, 19 SR & 8.15 economy rate.

Josh Little’s last five bowling figures: 2/22, 0/34, 2/23, 2/16 & 0/35. He has 2 wickets in 9 balls against Birmingham Phoenix and 5 wickets in his only innings at Manchester in the competition.

Josh Little vs LHBs in The Hundred: 2 wickets, 16 avg, 13 SR & 7.38 economy rate.

Josh Little vs RHBs in The Hundred: 13 wickets, 7.23 avg, 5.23 SR & 8.29 economy rate. He has been terrific against the right-handed batters.

Richard Gleeson’s last five bowling figures: 1/27, 1/19, 2/14, 2/22, 0/25. He last bowled in January.

Will Smeed made 31 runs in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Will Smeed vs leg spinners in the T20s in 2023: 31 runs, 37 balls, 83.78 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jacob Bethell’s last five scores: 0, 4, 4, 27 & 9*.

Ben Duckett has 57 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 158.33 against Manchester Originals.

Ben Duckett vs Tom Hartley in the T20s: 23 runs, 21 balls, 109.52 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ben Duckett vs Richard Gleeson in the T20s: 9 runs, 12 balls, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jamie Smith’s last five scores: 13, 19, 0, 9 & 5.

Dan Mousley’s last five scores: 9, 16, 5, 1, 51. He was dismissed twice in 18 balls against the off-spinners in the T20 Blast 2023.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 0, 20, 0, 9 & 37.

Shadab Khan vs left-arm orthodox in the T20 Blast 2023: 34 runs, 36 balls, 94.44 SR & 4 dismissals.

Shadab Khan at Manchester in the T20s: 6 wickets, 28.33 avg, 19 SR & 8.94 economy rate.

Shadab Khan’s last five bowling figures: 2/45, 0/32, 2/26, 0/21, 1/32.

Chris Benjamin vs left-arm orthodox in the T20 Blast 2023: 17 runs, 20 balls, 85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Benny Howell took 3 wickets in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Benny Howell vs LHBs in The Hundred: 8 wickets, 13.37 avg, 11.12 SR & 7.21 economy rate.

Benny Howell vs RHBs in The Hundred: 11 wickets, 25.72 avg, 20.09 SR & 7.68 economy rate.

Adam Milne vs LHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 5.16 avg, 5.16 avg & 6 economy rate.

Adam Milne vs RHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 15.50 avg, 16.50 SR & 5.64 economy rate.

Tom Helm went wicketless in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Tom Helm’s last five bowling figures: 1/31, 1/25, 2/48, 1/37 & 0/43.

Tom Helm vs LHBs in The Hundred: 3 wickets, 23 avg, 18 SR & 7.67 economy rate.

Tom Helm vs RHBs in The Hundred: 16 wickets, 18.50 avg, 10.62 SR & 10.45 economy rate.

Kane Richardson picked up 2 wickets in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Kane Richardson’s last five bowling figures: 2/20, 2/49, 1/31, 1/29, 0/53.

Kane Richardson vs LHBs in The Hundred: 1 wicket, 62 avg, 33 SR & 11.27 economy rate.