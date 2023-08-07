MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition
MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction:Manchester Originals have a formidable batting unit and a decent bowling unit to compete with. Moreover, they will also be playing at their home ground. Expect Manchester Originals to win their first game of the season.
MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
League
The Hundred 2023
Match
Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix
Date
07 August 2023
Time
11:00 PM IST
MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Phil Salt at Manchester in The Hundred: 182 runs, 30.33 avg, 158.26 SR & 4.25 BpB. He made 21 runs off nine deliveries in the previous game.
-
Phil Salt made 58 in 39 balls in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.
-
Phil Salt vs Kane Richardson in the T20s: 16 runs, 18 balls, 88.88 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Jos Buttler at Manchester in The Hundred: 191 runs, 47.75 avg, 160.50 SR & 4.76 BpB. He has two fifties in four innings at this venue.
-
Jos Buttler vs Shadab Khan in the T20s: 21 runs, 21 balls, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Laurie Evans’ last five scores: 1, 0, 0, 70, 9. His form has been below-par lately. His record at Manchester is not great either in The Hundred. In the five innings, Evans has made only 37 runs here.
-
Laurie Evans vs Tom Helm in the T20s: 22 runs, 17 balls, 129.41 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Laurie Evans vs Kane Richardson in the T20s: 35 runs, 20 balls, 175 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Laurie Evans vs leg-spinners in The Hundred: 37 runs, 37 balls, 100 SR & 5 dismissals. Shadab Khan has also dismissed him twice in the T20s.
-
Max Holden’s last five scores: 24, 37, 5, 15 & 11. He has looked solid in the two games this season.
-
Paul Walter’s last five scores: 2, 6, 26, 1, 27. His batting form has not been great lately.
-
Paul Walter vs LHBs in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 9.42 avg, 7.28 SR & 7.76 economy rate.
-
Paul Walter vs RHBs in The Hundred: 7 wickets, 15.28 avg, 12.71 SR & 7.21 economy rate.
-
Ashton Turner’s last five scores: 16*, 1*, 32, 8, 0. He has batted at No. 6 in both games this season.
-
Ashton Turner vs Kane Richardson in the T20s: 66 runs, 38 balls, 173.68 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Jamie Overton’s last five scores: 2*, 11, 21, 23, 30.
-
Usama Mir’s last five bowling figures: 0/22, 2/20, 3/38, 1/47 & 0/44.
-
Usama Mir vs LHBs in the T20s in 2023: 15 wickets, 11.20 avg, 10.13 SR & 6.63 economy rate.
-
Usama Mir vs RHBs in the T20s in 2023: 21 wickets, 24.57 avg, 18.09 SR & 8.14 economy rate.
-
Tom Hartley snared 4 wickets in his only innings against Birmingham Phoenix.
-
Tom Hartley vs LHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 20.67 avg, 13.33 SR & 9.30 economy rate.
-
Tom Hartley vs RHBs in The Hundred: 13 wickets, 15.15 avg, 11.92 SR & 7.63 economy rate.
-
Tom Hartley at Manchester in The Hundred: 5 wickets, 25.80 avg, 19 SR & 8.15 economy rate.
-
Josh Little’s last five bowling figures: 2/22, 0/34, 2/23, 2/16 & 0/35. He has 2 wickets in 9 balls against Birmingham Phoenix and 5 wickets in his only innings at Manchester in the competition.
-
Josh Little vs LHBs in The Hundred: 2 wickets, 16 avg, 13 SR & 7.38 economy rate.
-
Josh Little vs RHBs in The Hundred: 13 wickets, 7.23 avg, 5.23 SR & 8.29 economy rate. He has been terrific against the right-handed batters.
-
Richard Gleeson’s last five bowling figures: 1/27, 1/19, 2/14, 2/22, 0/25. He last bowled in January.
-
Will Smeed made 31 runs in his only innings against Manchester Originals.
-
Will Smeed vs leg spinners in the T20s in 2023: 31 runs, 37 balls, 83.78 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Jacob Bethell’s last five scores: 0, 4, 4, 27 & 9*.
-
Ben Duckett has 57 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 158.33 against Manchester Originals.
-
Ben Duckett vs Tom Hartley in the T20s: 23 runs, 21 balls, 109.52 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Ben Duckett vs Richard Gleeson in the T20s: 9 runs, 12 balls, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Jamie Smith’s last five scores: 13, 19, 0, 9 & 5.
-
Dan Mousley’s last five scores: 9, 16, 5, 1, 51. He was dismissed twice in 18 balls against the off-spinners in the T20 Blast 2023.
-
Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 0, 20, 0, 9 & 37.
-
Shadab Khan vs left-arm orthodox in the T20 Blast 2023: 34 runs, 36 balls, 94.44 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Shadab Khan at Manchester in the T20s: 6 wickets, 28.33 avg, 19 SR & 8.94 economy rate.
-
Shadab Khan’s last five bowling figures: 2/45, 0/32, 2/26, 0/21, 1/32.
-
Chris Benjamin vs left-arm orthodox in the T20 Blast 2023: 17 runs, 20 balls, 85 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Benny Howell took 3 wickets in his only innings against Manchester Originals.
-
Benny Howell vs LHBs in The Hundred: 8 wickets, 13.37 avg, 11.12 SR & 7.21 economy rate.
-
Benny Howell vs RHBs in The Hundred: 11 wickets, 25.72 avg, 20.09 SR & 7.68 economy rate.
-
Adam Milne vs LHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 5.16 avg, 5.16 avg & 6 economy rate.
-
Adam Milne vs RHBs in The Hundred: 6 wickets, 15.50 avg, 16.50 SR & 5.64 economy rate.
-
Tom Helm went wicketless in his only innings against Manchester Originals.
-
Tom Helm’s last five bowling figures: 1/31, 1/25, 2/48, 1/37 & 0/43.
-
Tom Helm vs LHBs in The Hundred: 3 wickets, 23 avg, 18 SR & 7.67 economy rate.
-
Tom Helm vs RHBs in The Hundred: 16 wickets, 18.50 avg, 10.62 SR & 10.45 economy rate.
-
Kane Richardson picked up 2 wickets in his only innings against Manchester Originals.
-
Kane Richardson’s last five bowling figures: 2/20, 2/49, 1/31, 1/29, 0/53.
-
Kane Richardson vs LHBs in The Hundred: 1 wicket, 62 avg, 33 SR & 11.27 economy rate.
-
Kane Richardson vs RHBs in The Hundred: 12 wickets, 9.25 avg, 8.16 SR & 6.80 economy rate.
MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The track in the last game was quite good for the batters, and the runs flew easily. The average first innings score in Manchester last season was 160.5, with the teams winning only one of the four games.
In the T20 Blast 2023, the pacers scalped 69.49% of the matches. Expect a similar trend in this game.
Weather Report
The temperature will be around 19°C, with very little chance of rain.
MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Max Holdern, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Josh Little, Richard Gleeson.
Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Dan Mousley, Shadab Khan, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell (c), Tom Helm, Adam Milne, Kane Richardson.
MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
-
Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has a terrific record in Manchester in white-ball cricket. His recent form has also been excellent, making him an ideal pick for the captaincy.
-
Paul Walter: Paul Walter can contribute with both bat and ball. His record has been quite good against the southpaws, as mentioned above. Hence, he is one of the most popular choices for the captaincy option for this game.
-
Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan has a good record against a few batters of Manchester Originals. Moreover, he can also bat quite well.
MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
-
Tom Hartley: Tom Hartley took four wickets against Birmingham Phoenix last year. If there is some assistance for the spinners off the track, he can be a match-winning bowler. He hasn’t been picked up by many users as of now.
-
Benny Howell: Benny Howell is a decent all-rounder who can fetch points in both departments. He is a T20 expert who has loads of variations to operate with. Moreover, Howell can also bat well if required.
Also Read: The Hundred 2023 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch the Men's Competition on TV
MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
-
Chris Benjamin: Chris Benjamin might bat quite low and won’t get to bowl too much, either. Consider dropping him.
MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If MNR bat first:
Complete the team with Benny Howell, Tom Hartley and Adam Milne.
If BPH bat first:
Complete the team with Laurie Evans, Dan Mousley and Kane Richardson.
MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If MNR bat first:
Complete the team with Benny Howell, Tom Helm and Richard Gleeson.
If BPH bat first:
Complete the team with Will Smeed, Laurie Evans and Kane Richardson.
MNR vs BPH Dream11 Prediction
Manchester Originals have a formidable batting unit and a decent bowling unit to compete with. Moreover, they will also be playing at their home ground. Expect Manchester Originals to win their first game of the season.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.