MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Manchester Originals vs London Spirit

Date

05 August 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Both teams lost their opening game of the season.

Phil Salt has 161 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 151.88 at Manchester in The Hundred.

Phil Salt was dismissed on a golden duck in the previous game.

Jos Buttler has scored 129 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 155.42 at Manchester in The Hundred.

Laurie Evans has made 142 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 186.84 against London Spirit in the competition.

Max Holden in the T20s in 2023: 457 runs, 38.08, 186.53 SR & 3.35 BpB. He made 37 off 18 balls in the last game.

Tom Hartley has 4 wickets at a strike rate of 11.25 against London Spirit in the league.

Adam Rossington scored 39 runs in the last game. In his only innings at Manchester in this tournament, Rossington scored 46.

Matthew Wade’s last five scores: 37, 49, 8, 78, 28. His recent form has been good.

Daryl Mitchell has 694 runs at an average of 34.70 and a strike rate of 148.92 in the T20s this year.

Matthew Critchley has 26 wickets at a strike rate of 14.34 in the T20s this year. Additionally, he has also made 407 runs at an average of 22.61 and a strike rate of 119.70 with the willow.

Liam Dawson has 3 wickets in seven overs against Manchester Originals in The Hundred. He can also fetch a few points with the bat.

Jordan Thompson has 4 wickets in 6.4 overs against Manchester Originals in the league. He can also be handy with the willow.

Nathan Ellis bowls in the slog overs, which gives him extra opportunities to grab a few wickets. He also took 2 wickets in the last game.

Daniel Worrall’s recent form has been good, and he is a wicket-taker. In the previous match, Worrall took 2 wickets.

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in the four games in The Hundred at Old Trafford, Manchester, last season was 160.5. The teams batting first could win only one of those games.

The average first innings score here in the T20 Blast this year was 160, with the teams batting first winning four of the six games. The pacers snared 69.49% of the wickets in the tournament.

Weather Report

Heavy rain is forecasted throughout the day, meaning a rain-curtailed game is well on the cards.

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Josh Tongue, Joshua Little

London Spirit: Adam Rossington, Dan Lawrence, Michael Pepper, Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Ravi Bopara, Matt Critchley, Liam Dawson, Jordan Thompson, Dan Worrall, Nathan Ellis

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is easily among the most popular choice for captaincy in the game. He has loads of experience batting at Old Trafford and boasts of a good record here. Another fiery knock can not be ruled out.

Daryl Mitchell: Daryl Mitchell provides value with both bat and ball. He can hit big shots easily, especially against the pacers. If required, he can also bowl a few overs and chip in with a few wickets.

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis is a consistent wicket-taker in shorter formats and can be a good choice in this game. The batters will go after him, and his variations can lead to some crucial wickets in different phases of the game.

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Ashton Turner: Ashton Turner hasn’t been picked by many users as of now, making him a decent differential pick. He is an all-rounder and can provide value with both bat and ball. His batting expertise can be game-changing if he gets a few balls. Moreover, Turner can also bowl a bit.

Liam Dawson: Liam Dawson is another all-rounder who can fetch points in both departments. The batters are likely to hit him, increasing his chances of scalping a few batters. He is also a handy lower-order batter.

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Usama Mir: Usama Mir conceded too many runs in the last game. Mir gets under pressure when the batters try to take him apart, making him a risky option. Consider dropping him.

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with Matthew Wade, Paul Walter and Daniel Worrall.

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with Laurie Evans, Jordan Thompson and Tom Hartley.

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with Phil Salt, Adam Rossington and Matt Critchley.

If LNS bat first:

Complete the team with Max Holden, Jordan Thompson and Tom Hartley.

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Manchester Originals have a better batting unit and the advantage of playing in their home conditions. Expect them to win the contest.