MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, Match 3, The Hundred Men's 2022

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Match Preview

Both Manchester Originals and the Northern Supercharges had a poor campaign in the inaugural season of The Hundred in 2021. Both teams will look to do well in this season.

The Manchester Originals finished in the 6th position with only 2 wins in 8 games. They failed to perform consistently and will look to rectify that in this season. They have added the likes of Andre Russell and Wanindu Hasaranga in their line-up and it will increase their overall strength by multiple times. Jos Buttler, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, etc form a strong core alongside Rusell and Hasaranga. The Originals are looking good as a team and will look to kickstart their campaign with a win.

The Northern Supercharges finished in 5th position in the first edition of The Hundred. They will be eyeing a good campaign this year. Faf du Plessis will lead them in this season. They have a very experienced group of players in Faf, Dwayne Bravo, David Wiese, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Wahab Riaz and a good blend of youngsters in Harry Brook, Matthew Potts, etc. The Superchargers will also look to start of their campaign with a win under their belt.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, Match 3, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Date and Time: 5th August 2022, Friday, 11:00 PM IST

MNR vs NOS Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be an excellent one for batting. Batters will love their time on the crease. They can play their shots trusting the pitch. There will be movement with the new ball for the pacers while the spinners will be very important as well. Overall, the batters will dominate this match. The average first innings score at this venue is 164 runs. Chasing sides have won 21 T20 matches out of the 54 played here.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Manchester Originals are looking more balanced as a side. They will start as the favorites to win this game.

Probable MNR vs NOS Playing XI

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Laurie Evans, Tom Lammonby, Ashton Turner, Andre Russell, Sean Abbott, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Hose, Harry Brook, David Willey, John Simpson (wk), Dwayne Bravo, David Wiese, Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts

Top Captaincy Choices for MNR vs NOS Dream11 Match

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is the best all-rounder in franchise cricket. He is a beast who can win games from his batting or bowling alone. Russell is one of the most destructive batters in world cricket. He can turn the table on its head while batting. No target is impossible when he is one the crease. Russell bowls fast and likes to hit the deck. Russell will fetch points from both batting and bowling. He will be the best captaincy pick for this game.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler isn’t in the best of forms but he will look to regain his sublime touch with the bat in this tournament. He was in exceptional form before the white ball series against India. Buttler is amongst the best wicket-keeper batters. He can score big on his day. He will be a very popular captaincy option for this match. Buttler will open the innings and will look to score big.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis is a great captaincy choice for this match. Faf is an experienced campaigner and he’ll look to use all his experience in The Hundred 2022. Faf will also lead the Northern Superchargers. He likes to play till the end and score big. Faf can fetch a lot of fantasy points if he gets going. He will look to start off the tournament with a big score.

Budget Picks for MNR vs NOS Dream11 Match

David Willey (8.5 Credits): David Willey will be an excellent budget pick. Willey will bowl his full quota of overs and will bat in the middle-order as well. Willey is known for swinging the new ball and providing early breakthroughs. He is a hard hitter with the bat capable of winning matches on his own. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

RIchard Gleeson (8.5 Credits): Richard Gleeson will be a great budget pick for your fantasy teams. Gleeson has been in terrific form recently. He had a fantastic debut against India and he was in great form in the recently concluded T20 blast as well. Gleeson is known for picking wickets and he will look to do just that in this game.

Differential Pick for MNR vs NOS Dream11 Match

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo will be an excellent differential pick. Bravo is a legend in the T20 format. He is a proven performer and a champion player. Bravo is known for his bowling especially in the death overs. He has a lot of variations and he picks wickets in clusters when on song. His batting isn’t the same as it used to be but he’s still capable of winning games with the bat. Bravo is a must pick for your fantasy teams.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for MNR vs NOS Dream11 Match

If MNR Bats First: C - Andre Russell, VC - Wanindu Hasaranga

If NOS Bats First: C - Harry Brook, VC - Philip Salt

Mega League Team for MNR vs NOS Dream11 Match

If MNR Bats First: C - Jos Buttler, VC - Faf du Plessis

If NOS Bats First: C - David Willey, VC - Dwayne Bravo

Which Contests to Join for MNR vs NOS Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.