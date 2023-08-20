MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Manchester Originals are not an easy team to beat at home. Northern Superchargers have a good squad, but Manchester Originals might win the match.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers

Date

20 August 2023

Time

7:00 PM IST

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt has 78 runs at a strike rate of 200 in four innings against Northern Superchargers.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 86, 4, 2, 2 & 21.

Jos Buttler has 61 runs at a strike rate of 141.86 in two innings against Northern Superchargers.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 11, 2, 23, 43 & 62.

Laurie Evans has 95 runs at a strike rate of 202.12 in four innings against Northern Superchargers.

Laurie Evans’ last five scores: 14, 41, 5, 21 & 1.

Max Holden’s last five scores: 14, 0, 0, 24 & 37.

Ashton Turner made 8 runs in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Ashton Turner’s last five scores: 10, 8, 13, 21 & 16*.

Paul Walter has 71 runs at a strike rate of 177.50 in three innings against Northern Superchargers. He has also taken 4 wickets in two innings against Northern Superchargers.

Paul Walter’s last five scores: 27*, 22, 4, 13 & 2.

Paul Walter’s last five figures: 2/24, 1/26, 1/39, 1/16 & 0/13.

Jamie Overton made 83 runs in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Jamie Overton’s last five scores: 11, 83*, 37, 22 & 2*.

Usama Mir took 4 wickets in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Usama Mir’s last five figures: 0/45, 4/19, 0/26, 2/27 & 0/22.

Tom Hartley has 14 runs in two innings against Northern Superchargers. He has also taken 2 wickets in four innings against Northern Superchargers.

Tom Hartley’s last five figures: 0/10, 1/9, 0/24, 3/13 & 1/7.

Josh Tongue took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Northern Superchargers.

Zaman Khan’s last five figures: 0/42, 0/27, 0/19, 2/20 & 1/25.

Tom Banton has 30 runs in three innings against Manchester Originals.

Tom Banton’s last five scores: 2, 12, 81, 0 & 44.

Matthew Short made 37 runs in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Matthew Short’s last five scores: 20, 37, 0, 8 & 73.

Harry Brook has 53 runs at a strike rate of 155.88 in his three innings against Manchester Originals.

Adam Hose has 64 runs at a strike rate of 188.23 in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Adam Hose’s last five scores: 33, 5, 41, 18 & 7*.

Saif Zaib made 21 runs in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Saif Zaib’s last five scores: 1, 21, 17, 21 & 12.

David Wiese has 43 runs at a strike rate of 195.45 in three innings against Manchester Originals. He has also taken a solitary wicket in three innings against Manchester Originals.

David Wiese’s last five scores: 6, 3, 9, 54* & 1.

David Wiese’s last five figures: 0/20, 0/11, 0/20, 0/21 & 0/19.

Wayne Parnell went wicketless in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Wayne Parnell’s last five figures: 1/46, 0/44, 2/29, 3/21 & 1/30.

Adil Rashid has 5 wickets at a strike rate of 15 in four innings against Manchester Originals.

Adil Rashid’s last five figures: 2/18, 1/27, 1/38, 0/20 & 1/29.

Reece Topley has 4 wickets at a strike rate of 8.75 in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Reece Topley’s last five figures: 2/20, 3/29, 1/41, 2/20 & 3/30.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in the previous game in Manchester was a decent batting track, with the spinners also getting help off the surface. Another similar track can be expected, with a total of around 150 being a good one.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 20°C, with some chances of rain.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Max Holden, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Usama Mir, Tom Hartley, Zaman Khan, Josh Tongue.

Northern Superchargers: Tom Banton (wk), Matthew Short, Harry Brook, Adam Hose, Saif Zaib, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell (c), Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Callum Parkinson.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has 234 runs at an average of 46.80 and a strike rate of 153.94 in Manchester in The Hundred. He has vast experience playing at this venue and can again wreak havoc with the willow.

Paul Walter: Paul Walter has a decent record against Northern Superchargers. He will contribute with both bat and ball, making him a good captaincy option.

Matthew Short: Matthew Short is among the most popular choices for the captaincy option in this game. He bats in the top order and also bowls useful overs in the game. Hence, Short is a safe choice.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tom Hartley: Tom Hartley has been picked up by less than 12% of users as of now, making him a fine differential pick for this rubber. He is a utility player who can fetch game-changing points in the fantasy team.

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid has been selected by less than 33% of people as of now. He is a skilled spinner who can trouble the batters with his variations. Hence, Rashid can be a nice differential pick.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Saif Zaib: Saif Zaib might bat low and won’t bowl, either. Consider dropping him.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Adam Hose, Josh Tongue and Tom Hartley.

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with Laurie Evans, Saif Zaib and Wayne Parnell.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue and Tom Hartley.

If NOS bat first:

Complete the team with Laurie Evans, David Wiese and Wayne Parnell.

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

