MNR vs OVI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles, Match 32, The Hundred Men's 2022

MNR vs OVI Dream11 Match Preview

This will be the last league stage match of the Hundred 2022. Manchester Originals will take on the Oval Invincibles in this game. It’s a do-or-die game and the winner will qualify for the playoffs.

Manchester Originals didn’t have a great start to their tournament as they lost their first 3 games. But they have taken off as a team since then and are in 4th position in the points table with 4 consecutive wins in their last 4 games. They are in excellent form with the batters and bowlers all performing well. Philip Salt, Laurie Evans, Tristan Stubbs, and Paul Walter have been in good form with the bat while the others have been consistent as well. Tom Hartley, Paul Walter, Joshua Little, and the others have done a great job in the bowling department. Manchester will look to win this game and confirm their place in the top 3.

Oval Invincibles have been in good form as well. They have lost track at times but overall, they’ve played well. They need some of their players especially the big names in Sam Billings and Rilee Rossouw to step up and take responsibility in this do-or-die game. They defeated the London Spirit in the last game by 6 wickets. Sam Curran, Will Jacks, and Jordan Cox have been the consistent performer for them alongside the whole bowling unit. Oval will be desperate to win this game and qualify for the playoffs.

MNR vs OVI Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles, Match 32 The Hundred 2022

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date and Time: 31st August 2022, Wednesday 11:00 PM IST

MNR vs OVI Venue and Pitch Report

Old Trafford is a great venue for the batters. Runs scoring is easy here. Expect a high-scoring game between Manchester and Oval. The average first innings score here in T20 cricket is 177 runs in 2022. Teams batting first have won 33 T20s out of 56 played here. Spinners will be important on this pitch. Teams are expected to win the toss and bowl first.

MNR vs OVI Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have been in good form recently and it’s going to be a thriller of a contest between them. Manchester Originals are in slightly better form as a team and most of their players are doing well. They will start as the favorites to win this game.

Predicted MNR vs OVI Playing XI

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt (wk), Laurie Evans, Wayne Madsen, Tristan Stubbs, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Tom Lammonby, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Joshua Little, Matt Parkinson

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sam Curran, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Peter Hatzoglou, Matt Milnes, Nathan Sowter, Patrick Brown

Top Captaincy Choices for MNR vs OVI Dream11 Match

Sam Curran: Sam Curran has been the best player for the Oval Invincibles this season. He has performed in almost every match with both bat and ball. He bats in the middle order and is the lead pacer for his team. Curran has scored 168 runs and has 8 wickets to his name. He picked 3 wickets in the last match. He will be the best captaincy option because of his all-round attributes.

Will Jacks: Will Jacks has been in exceptional form for the Oval Invincibles. He scored 54 runs in the last game and picked up a wicket as well. Jacks has 259 runs in 6 matches at an average of 51.80 and he is the 4th highest run-scorer of this season. He may bowl a set or two of his off-spin. Jacks will be an excellent captaincy option for this game.

Philip Salt: Philip Salt is in sublime touch at the moment. He is the 2nd highest run-scorer of this season with 294 runs in 7 games at an average of 49. Salt scored 57 in the last game which was his second consecutive and overall third 50+ score of this season. He bats very aggressively and can take the game away from the opposition if he stays on the crease for some time. Salt will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Budget Pick for MNR vs OVI Dream11 Match

Joshua Little (8.5 Credits): Joshua Little has played two games this season and he has picked 2 wickets each in both games. He will bowl with the new ball and then at the back end of the innings. He swings the new ball and relies on yorkers and slower deliveries in the death overs. Little is in good form and will be a great budget pick for your fantasy teams.

Differential Picks for MNR vs OVI Dream11 Match

Peter Hatzoglou: Peter Hatzoglou will be an ideal differential pick for this match. Hatzoglou is a fast leg-spinner. He is a wicket-taker and will be a key bowler for the Oval Invincibles. He picked one wicket in the first game. Hatzolgoue, as mentioned earlier, bowls quick and has an excellent googly. He can be very lethal if the batters are not picking him and playing him off the back foot.

Tom Lammonby: Tom Lammonby played a brilliant cameo in the last game for Manchester. It was his first game of this season. Lammonby is a very talented batter and likes to play freely. He has shots all around the ground and is a very dangerous batter when on song. He scored 26* runs off 12 balls and it brought the momentum back to his team’s favour towards the end of the 1st innings. He will be an excellent differential pick.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for MNR vs OVI Dream11 Match

If MNR Bats First: C - Sam Curran, VC - Philip Salt

If OVI Bats First: C - Laurie Evans, VC - Tristan Stubbs

Mega League Team for MNR vs OVI Dream11 Match

If MNR Bats First: C - Will Jacks, VC - Joshua Little

If OVI Bats First: C - Paul Walter, VC - Tom Curran

Which Contests to Join for MNR vs OVI Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.