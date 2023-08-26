MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have good players who will give their everything in this semifinal clash. However, Manchester Originals have a slightly better squad and might win the game.

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave

Date

26 August 2023

Time

10:30 PM IST

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt has 74 runs at a strike rate of 168.18 in three innings against Southern Brave.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 17, 28, 86, 4 & 2.

Jos Buttler has 113 runs at a strike rate of 134.52 in two innings against Southern Brave.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 45, 75, 11, 2 & 23.

Laurie Evans has 6 runs in two innings against Southern Brave.

Laurie Evans’ last five scores: 2, 7, 14, 41 & 5.

Wayne Madsen has 31 runs at a strike rate of 110.71 in two innings against Southern Brave.

Wayne Madsen’s last five scores: 22, 10, 65, 42 & 0.

Paul Walter made 12 runs in his only innings against Southern Brave. He has also taken 3 wickets in two innings against Southern Brave.

Paul Walter’s last five scores: 12, 28, 27*, 22 & 4.

Paul Walter’s last five figures: 0/9, 2/24, 1/26, 1/39 & 1/16.

Jamie Overton made 10 runs in his only innings against Southern Brave. He went wicketless in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Jamie Overton’s last five scores: 10, 2, 11, 83* & 37.

Jamie Overton’s last five figures: 0/14, 1/5, 0/15, 2/21 & 0/14.

Ashton Turner made 5 runs in his only innings against Southern Brave. He also picked up a solitary wicket in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Ashton Turner’s last five scores: 5*, 4*, 10, 8 & 13.

Tom Hartley made 2 runs in his only innings against Southern Brave. He has also taken a solitary wicket in two innings against Southern Brave.

Tom Hartley’s last five figures: 0/27, 2/25, 0/10, 1/9 & 0/24.

Calvin Harrison went wicketless in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Josh Tongue took a solitary wicket in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Josh Tongue’s last five figures: 1/23, 2/20, 3/32, 1/25 & 0/25.

Zaman Khan took 2 wickets in his only innings against Southern Brave.

Zaman Khan’s last five figures: 2/22, 0/18, 0/42, 0/27 & 0/19.

Finn Allen made 14 runs in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Finn Allen’s last five scores: 14, 32, 22, 31 & 13.

Devon Conway made 54 runs in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Devon Conway’s last five scores: 54*, 16, 24, 35* & 0.

James Vince has 53 runs at a strike rate of 155.88 in two innings against Manchester Originals.

James Vince’s last five scores: 33, 11, 18, 19 & 33.

Leus du Plooy has 45 runs at a strike rate of 173.07 in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Leus du Plooy’s last five scores: 2, 3, 15, 17* & 28.

Joe Weatherley was dismissed on a duck in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Joe Weatherley’s last five scores: 0, 8*, 63*, 25 & 29*.

Colin Ackermann made 24 runs in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Chris Jordan has 2 wickets in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Chris Jordan’s last five figures: 1/28, 3/20, 1/20, 3/18 & 1/26.

Mitchell Santner went wicketless in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Mitchell Santner’s last five figures: 0/20, 1/21, 1/26, 2/22 & 0/34.

George Garton made 25 runs in his only innings against Manchester Originals. He has been wicketless in three innings against Manchester Originals.

George Garton’s last five figures: 0/13, 0/21, 0/22, 3/8 & 0/39.

Rehan Ahmed took 2 wickets in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Rehan Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/26, 1/14, 3/22, 0/15 & 1/21.

Tymal Mills has 4 wickets in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Tymal Mills’ last five figures: 3/27, 1/39, 3/20, 4/13 & 1/36.

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track at Kennington Oval in the previous game was a balanced one. The new ball swung a little before the surface being ideal for the batters. A similar pitch can be expected, with a total of around 150 being a good one.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 15°C, with some chances of rain.

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Wayne Madsen, Ashton Turner, Paul Walter, Jamie Overton, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Zaman Khan, Josh Tongue.

Southern Brave: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, Joe Weatherley, George Garton, Colin Ackermann, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Tymal Mills.

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the best batters of the tournament and has done well against Southern Brave in the past. He can again play a good knock and fetch match-winning points.

Devon Conway: Devon Conway amassed a fine half-century against Manchester Originals in his previous game. He is known for his consistency and can again play a good knock in this knockout game.

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan is among the popular and safest options for the captaincy role in this game. Jordan can contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good.

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Zaman Khan: Zaman Khan has surprisingly been picked up by less than 12% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He bowled brilliantly in the previous game and can again fetch game-changing points in the fantasy team. Since Zaman will bowl in the slog overs, the probability of snaring wickets will be high.

Leus du Plooy: Leus du Plooy has been picked up by less than 30% of people as of now. Leus du Plooy is a quality batter and will bat at No. 4. Hence, he can be a good differential pick.

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Joe Weatherley: Joe Weatherley might bat low and won’t bowl, either. Hence, he can be dropped for this game.

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with three of Phil Salt, Finn Allen, Josh Tongue, and Rehan Ahmed.

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with Laurie Evans, Leus du Plooy, and George Garton.

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with Finn Allen, Jamie Overton, and Rehan Ahmed.

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with Laurie Evans, Leus du Plooy, and Zaman Khan.

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction:

Both teams have good players who will give their everything in this semifinal clash. However, Manchester Originals have a slightly better squad and might win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.