MNR vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 7: Playing XI, The Hundred 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Manchester Originals will be up against Trent Rockets in the 7th match of The Hundred 2024 on Monday (July 29) at Old Trafford, Manchester. The home team, Manchester Originals, lost their previous game against Welsh Fire by eight wickets in a one-sided affair at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Trent Rockets registered a comprehensive victory by 47 runs over Northern Superchargers in their last encounter to get off to the winning ways. This game will present a fresh challenge to both sides and should be a cracking one.

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt has 182 runs at an average of 60.66 and a strike rate of 180.19 in four innings against Trent Rockets. He also has two fifties against them.

Phil Salt has 699 runs at an average of 29.12 and a strike rate of 148.72 in 26 T20 innings in Manchester. He also has four fifties here.

Phil Salt vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 108 runs, 73 balls, 21.60 average, 147.94 SR & 5 dismissals. Imad Wasim has dismissed him thrice in 30 balls.

Phil Salt vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 39 runs, 33 balls, 19.50 average, 118.18 SR & 2 dismissals. Rashid Khan dismissed him on his only delivery to him.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 0, 9, 70, 5 & 25*.

Max Holden scored 14 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Max Holden has 37 runs at an average of 9.25 and a strike rate of 119.35 in four T20 innings in Manchester.

Max Holden vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 89 runs, 59 balls, 22.25 average, 150.84 SR & 4 dismissals.

Max Holden vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 19 runs, 18 balls, 9.50 average, 105.55 SR & 2 dismissals.

Max Holden vs Sam Cook in T20s: 2 runs, 4 balls, 1 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Max Holden’s previous five scores: 2, 6, 6, 0 & 23.

Wayne Madsen scored 3 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Wayne Madsen has 472 runs at an average of 31.46 and a strike rate of 142.59 in 17 T20 innings in Manchester. He also has three fifties here.

Wayne Madsen vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 35 runs, 38 balls, 11.66 average, 92.10 SR & 3 dismissals.

Wayne Madsen’s last five scores: 5, 22, 44, 19 & 30*.

Paul Walter has 27 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 135 in two innings against Trent Rockets. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 13.75 in three innings against them.

Paul Walter has 137 runs at an average of 19.57 and a strike rate of 142.70 in nine T20 innings in Manchester. He also has 2 wickets here.

Paul Walter vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 33 runs, 39 balls, 6.60 average, 84.61 SR & 5 dismissals. Rashid Khan has dismissed him once in eight balls.

Paul Walter vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 23 runs, 22 balls, 5.75 average, 104.54 SR & 4 dismissals. Luke Wood has dismissed him once in 19 balls.

Paul Walter vs Ollie Robinson in T20s: 11 runs, 10 balls, 5.50 average, 110 SR & 2 dismissals.

Paul Walter vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 27 wickets, 17.29 average, 12 SR & 8.64 economy rate. Paul Walter vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 4 wickets, 48.50 average, 33.50 SR & 8.68 economy rate.

Paul Walter’s previous five scores: 0, 0, 4, 0 & 46*. Paul Walter’s last five figures: 1/10, 2/49, 2/26, 0/29 & 0/29.

Sikandar Raza scored 13 runs in his only T20 innings in Manchester.

Sikandar Raza vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 221 runs, 136 balls, 22.10 average, 162.50 SR & 10 dismissals.

Sikandar Raza vs Imad Wasim in T20s: 38 runs, 36 balls, 9.50 average, 105.55 SR & 4 dismissals.

Sikandar Raza vs Rashid Khan in T20s: 91 runs, 98 balls, 30.33 average, 92.85 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sikandar Raza vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 15 wickets, 38.06 average, 31.20 SR & 7.32 economy rate. Sikandar Raza vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 14 wickets. 28.07 average, 23.57 SR & 7.14 economy rate.

Sikandar Raza’s previous five scores: 13, 8, 46, 15 & 6. Sikandar Raza’s last five figures: 1/37, 0/24, 2/24, 0/34 & 3/25.

Jamie Overton scored 11 runs in his only innings against Trent Rockets.

Jamie Overton has 80 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 123.07 in six T20 innings in Manchester. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Jamie Overton vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 49 runs, 36 balls, 12.25 average, 136.11 SR & 4 dismissals. Luke Wood has dismissed him once in six balls.

Jamie Overton vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 15 wickets, 20 average, 15.46 SR & 7.75 economy rate. Jamie Overton vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 29 average, 19.60 SR & 8.87 economy rate.

Jamie Overton’s previous five scores: 23, 2, 21, 14 & 30*. Jamie Overton’s last five figures: 0/23, 0/40, 3/32, 1/41 & 1/29.

Tom Hartley has 28 runs in two innings against Trent Rockets. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 20 in four innings against them.

Tom Hartley has 27 wickets at an average of 30.14 and a strike rate of 22.70 in 34 T20 innings in Manchester. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Tom Hartley’s previous five figures: 0/7, 0/10, 1/10, 0/19 & 1/35.

Usama Mir has 2 wickets in two T20 innings in Manchester.

Usama Mir vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 16 wickets, 24.56 average, 17 SR & 8.66 economy rate. Usama Mir vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 13 wickets, 12.23 average, 10.30 SR & 7.11 economy rate.

Usama Mir’s last five figures: 0/5, 0/38, 2/21, 1/43 & 1/36.

Scott Currie scored 26 runs in his only T20 innings in Manchester. He also took a solitary wicket in his only T20 innings here.

Scott Currie vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 14 wickets, 17.64 average, 12.92 SR & 8.18 economy rate. Scott Currie vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 18 average, 15.71 SR & 6.87 economy rate.

Scott Currie’s previous five figures: 1/16, 2/26, 2/35, 0/29 & 2/56.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has a solitary wicket in two T20 innings in Manchester.

Fazalhaq Farooqi vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 36 wickets, 14.88 average, 12.77 SR & 6.99 economy rate. Fazalhaq Farooqi vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 13 wickets, 17.15 average, 15.07 SR & 6.82 economy rate.

Fazalhaq Farooqi’s last five figures: 0/17, 1/32, 1/24, 1/35 & 1/27.

Josh Hull vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 35 average, 24.87 SR & 8.44 economy rate. Josh Hull vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 10 wickets, 15.60 average, 13.20 SR & 7.09 economy rate.

Josh Hull’s previous five figures: 0/31, 2/34, 1/31, 1/32 & 1/39.

Trent Rockets:

Adam Lyth has 98 runs at an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 168.96 in three innings against Manchester Originals. He also has a fifty against them.

Adam Lyth has 309 runs at an average of 25.75 and a strike rate of 143.05 in 12 T20 innings in Manchester. He also has two fifties here.

Adam Lyth vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 57 runs, 44 balls, 28.50 average, 129.54 SR & 2 dismissals.

Adam Lyth’s last five scores: 12, 8, 22, 30 & 4.

Tom Banton has 36 runs at an average of 9 and a strike rate of 128.57 in four innings against Manchester Originals.

Tom Banton has 146 runs at an average of 29.20 and a strike rate of 148.97 in five T20 innings in Manchester. He also has a fifty here.

Tom Banton vs Tom Hartley in T20s: 8 runs, 7 balls, 4 average, 114.28 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tom Banton’s previous five scores: 66, 28, 8, 79* & 17.

Alex Hales has 65 runs at an average of 16.25 and a strike rate of 144.44 in four innings against Manchester Originals.

Alex Hales has 374 runs at an average of 28.76 and a strike rate of 131.22 in 14 T20 innings in Manchester. He also has a fifty here.

Alex Hales vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 183 runs, 153 balls, 18.30 average, 119.60 SR & 10 dismissals.

Alex Hales vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 186 runs, 156 balls, 20.66 average, 119.23 SR & 9 dismissals. Tom Hartley has dismissed him once in 41 balls.

Alex Hales’ previous five scores: 6, 6, 36, 3 & 38.

Sam Hain has 8 runs in two innings against Manchester Originals.

Sam Hain has 151 runs at an average of 25.16 and a strike rate of 105.59 in seven T20 innings in Manchester. He also has a fifty here.

Sam Hain vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 86 runs, 70 balls, 21.50 average, 122.85 SR & 4 dismissals. Fazalhaq Farooqi has dismissed him once in six balls.

Sam Hain vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 93 runs, 80 balls, 31 average, 116.25 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sam Hain vs Tom Hartley in T20s: 3 runs, 8 balls, 1.50 average, 37.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sam Hain’s previous five scores: 49, 93, 52*, 14 & 98*.

Rovman Powell vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 193 runs, 118 balls, 27.57 average, 163.55 SR & 7 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 71 runs, 41 balls, 14.20 average, 173.17 SR & 5 dismissals.

Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 12, 1, 36, 26 & 1.

Imad Wasim has 7 wickets at an average of 24.14 and a strike rate of 19.71 in six T20 innings in Manchester.

Imad Wasim vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 51 runs, 55 balls, 17 average, 92.72 SR & 3 dismissals.

Imad Wasim vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 32 wickets, 20.53 average, 19.75 SR & 6.23 economy rate. Imad Wasim vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 31.85 average, 25.85 SR & 7.39 economy rate.

Imad Wasim’s previous five scores: 17*, 4, 3, 4 & 15. Imad Wasim’s last five figures: 1/13, 1/20, 2/28, 1/31 & 0/28.

Lewis Gregory scored 17 runs in his only innings against Manchester Originals. He also has 2 wickets in three innings against them.

Lewis Gregory has 14 runs in three T20 innings in Manchester.

Lewis Gregory vs pace in T20s in 2024: 124 runs, 85 balls, 15.50 average, 145.88 SR & 8 dismissals.

Lewis Gregory vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 36 runs, 18 balls, 12 average, 200 SR & 3 dismissals.

Lewis Gregory vs Paul Walter in T20s: 14 runs, 6 balls, 7 average, 233.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Lewis Gregory vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 20.54 average, 15.09 SR & 8.16 economy rate. Lewis Gregory vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 24.20 average, 18 SR & 8.06 economy rate.

Lewis Gregory’s previous five scores: 7, 6*, 12*, 9 & 19*. Lewis Gregory’s last five figures: 2/21, 0/38, 0/21, 1/25 & 1/34.

Rashid Khan took 3 wickets in his only innings against Manchester Originals.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 30 wickets, 18.33 average, 16.80 SR & 6.54 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 12 wickets, 15.25 average, 13.33 SR & 6.86 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s previous five figures: 0/22, 3/22, 1/26, 2/39 & 1/17.

Luke Wood has 2 wickets in three innings against Manchester Originals.

Luke Wood has 39 wickets at an average of 21.48 and a strike rate of 16.12 in 31 T20 innings in Manchester. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Luke Wood vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 20 wickets, 33.10 average, 25.55 SR & 7.77 economy rate. Luke Wood vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 11 wickets, 27.27 average, 17.63 SR & 9.27 economy rate.

Luke Wood’s last five figures: 1/26, 0/42, 3/23, 0/24 & 0/32.

Ollie Robinson took 2 wickets in his only T20 innings in Manchester.

Ollie Robinson vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 13 wickets, 23.61 average, 18.07 SR & 7.83 economy rate. Ollie Robinson vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 3 wickets, 16.33 average, 21.33 SR & 4.59 economy rate.

Ollie Robinson’s previous five figures: 0/28, 3/27, 0/39, 3/27 & 2/25.

Sam Cook has 6 wickets at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 8.33 in three innings against Manchester Originals.

Sam Cook vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 6 wickets, 29.33 average, 20.16 SR & 8.72 economy rate. Sam Cook vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 69 average, 42 SR & 9.85 economy rate.

Sam Cook’s last five figures: 0/30, 0/36, 1/34, 0/47 & 1/21.

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Manchester in 2024 has been 147, with pacers snaring 67.05% of wickets here. The track might play slightly better for batters than these numbers suggest, but speedsters will get some assistance off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 150 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Phil Salt (c & wk), Max Holden, Wayne Madsen, Paul Walter, Sikandar Raza, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Usama Mir, Scott Currie, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Josh Hull.

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Tom Banton (wk), Adam Lyth, Sam Hain, Rovman Powell, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Rashid Khan, Sam Cook, Luke Wood, Ollie Robinson.

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Phil Salt: Phil Salt will open the innings. Salt has vast experience batting in Manchester. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Paul Walter: Paul Walter is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Walter will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been decent.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is the match-winner in this format. Rashid will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been quite good.

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Wayne Madsen: Wayne Madsen has been selected by less than 10% of users as of now. Madsen will bat in the top order and is a decent batter. He can make a big score.

Sam Cook: Sam Cook’s selection % currently stands at 7.83. Cook has a fine record against Manchester Originals and will get some help off the deck. He can dismiss a few batters.

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Josh Hull: Josh Hull might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Scott Currie, and Usama Mir.

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Banton, Rovman Powell, Max Holden, Tom Hartley, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Ollie Robinson.

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MNR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Adam Lyth, Wayne Madsen, Usama Mir, Luke Wood, and Sam Cook.

If TRT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Max Holden, Sam Hain, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, and Ollie Robinson.

MNR vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

While Manchester Originals have a home advantage, their batting looks slightly weak. Even in the bowling department, Trent Rockets look better, especially due to the addition of Rashid Khan. Expect the Rockets to keep winning.

