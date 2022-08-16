MNR vs WEF Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire, Match 16, The Hundred 2022

MNR vs WEF Dream11 Match Preview

Manchester Originals have lost all the three games that they have played till now. They have many big names like Jos Buttler, Andre Russell, Philip Salt, Tristan Stubbs, Sean Abbott and other talented players in their line-up but they have failed to perform as a team. The batting unit fails when the bowler does well and vice versa. They need to perform as a team before it’s too late for them. This is the best chance to open their account as Welsh Fire too are struggling quite badly.

Welsh Fire also have lost all the three games that they have played this season and are at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game by 4 runs against the Birmingham Phoenix. They have David Miller, Tom Banton, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Duckett, Adam Zampa but still they are yet to register their first win in this season. They have failed as in both batting and bowling departments although the bowlers did well in the last game. Welsh Fire too needs to start winning before it’s too late and they will like to start with this game.

MNR vs WEF Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire, Match 16, The Hundred 2022

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Date and Time: 16th August 2022, Monday, 11:00 PM IST

MNR vs WEF Venue and Pitch Report

The batters will love playing at Edgbaston. The average first innings score is 164 runs and scores in the range of 170-190 have been scored 20 times out of 54 games. The chasing sides have won only 21 matches. 189 was chased down quite easily in the last game played here. Pacers will get some movement with the new ball and the spinners will be very important as well. Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss.

MNR vs WEF Dream11 Prediction

Manchester Originals will be the favorites to win against the struggling Welsh Fire but it won’t be an easy job for them.

Predicted MNR vs WEF Playing XI

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Wayne Madsen, Laurie Evans, Paul Walter, Andre Russell, Tristan Stubbs, Sean Abbott, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, Fred Klaassen

Welsh Fire: Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Banton, Sam Hain, Ben Duckett, David Miller, Josh Cobb (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Adam Zampa, David Payne, Jake Ball, George Scrimshaw

Top Captaincy Choices for MNR vs WEF Dream11 Match

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will be a top captaincy choice. Russell will contribute with both bat and ball and he’s a proven match winner in both batting and bowling. He is arguably the best all-rounder in the shortest format. Russell hits sixes for and no target is unachievable when he’s around. Russell is yet to perform at his best in The Hundred 2022 and this might be the game.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is a very popular captaincy option for this game. Buttler has been in good form this season. He scored 59 in the first game and 41 in the last match. Buttler is one of the best batters in world cricket and can win games on his own when he gets going. He has been in excellent form lately and can score big in this game.

Philip Salt: Philip Salt will open the innings for Manchester and is in exceptional form. Salt scored 70 runs in the last game against the Trent Rockets. He likes to attack from the first ball and likes to deal in boundaries. Salt can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of few balls. He will look to do well in this game as well and will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Budget Picks for MNR vs WEF Dream11 Match

George Scrimshaw (8.5 Credits): George Scrimshaw is the best budget pick at just 8 credits. He will bowl with the new ball and then in the death overs. Scrimshaw bowled well in the last game and picked up 2 wickets. He will be an important bowler for his team and maybe for your fantasy team as well.

David Payne (8.5 Credits): David Payne is another good budget pick. He bowls mainly with the new ball and is known for swinging it and picking early wickets. Payne picked 2 wickets in the last game. He also bowled well in the death overs which makes him a good fantasy pick for this game.

Differential Pick for MNR vs WEF Dream11 Match

Sam Hain: Sam Hain will be an excellent differential pick for this match. He batted at number 3 in the last game and looked in good touch. Hain scored 23 runs in the last game. He likes to play freely and can score big when on song. Hain will be a key batter for Welsh Fire as they are struggling and need their batters to perform.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for MNR vs WEF Dream11 Match

If MNR Bats First: C - Jos Buttler, VC - Andre Russell

If WEF Bats First: C - David Miller, VC - Adam Zampa

Mega League Team for MNR vs WEF Dream11 Match

If MNR Bats First: C - Ben Duckett, VC - David Payne

If WEF Bats First: C - Philip Salt, VC - Tom Banton

Which Contests to Join for MNR vs WEF Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.