MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women's Competition

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Manchester Originals Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women

Date

7th August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

MNR-W yet to play a game as each of their first two games were abandoned due to rain.

On the other side, BPH-W also lost one game to rain and lost the only game they played till now in this competition.

BPH-W lost batting first against NOS-W in their first game as they could only manage 110 on the board.

Sophie Devine was their top scorer with a 46.

Emma Lamb was MNR-W's top scorer when these two side met last season.

Lamb took three wickets when these two sides played at Old Trafford last time.

Sophie Ecclestone took 3 wickets in her last outing against BPH-W and a total of 5 wickets against them in just two games.

Amanda Jade Wellington got two wickets in her last game against BPH-W.

Pick at least one team with mostly spinners.

Avoid top five batters from the team batting second in one of your teams.

Mahika Gaur will be a great differential pick if announced in the playing XI.

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Old Trafford in Manchester is a balanced one for both batters and bowlers. Spinners are expected to get the best assistance from the surface throughout the game. Chasing might not be the best option on this surface, therefore, the team winning the toss should bat first. The first innings score is expected to be around 125.

Weather Report

There is a slight chance of rain during the first half of the day. However, there is very less chances of precipitation during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals Women: Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Laura Wolvaardt, Ami Campbell, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Ecclestone (c), Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Amanda Jade Wellington, Katie George, Mahika Gaur, Fi Morris

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Sophie Devine, Amy Jones (wk), Erin Burns, Eve Jones (c), Tess Flintoff, Sterre Kalis, Davina Perrin, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker, Emily Arlott, Katie Levick.

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sophie Devine: Sophie Devine is arguably one of the best all-rounders going around in this format. She had a terrific start to the tournament against Northern Superchargers in BPH-W's season opener. She will be one of the safest captaincy choices ahead of this game.

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone likes to play against the BPH-W. In two games against them, Ecclestone has five wickets, including three in the last game between these two. She will be another safe captaincy choice ahead of this game.

Laura Wolvaardt: Wolvaardt was last year's best batter in the competition. The South African batter bats in the top order and makes an impact with the bat more often than not. She will always start any game in the tournament as one of the best captaincy choices.

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Emily Arlott: Emily is undoubtedly the best differential pick you can have in your XI. She has been selected by only 10% of the teams as of writing this. Considering her past records and especially against MNR-W at Old Trafford make it worth taking a risk.

Abtaha Maqsood: Abtaha Maqsood will be worth taking a risk in this game. The Scottish has not been selected by most of the teams as of writing this and can be a huge difference maker in your XI.

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Abigail Freeborn: The keeper batter doesn't contribute with the ball and additionally bats way down the order for BPH-W. She neither will keep wickets in presence of Amy Jones. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid picking Freeborn in any of your XI ahead of this game.

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MNR-W bat first

Complete team with three of Arlott, Morris, Maqsood, E Jones

If BPH-W bat first

Complete team with three of Bryce, Levick, Arlott, Maqsood

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MNR-W bat first

Complete team with three of Maqsood, Baker, Arlott, Dottin

If BPH-W bat first

Complete team with three of Wong, Bryce, Flintoff, Burns

MNR-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction:

MNR-W should win this game considering the quality in their spin bowling which is expected to edge BPH-W at this venue.