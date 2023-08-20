MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 27, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women 2023

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Considering the current form and the team on paper, NOS-W should win this match against MNR-W.

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Manchester Originals Women vs Northern Superchargers Women

Date

20th August 2023

Time

3:30 PM IST

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

NOS-W are currently placed second in the points table with five wins out of the six games they have played.

NOS-W got the better of MNR-W in their last meeting earlier this season.

MNR-W, on the other hand, has won only one of their six games. Noticeably, they lost their first two games to rain and are now coming on the back of three defeats on the trot.

MNR-W's only win came in the only game they played at home this season so far.

Phoebe Litchfield has been the leading star with the bat, while Alice Davidson-Richards and Linsey Smith topping NOS-W's bowling chart.

Emma Lamb was top scorer with 49 for MNR-W in their last defeat against NOS-W.

Alice Davidson-Richards took 3 wickets with the ball when these two sides met earlier this season.

This is the second time Old Trafford will host a game this season. It was a low scoring encounter in the last game at Old Trafford.

Fi Morris and Sophie Ecclestone took five and four wickets respectively.

Laura Wolvaardt was the top run scorer in that match at Old Trafford for MNR-W.

Pick one team at least with only spinners.

Pick one team with only top for batters from both the sides.

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at Old Trafford in Manchester has been suitable for the spin bowlers. Batting is expected to not be straightforward with both seamers and spinners getting the best out of the surface. The first innings score is expected to be around 115. Chasing might get difficult as the game goes on, therefore, the team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

There is a good chance Manchester will receive some rain during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals Women: Emma Lamb, Ami Campell, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Ecclestone (c), Amanda- Jade Welington, Elie Threlkeld (wk), Fi Morris, Katie George, Mahika Gaur.

Northern Superchargers Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Marie Kelly, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hollie Armitage (c), Alice Davidson-Richards, Bess Heath (wk, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Lucy Higham, Grace Balinger.

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Phoebe Litchfield: Phoebe Litchfield continues to make headlines with the bat. She is the highest run-scorer in the tournament currently with 225 runs at an average of 45. She will be undoubtedly the best captaincy choice ahead of this game.

Sophie Ecclestone: The MNR-W skipper will be another safe captaincy option ahead of this game. We all know how much the conditions at Old Trafford are suitable for spin bowling, and Ecclestone being one of the best spinners in the world will undoubtedly start this game as one of your captaincy picks.

Linsey Smith: Linsey Smith has been the best bowler for NOS-W with eight wickets 13.75. Considering the conditions at Old Trafford, it is advisable to keep the left arm spinner as one of the captaincy picks for this match.

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Amanda Wellington: The Aussie spinner has been very poor this season by her standard. However, considering the conditions at Old Trafford, there is a good chance of her doing well and be the biggest difference maker to your points tally.

Jemimah Rodrigues: Rodrigues showed some form with the bat in the last game and will be playing a crucial role at the top for NOS-W in this game at Old Trafford. She has been selected by only 25% of the teams as of writing this, making her one of the best differential picks on offer.

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kathryn Bryce: Bryce will be a risky pick going forward to this game as she has earned only 58 points in total in four games she has played so far. Therefore, it will be safer to avoid picking her in any of your XI for this game.

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MNR-W bat first

Complete team with three of Wolvaardt, Dottin, Rodrigues, Cross

If NOS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Higham, Armitage, Kelly, Gaur

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MNR-W bat first

Complete team with three of Armitage, Morris, Rodrigues, Heath

If NOS-W bat first

Complete team with three of Wellington, Higham, Dottin, Heath

MNR-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Prediction:

