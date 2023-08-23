MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 31, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Women 2023

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Considering the current form and the teams on paper, SOB-W will start this game as favorites against MNR-W.

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred Women 2023

Match

Manchester Originals Women vs Southern Brave Women

Date

23rd August 2023

Time

7:30 PM IST

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

SOB-W are currently at the top of the table and are the only team which have qualified for the knockouts.

Mandhana, Adams, Wyatt and Bouchier have contributed equally with the bat.

Georgia Adams is having a dream season with the ball as she is the highest wicket taker of the tournament so far.

MNR-W on the other hand has won only two of their seven games.

Only their spin attack comprising Ecclestone, Fi Morris and Wellington have played their part.

The entire MNR-W's batting order has been a big disappointment.

Old Trafford has been a difficult venue for the players with assistance for mostly spin bowlers. Pick your team accordingly.

Emma Lamb scored a half century when these two sides met last time. However, she has had a horrible tournament so far and will start this game as a risky pick.

Lauren Bell took two wickets when these two sides met last time.

Amanda Jade Wellington took three wickets when these two sides played each other last time but she was playing for SOB-W.

Pick only the top four batters from the team batting second in one of your XIs.

Pick only spinners in at least one of your XIs.

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The surface at the Old Trafford in Manchester has been a low scoring one. Batters have found it difficult to get going on this deck while the bowlers have enjoyed bowling here and successfully kept a check on the batters' runflow. Spin bowlers have got extra assistance as usual. The team winning the toss should bat first. The first innings total is expected to be around 115.

Weather Report

The sky is expected to be partly cloudy throughout the day in Manchester. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

There is no major news reported from both sides.

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals Women: Manchester Originals Women: Emma Lamb, Phoebe Graham, Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Ecclestone (c), Amanda- Jade Welington, Elie Threlkeld (wk), Fi Morris, Katie George, Mahika Gaur.

Southern Brave Women: Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Chloe Tryon, Georgia Adams, Maitlan Brown, Rhianna Southby (wk), Kalea Moore, Anya Shrubsole (c), Lauren Bell.

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Georgia Adams: Georgia Adams has been the most valuable player of the tournament. She has made runs and impactful runs while leading the wicket taking chart with the ball as well. She will undoubtedly be the best captaincy choice for this game.

Sophie Ecclestone: The star spinner had a poor last outing. However, she will still start as one of the safest captaincy options for this game. The conditions at Old Trafford are very much suitable for Ecclestone's bowling style. In addition, she is too good a player to look over as captain in any of your XIs.

Smriti Mandhana: Smriti Mandhana will be another brilliant captaincy pick for this game. The Indian southpaw has been SOB-W's top run scorer in this tournament. She has made 226 in seven games at an average of around 37.66.

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mahika Gaur: Mahika Gaur will be a brilliant differential pick for this game. Being a left arm pace option, Gaur can be a huge difference maker in your points tally. In addition, she has been selected by only 10% of the teams as of writing this, making her one of the best differential picks for this game.

Freya Kemp: Freya Kemp finally made some contribution in her last outing for SOB-W. However, she is still not one of the first names in almost every team selected. Therefore, it is advisable to keep her as one of the differential picks for this game.

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Emma Lamb: Emma Lamb has been a big disappointment for MNR-W this season. Despite being someone who has an all-round role to play, Lamb will be a risky pick for this game.

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MNR-W bat first

Complete team with three of Threlkeld, Kemp, Bell, Shrubsole

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of Gaur, Bryce, Southby, Moore

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MNR-W bat first

Complete team with three of Mandhana, Wyatt, Southby, Bell

If SOB-W bat first

Complete team with three of Morris, Dottin, Shrubsole, Threlkeld

MNR-W vs SOB-W Dream11 Prediction:

Considering the current form and the teams on paper, SOB-W will start this game as favorites against MNR-W.