MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch And Weather Report – Manchester Originals Women vs Trent Rockets Women, Match 3, The Hundred Women's 2022

Get MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction, Team and Fantasy cricket Tips for the Thundred Women's match between Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets.

MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match Preview

Manchester Originals will take on the Trent Rockets in Match 3 of the The Hundred Women 2022.

Manchester Originals finished 5th last year and will be looking to go further up in the points table this season. They have a good balanced team full of overseas superstars and experience. They also have all-rounders who can change the game at any point. Kate Cross will continue to lead the attack with the new ball. The Originals won against the Rockets last year in their trip to Nottingham. They will be looking to make two in two against them and start this season on a high.

Also Read: The Hundred Women's Competition 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Live in India and in the UK, Squads, Schedule, Date and Time

On the other side, the Trent Rockets finished second last and have a point to prove this season. They have lost Meg Lanning which is a big blow as she is taking an indefinite break from cricket. However, they have a balanced all-round team to challenge any side in the Hundred this season and really improve their chances this season. The Rockets are going to Manchester for the first time and will be looking to start their new campaign with a win over the host Originals.

MNR-W vs TRT-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Manchester Originals Women vs Trent Rockets Women, Match 3, The Hundred Women 2022

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date and Time: 13th August 2022, Friday, 3:30 PM IST

MNR-W vs TRT-W Venue and Pitch Report

The Old Trafford pitch is a bit on the slower side and keeping in mind a lot of games already have been played at this venue, it will be another low scoring season for Old Trafford this year. The average first innings score was around 120 last year. Spinners will get some extra help in the middle overs. 130 should be a good total to defend at this ground but anything lower can be easy to chase.

MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction

Manchester Originals are looking a lot more balanced on paper than the Trent Rockets. They won the last time they met the Trent Rockets and will be starting this game as favorites as well.

Predicted MNR-W vs TRT-W Playing XI

Manchester Originals Women : Deandra Dottin, Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Ecclestone, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Phoebe Graham, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Lea Tahuhu.

Trent Rockets Women : Kim Garth, Kathryn Bryce, Mignon Du Preez, Nat Sciver, Elyse Villani, Sarah Glenn, Abigail Freeborn, Alana King, Katherine Brunt, Emma Marlow, Georgia Davis.

Top Captaincy Choices for MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

Emma Lamb: Emma Lamb is one of the most in form players in the world right now. She won the player of the month for July recently. The all-rounder bats at the top and will be looking to carry on her form in the Hundred.

Nat Sciver: Nat Sciver is one of the best around the world. Had a quiet Commonwealth Games but the England international is one of the top captaincy choices for any game due to her all-round abilities. She was the highest run getter for the Rockets last year where she scored 220 runs at a strike rate of 136.64. The Tokyo born cricketer will be looking to repeat the same performance and start the new season on a high.

Kate Cross: Kate Cross was the highest wicket taker for her side Manchester Originals last year. There is no second thought on keeping her as one of top captaincy choices for this match at her home ground.

Budget Picks for MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

Mignon Du Preez (8.5 Credits): The South African top order batter will be batting at the top order and will cost only 8.5 CR. This makes her one of the top budget picks for this match.

Alana King (8.5 Credits): Alana King is one of the rising superstars in the game. She had a great start to her T20I career where she took 14 wickets in just 11 matches. The leg spinner will only cost 8.5 CR, making her the best budget pick for this match.

Differential Pick for MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

Sarah Glenn: Sarah Glenn is one of the top names in the domestic circuit. She has been in great wicket-taking form which makes her the best differential pick for this match. She took 10 wickets in the recently concluded domestic T20 tournament.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

If MNR-W Bats First: C - Nat Sciver, VC - Katherine Brunt

If TRT-W Bats First: C - Deandra Dottin, VC - Amy Satterthwaite

Mega League Team for MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

If MNR-W Bats First: C - Lizelle Lee, VC - Mignon Du Preez

If TRT-W Bats First: C - Emma Lamb, VC - Kate Cross

Which Contests to Join for MNR-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.