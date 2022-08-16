MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire Women, Match 8, The Hundred Women's 2022

MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match Preview

Manchester Originals women had a very poor start to their 2022 campaign. They lost their first game by 43 runs against the Trent Rockets. The bowlers did a good job and restricted the opposition for just 119 but the batters failed miserably and they were bundled out for just 76 runs. They will look to forget that and start fresh in this game. The likes of Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Deandra Dotting, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Satterthwaite, etc are champion players and they will look to do well and register their first win of this season.

Welsh Fire women also lost their first game of this season. They were defeated by the Birmingham Phoenix by 19 runs. Welsh Fire leaked too many runs towards the end of their bowling and that cost them. They also have many big names like Hayley Matthews, Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland and others in their line-up. All of them can win games on their own. Welsh Fire will be eying a win in this game and they need to put in a team performance for doing that.

MNR-W vs WEF-W Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Manchester Originals Women vs Welsh Fire Women, Match 8, The Hundred Women’s Competition 2022

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Date and Time: 16th August 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

MNR-W vs WEF-W Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a good wicket at Manchester for this game. The batters will love playing here. The average first innings score is 164 runs and scores in the range of 170-190 have been scored 20 times out of 54 games. The chasing sides have won only 21 matches. Pacers will get some movement with the new ball and the spinners will be very important as well. Teams may look to bat first after winning the toss.

MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have some big names in their line-up and it’s going to be an exciting contest. Welsh Fire women are looking more balanced as a team and will start as the favorites to win this game.

Predicted MNR-W vs WEF-W Playing XI

Manchester Originals Women: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Deandra Dottin, Amy Satterthwaite, Cordelia Griffith, Ami Campbell, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (c), Elanor Threlkeld (wk), Grace Potts, Hannah Jones

Welsh Fire Women: Tammy Beaumont (c), Hayley Matthews, Rachael Haynes, Annabel Sutherland, Fran Wilson, Katie George, Fi Morris, Sarah Bryce (wk), Lauren Filer, Alex Hartley, Claire Nicholas

Top Captaincy Choices for MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews will be an excellent captaincy pick for this game. She is one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket and a match winner with both bat and ball. She is a hard hitter of the cricket bat and likes to play aggressively. Matthews is a wicket-taker with the ball. She scored 20 runs in the last game. Matthews will contribute with both bat and ball which makes her a very valuable pick from the fantasy perspective.

Deandra Dottin: Deandra Dottin is another top all-rounder from West Indies. Dottin is also an explosive batter and she bowled well in the last game picking up 2 wickets. She got out for a duck in the first game but Dottin is one of the most destructive batters in women’s cricket. She likes to deal in boundaries and can score very quickly when on song. She will be a great captaincy option for your fantasy teams.

Tammy Beaumont: Tammy Beaumont will be a top captaincy pick for this game. Beaumont is an excellent batter and she will open the innings for Welsh Fire. Beaumont likes to play her shots and score big. She scored 39 runs in the first game. She can score big and fetch plenty of points for your fantasy teams. She will be a must pick for this match.

Budget Picks for MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match

Alex Hartley (8.5 Credits): Alex Hartley did well in the first season of The Hundred and she bowled in the first game of this season as well. Harltey picked up one wicket in the first game and bowled economically as well. Hartley is a good spinner and will be a key bowler for her side in the middle-overs.

Claire Nicholas (8.5 Credits): Claire Nicholas will be a good budget pick for this game. She picked up 2 wickets in her first game of this season. Nicholas will bowl the full quota of her off-spin bowling and can fetch good points from her bowling.

Differential Pick for MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match

Emma Lamb: Emma Lamb was ICC’s Player of the Month for July 2022 in women’s cricket. Lamb will open the innings for Manchester. Lamb scored 234 runs in 3 ODIs at an average of 78 including a century and two fifties. Lamb got out for a duck in her first game of The Hundred 2022 but she can score big once she gets going and will be a great differential pick for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match

If MNR-W Bats First: C - Hayley Matthews, VC - Annabel Sutherland

If WEF-W Bats First: C - Deandra Dottin, VC - Lizelle Lee

Mega League Team for MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match

If MNR-W Bats First: C - Tammy Beaumont, VC - Sophie Ecclestone

If WEF-W Bats First: C - Emma Lamb, VC - Rachael Haynes

Which Contests to Join for MNR-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.