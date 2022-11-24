MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match.

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers Match Preview

The Bangla Tigers will be up against the Morrisville Swamp Army in the 3rd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

Bangla Tigers won their first game of the season by 19 runs against the New York Strikers. The batters did a great job followed by the bowlers. Evin Lewis was their best batter while Colin Munro also did well. Shakib Al Hasan and Matheesha Pathirana did a great job with the ball. They have a balanced side and are in good form as a team. They will look to continue that in this game.

Also Read:

NW vs DB Dream11 Prediction, Match 4 Today, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Match 3 Today, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch LIVE on TV? Channels, Teams, Squads, Fixtures, Formats, Icon players and All you need to know

This will be the first game for the Morrisville Swamp Army in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. David Miller will lead the side. They have many quality players in their ranks. Dwaine Pretorius, David Miller, Moeen Ali, Johnson Charles, Anrich Nortje and Sheldon Cottrell form the core of the team. They will look to kickstart their T10 journey with a win in the first game.

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match Morrisville Samp Army vs Bangla Tigers Date November 24, 2022 Time 05:30 PM IST

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be an excellent pitch for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners won’t get much turn but the big dimensions will be a big help for them. The average first innings score here in the T10 league is 109 runs. Toss won’t be that important but teams may prefer chasing.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

There are no injury updates from either of the teams.

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Morrisville Swamp Army Playing XI: Johnson Charles (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller, Bas de Leede, Dwaine Pretorius, Chamika Karunaratne/George Garton, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell

Bangla Tigers Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke (wk), Colin Munro, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Benny Howell, Rohan Mustafa, Umair Ali, Jake Ball, Matheesha Pathirana

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction

The Bangla Tigers will start as the favourites but the Morrisville Swamp Army has some match-winners in their ranks and they are not to be taken lightly. The likes of Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell and David Miller are capable of causing a lot of damage.

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Evin Lewis: Evin Lewis was at his destructive best in the first game of this season. He scored 58 runs off just 22 balls. He will be an excellent captaincy choice as he can score big and fetch plenty of points with his batting.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan was exceptional with the ball in the first game. He conceded only 7 runs in his 2 overs and picked up one wicket as well. He also scored 14* runs. Shakib will contribute with both bat and the ball which makes him a top captaincy pick.

Johnson Charles: Johnson Charles is a very aggressive opener and he was in excellent form in CPL 2022. He can win matches on his own when on song. Charles will be a good captaincy option as he can score big and will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jake Ball: Jake Ball went wicket-less in the first game but he bowled in the death overs for the Bangla Tigers where chances of picking up wickets are very high. He will be an excellent differential pick for your fantasy teams.

Hazratullah Zazai: Hazratullah Zazai will be another excellent differential pick. He got out cheaply in the first game but he can score big when he gets going and will win you one-sided in fantasy cricket when he does that.

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Colin de Grandhomme: Colin de Grandhomme has retired recently from international cricket and it’ll be a no-brainer that you should avoid him in your fantasy teams for this game. He is far from his best with the bat and has been in horrible form with the bat lately. De Grandhomme won’t contribute with the ball as well.

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MSA vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team