MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction, Match 25, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Match Preview

The Morrisville Samp Army started off really well but they’ve lost track in the last two games. Batting is their biggest concern this season as three of their main players - Moeen Ali, David Miller and Shimron Hetmyer have failed to score runs consistently. Their bowlers have been very consistent and they’ll look to continue that. They are in 4th position with 3 wins and 2 defeats in 5 matches.

Deccan Gladiators, the defending champions, have played like a true champion side. They are at the top of the points table with 4 wins in 6 games. They won their last game by 10 wickets against the Bangla Tigers. Nicholas Pooran has led from the front while Tom-Kohler Cadmore has picked up the pace at the right time. The likes of Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith and others are yet to perform at their true potential. They are the side to beat this season.

MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Abu Dhabi T10 league League 2022 Match Morrisville Samp Army vs Deccan Gladiators Date 1st December 2022

Time 10:00 PM IST

MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitches have started to slow down a bit because of the continuous matches being played at the same venue. But overall it’ll be a good wicket for batting, especially in the night games that have been very high scoring in the last couple of days. The spinners will get some help off the pitch and there will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. There will be a little bit of dew as well. The average first innings score this season is 110 runs. Chasing sides have won 9 out of the 22 games played this season.

Weather Report

The weather will be clear with no chance of rain interruption.

Team News

There are no injury updates from either of the teams.

MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Morrisville Swamp Army Playing XI: Johnson Charles (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Karim Janat, Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Chamika Karunaratne, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza, Anrich Nortje, Sheldon Cottrell

Deccan Gladiators Playing XI: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Will Smeed, Suresh Raina, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Adeel Malik, Joshua Little, Zahoor Khan, Mohammad Hasnain

MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction

The Deccan Gladiators will be the favourites to win this game but the Morrisville Samp Army are in top form as a team and are not to be taken lightly.

MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran will be the best captaincy choice. He is in exceptional form this season and is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 249 runs in 6 matches at an average of 62.25. Pooran scored 50* off just 16 balls in the last match.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Tom Kohler-Cadmore is in sublime form. He has 2 fifties in the last 3 matches and is the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament with 217 runs at an average of 72.33. Cadmore is in top form and he’ll look to score big in this game as well. He will be an excellent captaincy pick.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been far from his best this season. He has failed to score big and perform consistently with the bat. He scored 42 in the second last game against the New York Strikers. Moeen is expected to do well in this match. He will be a top captaincy option.

MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Odean Smith: Odean Smith will be an excellent differential pick. He bowled well in the last game and picked up one wicket. He is a brute hitter and can tonk the ball big if he gets the chance to bat. Odean will be a good pick in fantasy cricket.

Zahoor Khan: Zahoor Khan was very impressive against the Chennai Braves. He picked up one wicket. He bowls in the middle and death overs and can fetch good points with his bowling. Zahoor will be a good differential pick.

MSA vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Adeel Malik: Adeel Malik played his first game of the season in Deccan Gladiators’ last game. He didn’t bowl and will bat too low. He is one player whom you guys can avoid in your fantasy teams.

