MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 5 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction:

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

Date

20 February 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mohammad Rizwan has 317 runs at an average of 39.62 and a strike rate of 131.53 in 11 PSL innings against Islamabad United. He also has four fifties against them.

Reeza Hendricks has 886 runs at an average of 31.64 and a strike rate of 127.66 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties.

David Willey has 4 wickets at an average of 11.75 and a strike rate of 8.50 in two PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Usama Mir has 11 wickets at an average of 18.90 and a strike rate of 15.81 in nine PSL innings against Islamabad United.

Colin Munro has 1538 runs at an average of 28.48 and a strike rate of 145.78 in 57 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 11 fifties.

Shadab Khan has 209 runs at an average of 23.22 and a strike rate of 149.28 in 12 PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 25.46 and a strike rate of 19.38 in 12 PSL against them.

Tymal Mills has 41 wickets at an average of 21.36 and a strike rate of 14.53 in 28 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Multan has been 178, with pacers snaring 71.43% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track with plenty of help for batters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan (c), Agha Salman, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Rizwan will open the innings, and his record against Islamabad United is decent. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Shadab’s batting value is always more in PSL. His bowling form looked decent in the previous game.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales thrives on flat decks. He looked in marvellous touch in the previous game. Hales will look to continue his good run.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Usama Mir: Usama Mir has a selection % of less than 24 as of now. Usama has done well against Islamabad United in the past and can snare a few wickets. He can fetch match-winning points.

Azam Khan: Azam Khan’s selection % is less than 20 as of now. Azam will bat in the middle order and can weave a prudent knock. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Yasir Khan: Yasir Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dawid Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Agha Salman, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Tymal Mills.

If ISL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Abbas Afridi, and Naseem Shah.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Azam Khan, Usama Mir, and Tymal Mills.

If ISL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Colin Munro, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Ubaid Shah.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Multan Sultans are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

