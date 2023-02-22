MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Preview

Multan Sultans have won three games in a row after losing their first game. They are in excellent form as a team and they’ll look to continue that in this match as well. Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller and Kieron Pollard have been excellent with the bat while Ihsanullah, Usama Mir and Abbas Afridi have been very consistent with the ball for the Sultans.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, finally broke their losing streak as they defeated Lahore by 67 runs in their last game. James Vince did well while promoting Wade to the top proved to be the right move. Imad Wasim and Ben Cutting also contributed with the bat. The bowlers then bowled really well and won the game for their side. Akif Javed picked up 4 wickets while Ben Cutting and Aamer Yamin picked up 2 wickets each. Karachi will look to take the winning momentum forward in the upcoming matches.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Date 22nd February 2023

Time 6:30 PM IST

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. The spinners are expected to get some help as it is a day game. The average first innings score here is 169 runs and teams batting first have 3 out of the 4 matches played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Braithwaite, Mohammad Ilyas, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Matthew Wade (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Akif Javed, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction

Based on current form and team balance, Multan Sultans will start as the clear favourites to win this game.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has 219 runs in 4 games at an average of 73 and he’s the highest run scorer of PSL 2023. Rizwan is one of the most consistent performers with the bat and will be the best captaincy choice.

Rilee Rossouw: Rilee Rossouw is another great captaincy pick in fantasy cricket. He has been in great touch in PSL 2023 and loves batting at the venue. He has 189 runs in 3 games at an average of 94.50.

Imad Wasim: Imad Wasim will contribute with both bat and the ball. He will be an ideal captaincy option. He has 120 runs at an average of 60 and has also picked up 5 wickets with the ball.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Akif Javed: Akif Javed bowled exceptionally well in the last game. He bowled in the power play and then towards the end of the innings. He picked up 4 wickets. Javed will be an excellent differential pick.

Mohammad Ilyas: Mohammad Ilyas picked up 2 wickets in the last game. He bowled 2 overs in the power play and picked up 2 wickets. Ilyas is expected to bowl 3-4 overs in this game. He will be an ideal differential pick.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Irfan Khan: Irfan Khan is batting too low to make an impact in fantasy cricket. His fantasy value is not that good and he will be our player to avoid in this match.

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MUL vs KAR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team