MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2023 Final Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Preview

Multan Sultans have been in good form as a team. They defeated the Qalandars by a huge margin of 84 runs in the first Qualifier. Mohammad Rizwan has been in good form. Kieron Pollard has been in excellent form and is performing consistently. Tim David is in good touch as well. The bowlers have been in great form for Multan and they’ll look to repeat their performance from the first Qualifier and win the title for their side.

Lahore Qalandars, meanwhile, defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets in the Eliminator to qualify for the playoffs. Bowling is Lahore’s strength and they’ll back their bowlers to do well in this game. Their batters need to be on their toes. Fakhar Zaman’s form is a big concern for them. Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza and Abdullah Shafique must score runs. Lahore defeated Multan in the final of the last season and they’ll look to repeat the same in this season as well.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Date 18th March 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Lahore is an excellent one for batting. Runs will flow at this wicket and the batters will love their time on the crease. The ball will come onto the bat nicely. There will be some help for the pacers in the power play while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score in the three games played here in PSL 8 is 184 runs. Teams batting first have won 7 out of the 8 games played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

No such updates from either of the teams.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Sheldon Cottrell, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahsan Bhatti/Hussain Talat, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are evenly matched and it’s going to be a thriller of an encounter. Multan Sultans will start as the favourites to win this game.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament with 516 runs in 11 matches at an average of 57.33. He has been consistent in PSL 8 and will be the most popular captaincy option for this game.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan has 18 wickets to his name in 10 matches and he is the 3rd highest wicket-taker of PSL 8. He’s arguably the best bowler in T20 cricket and will be an excellent captaincy pick. Rashid can fetch plenty of points with his bowling and he can contribute with the bat as well.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard has 241 runs in 9 innings at an average of 60.25 and striking at 168.53. Pollard is bowling as well and he can pick up a wicket or two. He’s in exceptional touch lately as he has two 50+ scores in the last three games. Pollard will be an ideal captaincy choice.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sheldon Cottrell: Sheldon Cottrell picked up 3 wickets in the last game. He is a genuine wicket-taker in the power play and can trouble the struggling top order for the Qalandars. Cottrell is an excellent differential pick.

Usama Mir: Usama Mir will be the lead spinner for Multan. He picked up 2 wickets in the first Qualifier against Lahore. Mir is capable with the bat as well. He will be an ideal differential pick.

Zaman Khan: Zaman Khan will be the best differential pick, especially when Lahore is bowling first. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. Zaman picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Khushdil Shah: Khushdil Shah has had a poor season with both bat and ball. He is not bowling consistently and will bat too low to make an impact in fantasy cricket. Khushdil will be our player to avoid in this game.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team