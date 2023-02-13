MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Preview

Multan Sultans were the runners-up of PSL 2022. They have a balanced squad with the likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Kieron Pollard, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Shahnawaz Dahani and others. Their batting unit revolves around Mohammad Rizwan. The bowling attack is looking decent. Multan will look to kickstart PSL 2023 with a win.

The defending champions - Lahore Qalandars have a very star-studded line-up. Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and David Wiese form a very strong line-up. They have youngsters like Kamran Ghulam and Abdullah Shafique in the batting department. Bowling is their strength. Lahore will be eyeing a win to start off their campaign.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Date 13th February 2023

Time 8:00 PM IST

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 169 runs and teams batting first have won 67% of the matches played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

Sam Billings, Kusal Mendis and Rashid Khan are not available for the Lahore Qalandars.

Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Adil Rashid, Wayne Parnell and Josh Little are unavailable for the Multan Sultans.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Usman Khan, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Amad Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique, Shai Hope/Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Multan Sultans will be without some of their big names in this game. Lahore Qalandars will start as the favourites.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan was the second-highest run-scorer of PSL 2022 with 546 runs at an average of 68.25 in 12 matches including seven 50+ scores. Rizwan is known for his consistency and will be an ideal captaincy choice.

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman will be an excellent captaincy pick. He was the highest run-scorer of PSL 2022 with 588 runs in 13 games at an average of 45.23 with 7 fifties and 1 hundred to his name. Zaman will be the best batter for Lahore.

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi is amongst the best pace bowlers in world cricket. He is returning from an injury and will be eyeing a good performance on his comeback. Shaheen was the highest wicket-taker of PSL 2022 (20 wickets). He will be a good captaincy option.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Kamran Ghulam: Kamran Ghulam is expected to bat in the top 3. He scored 299 runs in the last season at an average of 24.92. He can score big once he gets going. Ghulam will be an excellent differential pick.

Zaman Khan: Zaman Khan picked up 18 wickets in the last edition of the PSL. He is the third pacer for the Lahore Qalandars and will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He will be the best differential pick.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Hussain Talat: Hussain Talat will bat too low and will bowl a maximum of 1 or 2 overs. His fantasy value is not that good and he will be our player to avoid.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team