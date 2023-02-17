MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Match 5, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Pakistan Super League

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match Preview

Multan Sultans won their last quite comfortably by 9 wickets against the Quetta Gladiators. The bowlers set the tone upfront and the batters then chased down the target easily. Ihasanullah continued his excellent form and picked up 5 wickets while the others assisted him well. Rilee Rossouw then scored 78* and steered the side over the line. Multan will look to continue the winning momentum in this match as well.

Peshawar Zalmi won their first game against the Karachi Kings by 2 runs. Babar Azam (68 runs) and Tom Kohler Cadmore (92 runs) laid the foundation and the bowlers then managed to defend the total. Babar, Tom Kohler Cadmore and Mohammad Haris are the main batters for Peshawar. Youngster Saim Ayub will be eager to showcase his skills as well. They need to be disciplined with the ball. Zalmi will look to win this game and strengthen their position in the points table.

Also Read: PSL 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League LIVE on TV, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Date 17th February 2023

Time 6:30 PM IST

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball. The average first innings score here is 169 runs and teams batting first have won 67% of the matches played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

Carlos Braithwaite and Mohammad Ilyas have joined the Multan Sultans.

No such updates from Peshawar Zalmi.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein/Carlos Braithwaite, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah, Usama Mir

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jimmy Neesham, Shakib Al Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad, Khurram Shahzad

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

Multan Sultans will be the favourites to win this match. They are looking more balanced as a team.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan will be an excellent captaincy choice for this game. He scored 75 in the first game and 28* in the second one. Rizwan will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well.

Babar Azam: Babar Azam scored 68 runs in the first game. He is arguably the best batter in the PSL and can score big when he gets going. Babar likes to hold one end and play throughout the 20 overs.

Tom Kohler Cadmore: Tom Kohler Cadmore was at his best in the first game. He scored 92 runs in just 50 deliveries. He has been in excellent form in recent times and he showed how capable he is with the bat.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Abbas Afridi: Abbas Afridi will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He bowls at a good pace and looked in good rhythm in the first game. Afridi picked up 2 wickets against Quetta and will be an excellent differential pick.

Salman Irshad: Salman Irshad is an ideal differential pick. He will bowl the crucial overs for Peshawar and can pick up a few wickets. Salman picked up 1 wicket in the first game.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka Rajapaksa will not bat at his ideal position and his current form is not that great either. He will be our player to avoid in fantasy cricket.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team