MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, PSL 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: All you need to know about the PSL 2023 match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match Preview

Multan Sultans lost the first game of PSL 2023 by 1 run against the Lahore Qalandars. Mohammad Rizwan scored 75 runs but the others failed to capitalise on their good starts. Shan Masood, Kieron Pollard and David Miller must perform consistently. The bowlers were decent. Ihansullah and Usama Mir bowled well. Multan will look to win this game and register their first win of this season.

This will be the first match for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023. They have a strong squad with the likes of Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Iftikhar Ahmed, Will Smeed, Odean Smith, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz. They will look to kickstart their tournament with a win.

Also Read: PSL 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League LIVE on TV, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League PSL 2023 Match Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Date 15th February 2023

Time 7:30 PM IST

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium will be an excellent one for batting. The ball will come onto the bat nicely allowing the batters to play their shots. There will be some movement for the pacers with the new ball while the spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 169 runs and teams batting first have won 67% of the matches played here.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day with no chance of rain.

Team News

All the overseas players for both teams should be available for this game.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Amad Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Dwaine Pretorius, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

The Quetta Gladiators are looking more balanced and have excellent depth in their squad compared to the Multan Sultans and they are expected to emerge victorious.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan scored 75 runs and almost took his side over the line. He’s one of the most consistent batters in T20 cricket and will be the best captaincy choice for this match.

Jason Roy: Jason Roy will be an excellent captaincy pick. He was in good form in the ODI series against South Africa and can score big on his day. Roy will love the flat wicket at Multan.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga will be an ideal captaincy choice. He is amongst the best spin bowlers in T20 cricket and is capable with the bat as well. Hasaranga was in top form in the ILT20.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill will be an ideal differential pick. He can score quickly in the power play and is known for scoring big once he gets set. Guptill will enjoy the flat wickets in the PSL.

Mohammad Hafeez: Mohammad Hafeez is an experienced campaigner in the PSL and will be a top differential pick. He will bat at number 3 and can bowl a few overs as well if required.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Player to Avoid

Safaraz Arhmed: Sarfaraz Ahmed will bat in the middle order and it’s unlikely that he’ll get to face enough deliveries to make an impact. He’ll be our player to avoid in your fantasy teams.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team