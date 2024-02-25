MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, PSL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 11 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Multan Sultans are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Pakistan Super League 2024

Match

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

Date

25 February 2024

Time

2:30 PM IST

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Mohammad Rizwan has 335 runs at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 129.34 in 11 PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has three fifties against them.

Dawid Malan has 225 runs at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 137.19 in six PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has three fifties against them.

Iftikhar Ahmed has 104 runs at an average of 34.66 and a strike rate of 140.54 in five PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Abbas Afridi has 7 wickets at an average of 14.14 and a strike rate of 9.28 in three PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Shahnawaz Dahani has 6 wickets at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 12.16 in four PSL innings against Quetta Gladiators.

Jason Roy has 101 runs at an average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 144.28 in four PSL innings against Multan Sultans.

Rilee Rossouw has 138 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 125.45 in four PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a fifty against them.

Mohammad Wasim has 11 wickets at an average of 21.81 and a strike rate of 13 in six PSL innings against Multan Sultans. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Multan has been 173, with pacers snaring 77.23% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 175 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 21°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, David Willey, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Rizwan is a consistent batter and has a terrific record against Quetta Gladiators. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Jason Roy: Jason Roy is another consistent batter. Roy will open the innings and can score big on a nice batting track. His recent form has been decent.

Rilee Rossouw: Rilee Rossouw will bat in the middle order. He always scores runs in this tournament. Rossouw can play another impactful knock.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Shahnawaz Dahani: Shahnawaz Dahani has been selected by less than 6% as of now. Dahani will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He bowled well in the previous game.

Khawaja Nafay: Khawaja Nafay will bat in the top order. He is a quality batter and can play a quick-fire knock. Nafay can fetch match-winning points.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Sarfaraz Ahmed might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Ali, and Akeal Hosein.

If QUE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yasir Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Abbas Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, and Abrar Ahmed.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If MUL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dawid Malan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, and Mohammad Ali.

If QUE bat first:

Complete the team with three among Khawaja Nafay, Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

