MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Semi Final Fantasy Cricket Team, Today Match Playing XI: KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

Mysuru Warriors (MW) will take on the Hubli Tigers (HT) in the second semi-final of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024.. M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru will be the venue for this game and the match will start at 7:00 PM IST on 31st August 2024.

Mysuru Warriors finished in the 2nd position after the league stage with 6 wins in 10 games. They’ve been in good form as a team coming into this match.

Hubli Tigers, meanwhile, finished in the 3rd position with 6 wins in 10 games. They started off really well but have been a little inconsistent in the last few games. They’ll have to be at their best as a team in this match.

MW vs HT: Probable Playing XIs

Mysuru Warriors: CA Karthik, Karun Nair, Srinivas Sharath, Harshil Dharmani, Sumit Kumar (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manoj Bhandage, Smayan Srivastava, Dhanush Gowda, Deepak Devadiga

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Kruthi Krishna (wk), Krishnan Shrijith, Aneeshwar Gautam, Kartikeya KP, Manish Pandey (c), Manvanth Kumar L, Rishi Bopanna, Madhab Prakash Bajaj, KC Cariappa, Nishchit Pai

MW vs HT: Pitch Report & Weather Conditions

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the best batting venues in the country and we’ve seen the batters enjoying their time on the crease in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024. The average score here is 182 runs and chasing sides have won 59% of the matches played here. There might be some dew in the latter half of the game and it will aid the chasing side.

It will be a cloudy day in Bengaluru with slight chances of rain. Humidity will be around 80% during the game. The temperature will be around 23-24 degrees celsius.

Top Player Picks for MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction

KL Shrijith (HT)

Shrijith is in the top 5 leading run-scorers of this season with 329 runs in 9 innings at an average of 47 at a strike 141.81 including two 50+ scores and a century.

His form has fluctuated in the last few games but he came back strongly and scored a brilliant century in the last match.

Shrijith has been the best batter for his side and will be a top pick for this match.

Manvanth Kumar L (HT)

Manvanth Kumar is the second- highest wicket-taker of this season with 15 wickets to his name in 9 innings and he can contribute with the bat as well.

He went wicket-less in the last game but he’s a top performer this season and will be a top pick for this game in fantasy cricket.

Jagadeesha Suchith (MW)

Jagadeesha Suchith has 154 runs in 9 innings and has picked up 11 wickets as well. He has chipped in with key performances every now & then this season.

He will bat in the lower middle order and will bowl his full quota. Suchith will be a must-pick in your fantasy teams.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction

Manoj Bhandage (MW)

Manoj Bhandage has 222 runs in 10 innings at an average of 37 and an exceptional strike-rate of 196.46. He has picked up 8 wickets as well.

Bhandage is match-winner of his day and he’ll fetch points from both bat and ball. He will be a top C/VC choice.

Karun Nair (MW)

Karun Nair is the second-highest run-scorer of this season with 490 runs in 10 innings at an average of 61.25 and has struck at 187.73 including 4 fifties and a hundred.

Nair has scored runs for fun this season and will be eyeing another good day with the bat in the semi-final. He wil be an excellent C/VC pick for this match.

CA Karthik (MW)

CA Karthik has 142 runs in 9 innings and has picked up 14 wickets as well. He will open the innings and will bowl his full quota.

Karthik will be the best captain pick for this game as he’ll get plenty of opportunities to fetch points in fantasy cricket.

MW vs HT Player to Avoid

Sharath Srinivas (MW)

Sharath Srinivas is batting too low to be a good pick in fantasy cricket.

He won’t get to face enough deliveries to make an impact and will be our player to avoid for this game.

Grand League Team for MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction

MW vs HT Dream11 Prediction:

