NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Namibia vs Netherlands, Match 5, Group A, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

NAM vs NED Dream11 Match Preview

Namibia stunned most of the cricket fanatics around the globe and started off their campaign in style as they defeated Asia Cup 2022 champions, Sri Lanka, by 55 runs in the tournament opener. They were excellent in all three departments - batting, bowling and fielding. Their lower order took them out of a miserable situation and helped the side reach 163 after they were 93/6 in the 15th over. Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit were exceptional with the bat.

The bowlers then did a great job and bundled out Sri Lanka for just 108 runs. They kept picking wickets from the start and never allowed the Lankan batters to breathe easy. David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Barnard Scholtz, JJ Smit, and Ben Shikongo were spot-on with their bowling and won the match for their side. Namibia has a good balance in their squad with excellent depth and they’ll be high on confidence before coming into this game.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, won a low-scoring thriller of a game against UAE. Their lower order took them over the line after a horror show from the top order. They restricted UAE to 111 runs. Their bowlers were very disciplined with the ball for the whole 20 overs. They have a good bowling attack and they’ll expect them to deliver in this game as well.

The batting needs improvement. None of the batters played consistently. All of them got out cheaply. Their top order and the middle order need to bat responsibly. Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, etc form a good batting line-up. Netherlands can surely qualify for the Super 12 Round if they can bat well and play as a group.

NAM vs NED Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Namibia vs Netherlands, Match 5, Group A, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: GMHBA Stadium, Geelong

Date and Time: 18th October 2022, Tuesday, 9:30 AM IST

NAM vs NED Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Geelong was a good one for the batters. It became a bit slow in the innings. The ball was gripping a bit and the pacers benefited quite well when they bowled into the wicket. The average first innings score here is 140 runs. There was some movement for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners will come into play when the game progresses, especially in the second innings. Keep equal balance of bowlers bowling in the second innings in your fantasy teams. Teams are expected to bowl first after winning the toss but batting first will be a good decision as well.

NAM vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are coming off a win in their respective first games of the tournament. Namibia is looking more balanced as a side and has good depth in their squad. They are expected to win this game.

Probable NAM vs NED Playing XI

Namibia: Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicole Loftie-Eaton, Stephen Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (c), , JJ Smit, David Wiese, Jan Frylick, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Top Captaincy Choices for NAM vs NED Dream11 Match

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede will bat at number 3 and will bowl four overs with the ball. He will bowl in the death overs as well. He picked up 3 wickets and scored 15 runs against UAE. De Leede is an excellent all-rounder and a match-winner for his side. He will be the best captaincy option as he will contribute with both bat and the ball.

David Wiese: Wiese picked up 2 wickets in the first game. He will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He is a utility player and will be a must-pick in fantasy cricket. Wiese got out for a duck against Sri Lanka but he’ll bat in the middle order and was in excellent form with the bat in the CPL. He will be an ideal captaincy choice.

Jan Frylinck: Jan Frylinck was Namibia’s hero in the first game against Sri Lanka. First, he scored 44 runs off 28 deliveries when his team was in deep trouble then he picked up 2 wickets with the ball and sealed the game for his side. Frylinck assessed the conditions quite well and bowled accordingly. He will be the perfect captaincy pick for this game.

Differential Picks for NAM vs NED Dream11 Match

VIkramjit Singh: Vikramjit Singh will open the batting for the Netherlands. He is a talented batter and has performed well in recent times. He looked in good touch in his brief stay against Sri Lanka. Vikramjit can score big if he gets set. He will be a great differential pick for this game.

Stephan Baard: Stephan Baard is one of the best batters in the Namibian squad. He usually opens but he batted at number 4 in the first game. He is a good player of pace bowling and will enjoy the fast and bouncy conditions in Australia. Baard will be an excellent differential pick for your fantasy teams. He scored 26 runs in the first game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NAM vs NED Dream11 Match

If NAM Bats First: C - Bas de Leede, VC - Jan Frylinck

If NED Bats First: C - Max O’Dowd, VC - Ben Scholtz

Mega League Team for NAM vs NED Dream11 Match

If NAM Bats First: C - David Wiese, VC - JJ Smit

If NED Bats First: C - Fred Klaassen, VC - Scott Edwards

Which Contests to Join for NAM vs NED Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.