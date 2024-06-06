NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Namibia vs Scotland Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Namibia vs Scotland

Date

7 June 2024

Time

12:30 AM IST

Michael van Lingen scored 18 runs in his only T20I innings against Scotland.

Michael van Lingen has 37 runs in four T20I innings in 2024.

Michael van Lingen’s last five scores: 0, 4, 0, 4 & 10.

Jan Frylinck has 6 runs in three T20I innings against Scotland.

Jan Frylinck has 187 runs at an average of 20.77 and a strike rate of 105.64 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets this year.

Jan Frylinck’s last five scores: 45, 1, 9*, 14 & 14*. Jan Frylinck’s previous five figures: 0/11, 0/32, 0/14, 0/21 & 1/57.

Gerhard Erasmus has 52 runs at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 130 in three T20I innings against Scotland.

Gerhard Erasmus has 158 runs at an average of 20.77 and a strike rate of 118.79 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 8.60 and a strike rate of 11.40 in five T20I innings this year.

Gerhard Erasmus’ previous five scores: 13, 15, 2, 64* & 5. Gerhard Erasmus’ last five figures: 2/20, 0/9, 2/24, 2/22 & 2/17.

JJ Smit has 95 runs at an average of 95 and a strike rate of 153.22 in three T20I innings against Scotland. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 24 in three T20I innings against them.

JJ Smit has 96 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 150 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

JJ Smit’s last five scores: 8, 1, 21*, 18 & 50.

David Wiese has 16 runs in two T20I innings against Scotland. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 16 in two T20I innings against them.

David Wiese has 128 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 137.63 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 19.62 and a strike rate of 15.50 in six T20I innings this year.

David Wiese’s last five scores: 9*, 12, 5, 0 & 2. David Wiese’s previous five figures: 3/28, 0/16, 1/17, 0/16 & 1/22.

Zane Green has 17 runs in three T20I innings against Scotland.

Zane Green has 126 runs at an average of 25.20 and a strike rate of 137.63 in eight T20I innings in 2024.

Zane Green’s last five scores: 0, 38, 7, 5 & 12.

Malan Kruger has 206 runs at an average of 18.72 and a strike rate of 108.42 in 13 T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.

Malan Kruger’s last five scores: 1*, 18, 45, 3 & 2.

Ruben Trumpelmann has 5 wickets at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two T20I innings against Scotland.

Rubin Trumpelmann has 17 wickets at an average of 14.94 and a strike rate of 10.17 in nine T20I innings in 2024. He also has two four-wicket hauls this year.

Ruben Trumpelmann’s last five figures: 4/21, 0/34, 0/32, 1/29 & 0/8.

Bernard Scholtz has 2 wickets in three T20I innings against Scotland.

Bernard Scholtz has 11 wickets at an average of 21.72 and a strike rate of 16.90 in nine T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.

Bernard Scholtz’s last five figures: 1/20, 2/16, 2/16, 4/20 & 1/28.

Tangeni Lungameni has 6 wickets at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 24 in seven T20I innings in 2024.