NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Namibia vs Scotland Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: It will be an intriguing contest. Both sides are evenly matched and possess top-class players. However, Namibia’s bowling looks slightly stronger. Further, they also have more in-form all-rounders. Expect Namibia to continue winning.
NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
T20 World Cup 2024
Match
Namibia vs Scotland
Date
7 June 2024
Time
12:30 AM IST
NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Michael van Lingen scored 18 runs in his only T20I innings against Scotland.
-
Michael van Lingen has 37 runs in four T20I innings in 2024.
-
Michael van Lingen’s last five scores: 0, 4, 0, 4 & 10.
-
Jan Frylinck has 6 runs in three T20I innings against Scotland.
-
Jan Frylinck has 187 runs at an average of 20.77 and a strike rate of 105.64 in ten T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets this year.
-
Jan Frylinck’s last five scores: 45, 1, 9*, 14 & 14*. Jan Frylinck’s previous five figures: 0/11, 0/32, 0/14, 0/21 & 1/57.
-
Gerhard Erasmus has 52 runs at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of 130 in three T20I innings against Scotland.
-
Gerhard Erasmus has 158 runs at an average of 20.77 and a strike rate of 118.79 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has 10 wickets at an average of 8.60 and a strike rate of 11.40 in five T20I innings this year.
-
Gerhard Erasmus’ previous five scores: 13, 15, 2, 64* & 5. Gerhard Erasmus’ last five figures: 2/20, 0/9, 2/24, 2/22 & 2/17.
-
JJ Smit has 95 runs at an average of 95 and a strike rate of 153.22 in three T20I innings against Scotland. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 23.33 and a strike rate of 24 in three T20I innings against them.
-
JJ Smit has 96 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 150 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.
-
JJ Smit’s last five scores: 8, 1, 21*, 18 & 50.
-
David Wiese has 16 runs in two T20I innings against Scotland. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 16 in two T20I innings against them.
-
David Wiese has 128 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 137.63 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 19.62 and a strike rate of 15.50 in six T20I innings this year.
-
David Wiese’s last five scores: 9*, 12, 5, 0 & 2. David Wiese’s previous five figures: 3/28, 0/16, 1/17, 0/16 & 1/22.
-
Zane Green has 17 runs in three T20I innings against Scotland.
-
Zane Green has 126 runs at an average of 25.20 and a strike rate of 137.63 in eight T20I innings in 2024.
-
Zane Green’s last five scores: 0, 38, 7, 5 & 12.
-
Malan Kruger has 206 runs at an average of 18.72 and a strike rate of 108.42 in 13 T20I innings in 2024. He also has a fifty this year.
-
Malan Kruger’s last five scores: 1*, 18, 45, 3 & 2.
-
Ruben Trumpelmann has 5 wickets at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two T20I innings against Scotland.
-
Rubin Trumpelmann has 17 wickets at an average of 14.94 and a strike rate of 10.17 in nine T20I innings in 2024. He also has two four-wicket hauls this year.
-
Ruben Trumpelmann’s last five figures: 4/21, 0/34, 0/32, 1/29 & 0/8.
-
Bernard Scholtz has 2 wickets in three T20I innings against Scotland.
-
Bernard Scholtz has 11 wickets at an average of 21.72 and a strike rate of 16.90 in nine T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.
-
Bernard Scholtz’s last five figures: 1/20, 2/16, 2/16, 4/20 & 1/28.
-
Tangeni Lungameni has 6 wickets at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 24 in seven T20I innings in 2024.
-
Tangeni Lungameni’s last five figures: 0/18, 0/27, 1/27, 1/26 & 0/13.
Scotland:
-
George Munsey has 28 in three T20I innings against Namibia.
-
George Munsey has 247 runs at an average of 49.40 and a strike rate of 146.15 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has two fifties this year.
-
George Munsey’s last five scores: 41*, 28, 6*, 12 & 72.
-
Michael Jones has 69 runs at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 150 in three T20I innings in 2024.
-
Michael Jones’ last five scores: 45*, 29, 0, 23 & 1.
-
Richie Berrington has 84 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 118.30 in three T20I innings against Namibia. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Richie Berrington has 60 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 117.64 in six T20I innings in 2024.
-
Richie Berrington’s last five scores: 1, 13, 0, 39 & 1.
-
Matthew Cross has 28 runs at an average of 9.33 and a strike rate of 63.63 in three T20I innings against Namibia.
-
Matthew Cross has 142 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 115.44 in five T20I innings in 2024.
-
Matthew Cross’ last five scores: 1, 35, 14, 49 & 35.
-
Michael Leask has 57 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 135.71 in three T20I innings against Namibia. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 12 in three T20I innings against them.
-
Michael Leask has 81 runs at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 115.71 in six T20I innings in 2024. He also has 3 wickets this year.
-
Michael Leask’s last five scores: 6, 34, 9, 3 & 11. Michael Leask’s previous five figures: 0/11, 0/12, 1/7, 1/21 & 0/13.
-
Chris Graves took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings against Namibia.
-
Chris Greaves has 5 wickets at an average of 19.80 and a strike rate of 14.40 in five T20I innings in 2024.
-
Chris Greaves’ last five figures: 1/33, 0/10, 1/28, 2/13 & 0/12.
-
Mark Watt has 4 wickets at an average of 16.25 and a strike rate of 18 in three T20I innings against Namibia.
-
Mark Watt has 8 wickets at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 13.62 in five T20I innings in 2024. He also has a four-wicket haul this year.
-
Mark Watt’s previous five figures: 1/27, 0/14, 0/27, 4/12 & 1/35.
-
Bradley Currie has 7 wickets at an average of 13.85 and a strike rate of 16.28 in five T20I innings in 2024.
-
Bradley Currie’s last five figures: 2/26, 1/14, 0/29, 2/12 & 1/27.
NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Barbados has been 183, with pacers snaring 55.41% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track, with spinners coming into play in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 31°C, with slight chances of rain, is forecast.
NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni.
Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie.
NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus will contribute with both bat and ball. Erasmus will bat in the middle order and also bowl four overs. His recent form has been decent.
David Wiese: David Wiese is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Wiese will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.
Michael Leask: Michael Leask will contribute with both bat and ball. Leask has a decent record against Namibia. He can fetch reasonable points.
NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Michael van Lingen: Michael van Lingen has been selected by less than 8% of users as of now. Michael will open the innings and is a decent batter. He can score a few runs.
Brandon McMullen: Brandon McMullen’s selection % currently stands at 15.27. McMullen will bat in the top order and is a quality batter. He can make a big score.
NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Zane Green: Zane Green might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If NAM bat first:
Complete the team with three among Richie Berrington, Nikolaas Davin, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, and Bradley Currie.
If SCO bat first:
Complete the team with three among Jan Frylinck, George Munsey, Chris Greaves, Ruben Trumpelmann, and Brad Wheal.
NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If NAM bat first:
Complete the team with three among Richie Berrington, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, and Bradley Currie.
If SCO bat first:
Complete the team with three among Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Brad Wheal, and Malan Kruger.
NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction
