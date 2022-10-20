NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Namibia vs UAE, Match 10, Group A, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Get NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, team and tips for the T20 World Cup Match between Namibia and UAE.

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Match Preview

Namibia lost their last game against the Netherlands by 5 wickets. They batted very slowly and were at least 20-25 runs short. They need to bat with more intent, especially in the middle overs. The lower order is in top form with the bat as JJ Smit, David Wiese and Jan Frylinck are in excellent form with the bat.

All-rounders are key for Namibia and they have three quality all-rounders in Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit and David Wiese who are match-winners with both bat and the ball. Ben Shikongo and Bernard Scholtz are also bowling well. Namibia is looking good as a team and they’ll look to win this game and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the Super 12 round.

UAE, meanwhile, has impressed a lot in the two games but they are yet to win a match in the tournament. Batting is their weak link as the batting unit has failed to get going in both games. Waseem Muhammad is their main batter and they struggle very badly if he gets out early. Other batters need to step-up with the bat.

Their bowlers have been exceptional. Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan have bowled brilliantly while the two youngsters - Karthik Meiyappan and Aayan Khan have been brilliant in the spin department. Meiyappan picked a hat trick in the last game. They are good with the new ball and in the death overs. The spinners have done well in the middle overs. They just need some support from their batters.

NAM vs UAE Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Namibia vs UAE, Match 10, Group A, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Kardinia Park, Geelong

Date and Time: 20th October 2022, Thursday, 1:30 PM IST

NAM vs UAE Venue and Pitch Report

It’s a day game so the ball will grip a little, especially in the second innings. There will be good assistance for the pacers with the new ball in the second innings. Spinners will come into play as the game progresses. Overall, it’ll be a balanced pitch. Batters need to settle in before playing their shots. The average first innings score is 131 runs at this venue. Chasing sides have 2 of the 4 games played. Teams will look to chase but batting first won’t be a bad option either.

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction

Namibia has good balance in their squad and is in good form as well. They are expected to win this game.

Predicted NAM vs UAE Playing XI

Namibia: Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicole Loftie-Eaton, Stephen Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (c), , JJ Smit, David Wiese, Jan Frylick, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

UAE: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan (c), Vritya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Top Captaincy Choices for NAM vs UAE Dream11 Match

Jan Frylinck: Jan Frylinck will be the best captaincy choice for this match. He will bat in the middle order and will bowl 4 overs. He has been in top form with the bat and with the ball as well. Frylinck scored 43 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game. He can fetch plenty of points in this game.

JJ Smit: JJ Smit is another excellent all-rounder from Namibia. He is in top form as well. Namibia is not using him properly with the bat as he’s batting too low. He is a hard hitter and a wicket-taker with the ball. Smit picked 2 wickets in the last game. He will be an ideal captaincy choice.

David Wiese: David Wiese hasn’t performed to his full potential in the tournament till now. He is an excellent all-rounder and can win games on his own. Wiese has been in terrific form lately and is one of the most important players for Namibia. He’s a wicket-taker with the ball, especially in the death overs with his variations. Wiese can hit big sixes with the bat. He will be a great captaincy pick.

Differential Picks for NAM vs UAE Dream11 Match

Aryan Lakra: Aryan Lakra will be an ideal differential pick. He will bowl a few overs and will bat at number 3 for UAE. He is a talented player and will contribute with the both bat and the ball. He picked up 2 wickets in the last game.

Stephan Baard: Stephan Baard is an excellent differential pick in fantasy cricket. He’s a key batter for Namibia and can score big on his day. He batted at number 3 in the last game and looked in good touch. Baard scored 19 runs in the last game.

Basil Hameed: Basil Hameed will be the best differential pick for this game. He is expected to bowl more in this game as there are three left-handers in the Namibian line-up. Hameed will bat in the middle order and will contribute with both bat and the ball.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NAM vs UAE Dream11 Match

If NAM Bats First: C - Jan Frylinck, VC - JJ Smit

If UAE Bats First: C - Junaid Siddique, VC - Karthik Meiyappan

Mega League Team for NAM vs UAE Dream11 Match

If NAM Bats First: C - David Wiese, VC - Zahoor Khan

If UAE Bats First: C - Waseem Muhammad, VC - Bernard Scholtz

Which Contests to Join for NAM vs UAE Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of up to 7 members is recommended with the small/head-to-head league team. Join the Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.