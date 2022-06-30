NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Namibia vs United States of America, Castle Lite T20 2022, Match 2

Get Dream11 Prediction, team and Fantasy Cricket Tips for the second T20I between Namibia and USA.

NAM vs USA Dream11 Match Preview

This will be the second match of the Castle Lite T20 tournament 2022. Namibia won the first match against Jersey and now they will be against the United States of America.

Namibia won the first game quite comfortably by 65 runs against Jersey. Their openers got off to a good start but there was a little collapse in the middle order before David Wiese and Zane Green handled it quite well for Namibia. The bowlers then started off really well and never allowed Jersey to get going. Namibia will look to perform similarly in this game as well.

The United States of America, meanwhile, will be eyeing a win to start off their campaign in the Castle Lite series. They have good potential in their squad with many talented players. The likes of Steven Taylor, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rusty Theron, Ali Khan, etc are the main players for USA and will look to do well in this game.

NAM vs USA Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Namibia vs USA, Match 2, Castle Lite T20 Series 2022

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia

Date and Time: 30th June 2022, Thursday, 1:30 PM IST

NAM vs USA Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be a good one for batting. The batters will love their time in the middle with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Batters can play their shots on this pitch. There will be movement in the air and off the pitch for the pacers with the new ball. Teams will look to chase. 196 runs were scored by Namibia in the first innings of the first match.

NAM vs USA Dream11 Prediction

Namibia will be the clear favorites to win this game against the United States of America as they are in excellent form at the moment.

Probable NAM vs USA Playing XI

Namibia: Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Malan Kruger, Zane Green, David Wiese, Robert Trumpleman, Brandon Scholtz, Mauritius Ngupita, Ben Shikongo

USA: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monak Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar

Top Captaincy Choices for NAM vs USA Dream11 Match

David Wiese: David Wiese will be the most popular captaincy pick for this match. He will bat in the lower order as the finisher and will bowl 4 overs as well. Wiese is an excellent all-rounder and the main player for Namibia. He scored 55* runs in just 21 balls and picked up 2 wickets as well in the first game.

Steven Taylor: Steven Taylor is the main player for the USA team and he will be a top captaincy pick as well. Taylor will open the innings and will bowl a few overs as well. He is a talented batter and will play a key role if USA are to win this game.

Robert Trumpleman: Robert Trumpleman will be an excellent captaincy option. He will bowl with the new ball for Namibia and an over or two in the death as well. The left arm-pacer is known for swinging the new ball & picking up early wickets. He did that in the first game and picked up 3 wickets.

Budget Picks for NAM vs USA Dream11 Match

Divan la Cock (8.5 credits): Divan Score 29 runs for Namibia in the first match of this series against Jersey. He will open the innings for Namibia. He looked in decent form as well. Divan will be a good budget pick.

Zane Green (8.5credits): Zane Green scored a quick fire 30* in the last match batting in the lower order. Green will also keep wickets for Namibia. He will be an excellent budget pick for your fanatsy teams.

Differential Pick for NAM vs USA Dream11 Match

Rusty Theron: Rusty Theron is the best differential pick for this match. Theron has played for South Africa and performed really well for them. Now he'll be playing for the USA and will look to repeat the same. Theron is a genuine wicket-taker and can pick wickets in clusters if he gets going.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NAM vs USA Dream11 Match

If NAM Bats First: C - David Wiese, VC - Steven Taylor

If USA Bats First: C - Saurabh Netravalkar, VC - J.Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Mega League Team for NAM vs USA Dream11 Match

If NAM Bats First: C - Robert Trumpleman, VC - Craig Williams

If USA Bats First: C - Gerhard Merwe Erasmus VC - Ali Khan

Which Contests to Join for NAM vs USA Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.