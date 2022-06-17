NED vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Netherlands vs England ODI Series 2022

Get the Dream11 Prediction and Team for the first ODI between Netherlands and England on Friday.

NED vs ENG Dream11 Match Preview

This will be a 3-match ODI series between England and Netherlands. The first game will be played on the 17th of June in Amstelveen.

This series will be a real test for the Netherlands and they will be looking forward to it. They lost the recent series against the West Indies but they played some good cricket and showed a lot of promise. They will look to play their best brand of cricket and win this ODI series against the World Champions and Netherlands have many quality players in Max O’Dowd, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, etc to do so.

England, on the other, hand are without some of their big names but despite that they have strong ODI squad and will be the favorites in this match and the series, The likes of Phil Salt, Reece Toplpey, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, etc will get the opportunity to showcase their skills in this series. It will be an important series for the likes of Jason Roy and Sam Curran as well. Roy is struggling for form at the moment while Sam Curran is returning after an injury.

NED vs ENG Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Netherlands vs England, 1st ODI, England tour of Netherlands 2022

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Date and Time: 17th June 2022, Friday, 2:30 PM IST

NED vs ENG Venue and Pitch Report

It will be a balanced pitch at Amstelveen. It will be good for batting as the ball will come onto the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots trusting the pitch. There will be swing with the new ball for the pacers and spinners too will get some assistance as the game progresses. The average first innings score here is 234 runs but it was 254 in the recent Netherlands vs West Indies series. Teams may look to bat first as chasing sides have won only 9 out of 22 ODIs played here.

NED vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

England will be the clear favorites to win this game but it won’t be a walk in the park for them as Netherlands are a good side as well with quite a few quality players.

Probable NED vs ENG Playing XI

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Scott Ewards (wk), Tom Cooper, Logan van Beek, Pieter Seelar (c), Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley/Brydon Carse

Top Captaincy Choices for NED vs ENG Dream11 Match

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone will be the best captaincy choice for this game. He will bat in the middle-order and will bowl a few overs as well. He is an excellent all-rounder and a utility player. Livingstone was in superb form in the IPL and will look to continue his good form in this series as well.

Max O’Dowd: Max O’Dowd is a key batter for Netherlands. The onus will be on his shoulders to give his team a good start and score the majority of runs. He was in excellent form in the recent series against the West Indies. He was the highest run-scorer of the series with 179 runs in 3 games at an average of 59.67. Max O’Dowd will be a top captaincy pick for this game.

Jason Roy: Jason Roy will open the innings for England. He is one of the most aggressive openers in white ball cricket. Roy looks to attack from the first ball and will certainly exploit the field restrictions. He can win games on his own once he gets going. Roy hasn’t been in the best of form recently and will look to do well in this series. He will be a good captaincy pick.

Budget Picks for NED vs ENG Dream11 Match

Baas de Leede (8.5 credits): Baas de Leede is a key player for Netherlands. He will bat at number 4 and will bowl a few overs as well. He failed with the bat in the series against the West Indies but he did well with the ball. He will be a good budget pick for this game.

David Willey (8.5credits): David Willey will lead England’s pace attack in this series. Willey is known for swinging the new ball and picking up early wickets for his side. He has been in decent form recently. He is more than capable with the bat and will be a top budget pick for this game.

Differential Pick for NED vs ENG Dream11 Match

Philip Salt: Philip Salt batted in the lower middle-order in T20Is but is expected to open the innings against Netherlands. He is a very destructive batter when on song and can turn the game on its head once he gets going. Salt will be an excellent differential pick for this game.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NED vs ENG Dream11 Match

If NED Bats First: C - Liam Livingstone, VC - Jason Roy

If ENG Bats First: C - Jos Buttler, VC - Logan van Beek

Mega League Team for NED vs ENG Dream11 Match

If NED Bats First: C - Sam Curran, VC - Adil Rashid

If ENG Bats First: C - Moeen Ali, VC - Max O’Dowd

Which Contests to Join for NED vs ENG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.