NED vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd ODI Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Netherlands vs England

NED vs ENG Dream11 Match Preview

It was a record-breaking first ODI of this series. Many records were created and were broken in England’s 232 run victory against the Netherlands. Batting first, England recorded the highest ever total in ODI history. England scored a mammoth 498 runs thanks to centuries from Jos Buttler (162* runs), Philip Salt (122 runs), and Dawid Malan (125 runs). Liam Livingstone then set the stage on fire as he scored 66* runs in just 22 balls. England then bowled out the Netherlands for 266 runs and won the game by 232 runs. They will look to repeat their performance in the 2nd ODI as well and win the match and the 3-match series.

Netherlands meanwhile, will be down on confidence after the first ODI but they’ll look to forget that and come with a positive mindset of winning the 2nd ODI. The likes of Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards, and skipper Piter Seelar did well for them. They will have to be at their best and perform as a team if they are to give themselves any chance of defeating the world champions.

NED vs ENG Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Netherlands vs England, 2nd ODI, England tour of Netherlands 2022

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Date and Time: 19th June 2022, Sunday, 2:30 PM IST

NED vs ENG Venue and Pitch Report

It was a run-fest in the first ODI at Amstelveen. A total of 764 runs were scored in the two innings of the first match. The pitch was very flat with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. Batters dominated the game and it will be the same in this game as well. There was some swing for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners didn’t get much help off the wicket. Teams will look to win the toss and chase. The average first innings score is 234 runs at this venue but it will be much higher than that in this game.

NED vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

After how England played in the first game it’s safe to that they are expected to win this match as well.

Probable NED vs ENG Playing XI

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Scott Ewards (wk), Tom Cooper, Logan van Beek, Pieter Seelar (c), Aryan Dutt, Shane Snater, Vivian Kingma

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Top Captaincy Choices for NED vs ENG Dream11 Match

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler played one of the best knocks in ODI history in the first ODI against Netherlands. He scored 162 runs in just 70 balls. Buttler hit 14 sixes in his innings. Jos has been in top form recently and showed what he is capable of in the first match of the series. He will be the default captaincy pick in this game.

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan scored 125 runs while batting at number 3 in the first ODI. The left-hand batter looked in top form and played really well. Malan has been a consistent performer for England and will look to take advantage of batting at number 3 in this series. He will be a top captaincy choice for your fantasy teams.

Philip Salt: Philip Salt opened the innings in the first and he also scored a century. Salt played attacking cricket from the start and scored 122 runs. He is an attacking batter and is in great form as well. He can play big once he gets going and we saw that in the first game. Salt will look to repeat the same in this match as well and he will be an excellent captaincy option.

Budget Picks for NED vs ENG Dream11 Match

Pieter Seelar (8.5 credits): Despite the thrashing that the Dutch bowlers got from the English batters, Pieter Seelar bowled well and picked up 2 wickets. He then scored 25 runs as well. Seelar will be a great budget pick as well contribute with both bat and ball.

David Willey (8.5credits): David Willey was excellent with the ball in the first ODI and picked up 2 wickets. His economy rate was just 4.20. Willey is known for picking early wickets and he will look to do that in the second match as well. He is a good budget pick at 8.5 credits.

Differential Pick for NED vs ENG Dream11 Match

Sam Curran: Sam Curran didn’t get to bat in the first game but he bowled well in the first game and picked up 2 wickets. Curran will be a top differential choice and will be even more valuable if England is bowling first. He will bowl a few overs towards the end of the innings and can give a lot of points with his bowling. He can contribute with the bat as well and will be a top differential pick for this match.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NED vs ENG Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C - Jos Buttler, VC - Dawid Malan

If NED Bats First: C - Philip Salt, VC - Sam Curran

Mega League Team for NED vs ENG Dream11 Match

If ENG Bats First: C - Liam Livingstone, VC - Moeen Ali

If NED Bats First: C - Max O’Dowd, VC - David Willey

Which Contests to Join for NED vs ENG Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.