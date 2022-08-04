NED vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates - Netherlands vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, 2022

Get all the Dream 11 prediction and fantasy cricket tips for the first of two T20Is between Netherlands and New Zealand to be played at Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague on Thursday, August 4.

The two teams have faced off only once in T20Is till date.

NED vs NZ Dream11 Match Preview

New Zealand, in absence of a host of their senior players, including regular skipper Kane Williamson have had an unbeaten run in limited-overs cricket recently, having cleanswept Ireland in three ODIs and T20Is before getting the better of Scotland in two T20Is and a standalone 50-over game.

Though they have been challenged on several occasions, individual brilliance from their youngsters have ensured that they crossed the line, with the likes of Mark Chapman, Finn Allen and Michale Bracewell making a strong case for themselves.

They will now be up against the Netherlands in two T20Is, who recently lost to Zimbabwe in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier. They too, have quite a few quality players in their ranks, and given the format’s uncertainty, it won’t come as a surprise if they do challenge an inform Blackcaps outfit.

The two teams have faced off only once in T20Is before - during the T20 World Cup 2014 in Bangladesh - wherein New Zealand had emerged victorious by six wickets.

NED vs NZ Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Netherlands vs New Zealand 2022, 1st T20I

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, The Hague

Date and Time: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

NED vs NZ Venue and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

A total of five T20Is have been played at the venue till date, with teams chasing having won three of them. The average first-innings total and overall run-rate stands at 147 and 7.31, and the highest team total of 162/7, suggests that the conditions could produce a middling score of around 150.

The temperature in the region is expected to hover between 15 to 23 degrees Celsius, and It will stay humid for a major part of the day.

Teams might look to chase on winning the toss.

NED vs NZ Dream11 Prediction for 1st T20I

Given the recent form, on paper combinations and history, fifth ranked T20I side New Zealand begin firm favourites against the 18th ranked Netherlands.

Probable NED vs NZ Playing XI, 1st T20I

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Shariz Ahmad.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Top Captaincy Choices for NED vs NZ Dream11 Match

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill was recently overtaken by Rohit Sharma as the top run-scorer in T20I cricket, and the swashbuckling opener would be keen to retain the spot. He scored a sparkling hundred in an ODI against Ireland last month, but hasn’t quite converted his starts in T20Is to a substantial score. One of select players with two or more T20I hundreds, he is definitely capable of doing so on his day.

Mark Chapman: Mark Chapman comes on the back of an unbeaten 101 off 75 in ODI and 84 off 44 in T20I against Scotland recently, thereby making a strong case for a sustained run in the New Zealand white-ball setup, with the T20 World Cup not too far away. He could be a smart pick for a captaincy choice in your Dream XI team.

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede has been one of Netherlands' shining young prospects with his fine all-round skills. He has been in great form on either fronts of late, having scored 170 at 56.67 including a career-best of 91* against USA last month, and has also bagged nine wickets in the same time-frame.

Budget Picks for NED vs NZ Dream11 Match

Michael Bracewell (8.5 credits): Michael Bracewell has had quite a start to his international career, especially in limited-overs cricket, having produced game-defining performances already on either fronts. His heroic 127* in the first ODI against Ireland last month was followed by a couple more useful contributions, and the right-arm off-breaks have continued to fetch wickets, making him a reliable player in your Dream 11 team.

Tom Cooper (8.5 credits): Barring his unbeaten 81 off 42 against Uganda last month, Tom Cooper hasn’t quite set the stage on fire recently. However, his experience of having played against top bowlers in various Global T20 Leagues, most notably in the Big Bash League in Australia, make him one of Netherlands top white-ball cricketers. He can also chip in with his off-breaks should the need arise.

Differential Pick for NED vs NZ Dream11 Match

Ish Sodhi: Wrist spinners lend genuine value in the game’s shortest version and Ish Sodhi, a seasoned campaigner could be the differential picks and fetch a lot of points. He is New Zealand’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format currently, with 94 scalps at 20.90 and a decent economy of eight, only behind Tim Southee, who has 111.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for NED vs NZ Dream11 Match

If NZ bat first: C - Martin Guptill, VC: Bas de Leede

If NED bat first: C - Ish Sodhi, VC: Max O'Dowd

Mega League Team for NED vs NZ Dream11 Match

If NZ bat first: C - Martin Guptill, VC: Jimmy Neesham

If NED bat first: C - Ish Sodhi, VC: Max O'Dowd

Which Contests to Join for NED vs NZ Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto five to seven members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team for the Netherlands vs New Zealand T20Is. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.